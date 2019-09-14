Soccer balls
Cambria Heights 5, Central Cambria 0: In Patton, Kelly Bassett scored three goals as the Highlanders defeated the Red Devils 5-0 on Saturday in the LHAC.

Emma Stockley and Abbey Kinney each had goals for the 3-2 Highlanders, and Abbey Lansberry had an assist. Molly Hayes recorded the shutout.

Johnstown Christian 2, Tussey Mountain 0: In Hollsopple, Mary Hostetter scored both goals for the Blue Jays in a 2-0 shutout victory over the Titans on Saturday.

Casey Romus earned the victory in goal forJohnstown Christian (2-3).

