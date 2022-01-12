Basketball
High School Girls
Windber 48, Conemaugh Township 41: In Windber, Gina Gaye led all scorers with 17 points as the Ramblers edged the Indians on Wednesday.
Mariah Andrews chipped in 13 points for 6-3 Windber, which outscored Conemaugh Township 16-3 in a pivotal third quarter.
Mya Poznanski (15 points) and Mya Nanna (11) led Conemaugh Township (4-7) in scoring. Nanna added seven rebounds and five blocks.
Maeve Cullen and Reagan Mash both totaled five steals.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 58, Central 36: In Martinsburg, Savannah Smorto amassed 26 points and seven steals as the Huskies sprinted past the Scarlet Dragons.
Emma Becquet finished with nine points and nine rebounds for 6-4 Bishop Carroll.
Mackenzie Rhykerd led Central (2-9) with 15 points.
Chestnut Ridge 41, Central Cambria 26: In New Paris, Belle Bosch (15 points) and Caylie Conlon (13) helped the Lions roar past the Red Devils.
Hannah Ray led Central Cambria with 11 points.
Conemaugh Valley 55, North Star 18: Anna Gunby turned in a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as the host Blue Jays hammered the Cougars. Emma Grecek led all scorers with 17 points while Conemaugh Valley teammate Penelope Reininger notched 10 points. Gunby also had eight steals in the win.
Abby Barnick’s nine points paced North Star.
Forest Hills 51, Greater Johnstown 27: Anna Burkey collected 11 points as the Rangers defeated the host Trojans.
Remi Smith finished with nine points, nine steals, six rebounds and five assists for 8-1 Forest Hills.
Meeya Gause led Greater Johnstown (0-10) with a game-high 13 points.
Bedford 55, Penn Cambria 51: In Cresson, Sydney Taracatac scored 17 of her game-high 24 points during the first quarter as the Bisons held off the Panthers. Natalie Lippincott and Josie Shuke each scored 10 points in the win.
Emily Hite scored 11 to lead Penn Cambria while Bailey O’Donnell netted 10.
Portage 50, Blacklick Valley 16: In Portage, Sydni Sossong compiled a game-high 12 points as the Mustangs (9-2) galloped past the Vikings.
Portage (9-2) outscored Blacklick Valley 29-3 in the second half.
Kaydence Killinger and Nikki Zimmerman each collected six points for 5-3 Blacklick Valley.
Homer-Center 69, Cambria Heights 40: In Patton, the Wildcats’ Molly Kosmack (23 points) and Macy Sardone (22) combined to outscore the Highlanders in their Heritage victory.
Gracey Vinglish led Cambria Heights (4-6) with 10 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 53, Richland 49: In Altoona, Jordyn Kinsey’s 20 points and 12 more from Julianna Stem led the Rams as their comeback bid fell just short against the Marauders.
Richland scored just two points in the first quarter and trailed by nine heading into the fourth before its late surge.
Leah Roman’s 27 points paced Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, which saw Sarah Geishauser net 10.
High School Boys
Bishop McCort Catholic 78, Somerset 50: Four Crimson Crushers scored in double figures with Trystan Fornari’s 18 points leading the way in a win over the visiting Golden Eagles. Mason Nash (16 points), Colby Cannizzaro (14) and Zach King (12) followed Fornari’s lead as Bishop McCort pulled away by outscoring Somerset 56-31 in the middle quarters.
The Golden Eagles’ Aiden VanLenten picked up 20 points while Luke Housley tallied 10.
Greater Johnstown 71, Forest Hills 47: In Sidman, Nyerre Collins made 24 points, including 8-for-8 on the free-throw line, as the Trojans defeated the host Rangers.
Donte Tisinger scored 16 points, with four 3-pointers, and J.J. Malcolm had 13 points for the Trojans, who evened their record at 5-5.
Jeremy Burda led the Rangers with 11 points.
Tuesday
United 58, Homer-Center 21: In Armagh, Brad Felix tallied a game-high 18 points as the Lions (11-2) roared past the Wildcats.
No other scorers in the game reached double figures.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Forest Hills 11, Greater Johnstown 2: Darren Shrift netted six goals and one assist as the Rangers skated past the Trojans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Alex Kostyk added two goals for 5-8 Forest Hills. Joel Morrison provided three assists, and Alexander Cruley added two helpers. Nolan Cabala, Dylan Holdsworth and Kaden Powell scored one goal apiece. Isaac Valko made 16 saves.
Evan Gardenhour and Jacob Moore each scored for 1-12 Greater Johnstown. Brock Mroczka stopped 44 shots.
State College 13, Somerset 1: In Ebensburg, Rees Engel tallied a hat trick, Alex McGuire provided four points and Luke Janac and Jack Messina each provided three assists as the Little Lions defeated the Golden Eagles.
McGuire ended up with two goals and two assists. Brennan Lehmann and Bennett Schrenk both netted two goals. John-Paul Hay, Thomas Hay, David Lee and Colin Wible all scored one goal. Peyton Hendrick finished with two assists.
Ethan Ash scored the lone goal for 4-9 Somerset. Alyssa Diehl made 28 saves.
