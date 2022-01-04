Basketball
High School Girls
Tuesday
Blacklick Valley 55, North Star 40: In Boswell, Nikki Zimmerman (18 points), Morgan Slebodnick (14) and Kristin Szymusiak (10) all scored in double digits as the Vikings defeated the Cougars.
Abby Barnick led North Star with a game-high 26 points. Cenley Miller had eight points and five assists.
Berlin Brothersvalley 68, Shade 41: In Cairnbrook, Jen Countryman netted 25 points as the Mountaineers topped the Panthers.
Grace Sechler (16 points) and Ashley Brant (11) also scored in double figures for 6-1 Berlin.
Jenna Muha led Shade with 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 57, Ferndale 31: Josie Snyder (24 points), Rylee Snyder (12) and Liz Salsgiver (11) all scored in double figures to lift the Vikings past the host Yellow Jackets.
Angelina Wagner topped Ferndale with 11 points.
Portage 63, Ferndale 11: In Portage, Sydni Sossong provided a game-high 16 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Yellow Jackets.
Ashlyn Hudak and Ari Wozniak both netted nine points for 6-2 Portage.
Affiniti Mason led Ferndale with four points.
Marion Center 51, Cambria Heights 37: In Patton, Lydia Miller (30 points) and Kaela Elkin (16) both scored in double figures to lead the Stingers over the Highlanders.
Maddie Bender led Cambria Heights (4-3) with 12 points.
Monday
United 70, Bishop McCort Catholic 67: In Armagh, five Lions scored in double figures as the hosts handed the Crimson Crushers their first loss of the season.
Lauren Donelson tallied 19 points for 7-2 United. Delaney Perrone (17), Jordyn Travis (11), Aleah Bevard (10) and Mollee Fry (10) all finished in double digits for United, which outscored Bishop McCort 19-11 in the fourth quarter.
Lexi Martin led Bishop McCort (4-1) with 19 points. Bair Bair added 13 points, and Gianna Gallucci netted 12.
Cambria Heights 46, Central Cambria 37: In Ebensburg, Bryce Burkey tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Highlanders over the Red Devils.
Maddie Bender added 10 points for Cambria Heights.
Abigail Sheehan led Central Cambria (0-6) with 14 points.
Blacklick Valley 63, Turkeyfoot Valley 37: In Confluence, Kristin Szymusiak tallied a game-high 27 points as the Vikings defeated the Rams.
Kaydence Killinger added 13 points and 11 rebounds for 3-2 Blacklick Valley. Morgan Slebodnick compiled 10 points, five assists and five steals.
Payj Hostetler led Turkeyfoot Valley with 17 points.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Ferndale 61, Turkeyfoot Valley 42: Bruce Moore scored 30 points as the Yellow Jackets remained undefeated through three games.
Ethan Haney added 11 points, and Ian Conway had 10 for Ferndale.
Chris Kozlowski led Turkeyfoot Valley with 12 points, followed by Anthony Ulderich with 11 and Cameron Kemp with 10.
Monday
Greater Johnstown 63, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 61: In Altoona, junior guard Nahir Collins hit a 3-point field goal with 4 seconds remaining to break a 60-all tie, and the Trojans held off the host Marauders.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Danny Haigh made two free throws with 29 seconds remaining to tie the game at 60.
Collins sank the last of Greater Johnstown’s 10 3-point field goals to provide the winning margin.
Haigh, who had 16 points, then made one free throw and intentionally missed the second, with the Marauders hoping for a rebound, but a lane violation by the hosts sealed the Trojans’ third victory in seven games. Bishop Guilfoyle lost for the second time in five contests.
All five Greater Johnstown starters scored in double digits, led by Donte Tisinger (16 points), Collins (15), J.J. Malcolm (11), Keith Reed (11) and Elijah Smith (10). Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Patrick Haigh had a game-high 29 points.
Johnstown’s Malcolm had nine rebounds.
Cambria Heights 66, Central Cambria 64: In Patton, Bernie Whiteford netted 18 points, and Carter Lamb added 16 points as the Highlanders came back to edge the Red Devils.
Caleb Whiteford netted 12 points for 3-4 Cambria Heights, which outscored Central Cambria 18-8 in the fourth quarter.
Central Cambria’s Hobbs Dill led all scorers with 20 points. Zack Ford (11 points), Ian Little (11) and Jace Koss (10) also finished in double figures.
Berlin Brothersvalley 69, Windber 55: In Berlin, Pace Prosser buried five 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 29 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Ramblers.
Holby McClucas (16 points) and Craig Jarvis (13) also finished in double figures for 3-3 Berlin, which led 33-19 at halftime.
Keith Charney and Aiden Gray both collected 16 points for 4-2 Windber. Caden Dusack added 11 points.
Conemaugh Valley 72, Rockwood 32: In Rockwood, Logan Kent’s game-high 19 points allowed the Blue Jays to soar over the Rockets to improve to 5-0.
Zach Malfer tallied 12 points for Conemaugh Valley, which led 56-19 at halftime.
Josiah Rock led Rockwood (2-7) with 18 points.
Northern Cambria 45, Homer-Center 39: In Homer City, Zach Taylor (11 points), Isak Kudlawiec (10) and Peyton Myers (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Colts past the Wildcats.
Jonah Arone topped Homer-Center with 14 points.
Conemaugh Township 80, Shanksville-Stonycreek 49: In Shanksville, Jackson Byer (24 points), Tanner Shirley (18) and John Updyke (17) all finished in double digits to lift the Indians past the Vikings.
Braden Adams led Shanksville-Stonycreek (1-5) with 20 points. Christian Musser (11 points) and Chris McCorkle (10) also finished in double figures.
Hockey
Tuesday
Laurel Mountain
Richland 7, Greater Johns- town 1: Connor Bethmann (one assist) and Aidan Thomas (two assists) each provided three goals as the Rams buried the Trojans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Gavin Lafferty scored Richland’s other goal. Jack Lorence assisted on three goals for 5-6 Richland. Gabe DiCamillo, Liam Griffin, Cooper Lorence, Ty Stawarz also added one assist apiece.
Brady Stemmler scored Greater Johnstown’s lone goal in the second period. Brock Mroczka made 52 saves for the 1-11 Trojans.
