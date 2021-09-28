Soccer
High School Boys
Windber 2, North Star 1 (2OT): In Boswell, Logan Butler scored in double overtime as the Ramblers edged the Cougars on Tuesday night.
Noah Krause tallied a goal for 5-3 Windber.
The scorer of North Star’s goal was not reported.
Bedford 2, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Fishertown, Bowen LaMarche scored with 13:15 left in the second half to lift the Bisons past the Lions.
Colby Barnhouse scored Bedford’s first goal. The Bisons (8-0-1) received one assist each from Chase Bussard and Matt Robinette.
Jack Moyer scored off of an assist from Ben Whisker for Chestnut Ridge (4-4).
Westmont Hilltop 10, Penn Cambria 0: Conner Oechslin buried a hat trick and Maximus Zitnay added a pair of goals to lead the host Hilltoppers past the Panthers.
Ian Buday, Danny Heider, Yousef Sbeitan, Zach Zagorski and Maine Zitnay each tallied a goal for 9-0 Westmont Hilltop. Sbeitan and Liam O’Neil combined on the shutout.
Penn Cambria dropped to 1-6.
Richland 5, Central 0: In Martinsburg, Trent Rozich netted three goals and Tyler Sukenik and Caden Milne each scored one goal as the visiting Rams beat the Scarlet Dragons.
Austin Syfert and Aidan O’Dowd combined in the shutout for 7-1 Richland.
Somerset 6, Forest Hills 1: In Somerset, Mckay Ross scored twice to lead the Golden Eagles by the Rangers.
Kahne Foltz, Liam Egal, R.J. James and Toby Walker also scored for Somerset (4-2-1).
Kaden Carpenter tallied Forest Hills’ (1-7) lone goal.
Monday
Conemaugh Township 9, United 1: In Davidsville, Jackson Sotosky netted four goals and Dylan Giffin had two goals as the host Indians beat the Lions.
Conemaugh Township built a 7-0 halftime advantage and outscored United 2-1 in the second half to improve to 5-3.
Trenton Brenneman, Dillon Defibaugh and Herman Zilch also had goals for Conemaugh Township. Dylan Dishon had United’s lone goal.
Sotosky, Ben Cotchen, Ethan Price, Jon Allison, Max Malicki and Zilch each had an assist.
Westmont Hilltop 7, Chestnut Ridge 3: In New Paris, Maximus Zitnay, Conner Oechslin and Liam O’Neil each scored two goals and Derek George had one goal in the undefeated Hilltoppers’ victory over the Lions.
Gavyn Walter, Levi Moyer and Dylan Gibbner each scored a goal for Chestnut Ridge, which fell to 4-3. Walter and Gibbner each had an assist.
Zack Zagorski assisted on three goals, and Oechslin and Ian Buday each had one assist for the 8-0 Hilltoppers.
Johnstown Christian 2, Greater Johnstown 1: At Trojan Stadium, Ethan McDowell and Jacob Huston each scored a first-half goal for the Blue Jays.
Host Greater Johnstown’s Jeremy Dietz scored in the second half to pull the Trojans within a goal.
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 2, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Rayne Stoltzfus buried a pair of goals as the Mountaineers edged the Highlanders.
Heidi Coleman provided two assists for Berlin (6-3).
Erin Behe scored off of Karli Storm’s assist for Cambria Heights (4-7).
Windber 11, North Star 1: In Boswell, Anna Steinbeck provided four goals and two assists as the Ramblers defeated the Cougars.
Windber (6-1) received a pair of goals from Kaylee Dowdell and single goals from Paige Strushensky, Angel James, Kyleigh Niessner, Shannon Tokarsky and Lily Bifano. Angel James and Rylee Ott both netted two assists.
Cenley Miller scored the lone goal for North Star (1-7).
Conemaugh Township 12, United 2: In Davidsville, Ashlyn Fetterman and Abby Persio both buried a pair of goals to lead the Indians past the Lions.
Mya Poznanski, Emilee Roman, Ariel Garrettson, Laci Fetterman, Izzy Slezak, Taylor Shaffer, Haylee Thomas and Meghan Leasure also scored for Conemaugh Township (6-1).
Lauren Donelson scored both goals for United (1-6).
Ligonier Valley 8, Jeannette 0: In Ligonier, Kaelyn Adams provided four goals and one assist as the Rams blanked the Jayhawks.
Ella Pierce, Maddy Manges, Delaney Baird and Meg Glista all scored for Ligonier Valley. Freshman Bella Palmer netted the shutout.
Johnstown Christian 6, Centre County Christian Academy 1: Mary Hostetter scored four goals and Lydia Hostetter and Ellie Speigle each had one in the Blue Jays’ victory over Centre County Christian Academy.
Abby Traxler had Centre County Christian Academy’s goal.
Monday
Westmont Hilltop 4, Penn Cambria 0: Sabrina Zimmerman, Morgan Faight, Jordan Pecze and Aubrey Rutledge each had a goal as the host Hilltoppers shut out the Panthers.
Westmont Hilltop keepers Zimmerman, Yasmine Sbeitan and Pecze combined in the shutout. Penn Cambria keeper Adanya Zunich stopped 25 of 29 shots on goal.
Westmont Hilltop is 6-1. Penn Cambria is 2-5.
Cambria Heights 6, Moshannon Valley 5: In Patton, Hannah Hite scored four goals and Erin Behe netted two as the host Highlanders edged the Knights.
Sarah McClelland had two goals for Moshannon Valley, and Emily Davis and Selah Perea each had one goal.
Behe had two assists for the Highlanders. Karli Storm, Marissa Beerzonsky, Maria Wendekier and Isabella Pritchard each had one assist.
Cambria Heights is 4-6 while Moshannon Valley fell to 2-5.
Bedford 13, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Bedford, Grace Sarver buried four goals and added two assists as the Bisons blanked the Lions.
Sydney Taracatac tallied a hat trick and two assists. Paiton Gillum scored a pair of goals for 8-0 Bedford. Kaitlyn Richardson, Lizzy Martz (two assists), Allie Hendershot and Taylor Koontz also scored for the Bisons. Khale Ellingson had two assists.
Peyton Gable notched the shutout.
Somerset 4, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Maurah Shortt scored twice to back Nora Richards’ shutout as the Golden Eagles defeated the Rangers.
Maryiyah Petrosky and Ella Wheeler also scored for Somerset (6-2).
Forest Hills dropped to 3-5.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: Alli Malay finished with 11 kills, and Leah Burggraf added 21 service points and two aces to lead the visiting Red Devils past the Hilltoppers, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17.
Kate Kudlawiec added seven seven kills for Central Cambria, which received 17 service points and four aces from DeeDee Long.
Julia Kleinmeyer netted nine kills, and Carissa Krall added eight kills for Westmont Hilltop. Chloe Hoffman dispersed 24 assists.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Central 0: Bailey Shriver compiled 13 kills to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Scarlet Dragons, 25-14, 27-25, 25-18.
Gianna Gallucci provided 12 assists and 10 digs for Bishop McCort (2-5). Bria Bair added four blocks, and Cami Beppler netted seven aces. Malayna Boring added four aces, and Alayna Marion ended up with seven assists.
Conemaugh Valley 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 1: In Salisbury, Anna Gunby provided seven kills and Nikki Zimmerman added six kills to lead the Blue Jays past the Elks, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16.
Julia Hudec had eight service points for Conemaugh Valley (1-6).
Emily Abraham netted eight kills and eight service points for Salisbury-Elk Lick (2-8). Mercadee Blocher added eight kills. Avah Mason dished out 12 assists.
Cambria Heights 3, Homer-Center 2: In Patton, Kadence DellaValle notched 39 digs and 20 service points, and Kendall Conrad contributed 24 kills to lead the Highlanders past the previously unbeaten Wildcats, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-13.
Shaylee Packard dished out 38 assists for Cambria Heights (6-3), which received 12 service points from Emerson Packard.
Conemaugh Township 3, Rockwood 0: In Davidsville, Riley Maldet (17 kills and 10 digs) and Hannah Sodano (12 kills, 10 digs and three aces) both produced double-doubles to help the Indians sweep the Rockets, 25-11, 25-12, 25-18.
Chloe Bidelman scooped up 10 digs, and Alison Matera dished out 36 assists for Conemaugh Township (7-2).
Bedford 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott netted 14 kills and five aces as the Bisons swept the Panthers, 25-11, 25-10, 25-20.
Bailey Stahlman provided 13 kills and four blocks for Bedford (5-2), which received 23 assists and 16 service points from Riley Ruffley. Emma Harclerode finished with 14 digs, and Rachel Weber added 10 service points. Laney Lafferty dished out 11 assists.
Shade 3, Ferndale Area 0: Jenna Muha tallied 10 kills and Cassie Maguer provided 16 assists and 13 aces to lead the Panthers past the host Yellow Jackets, 25-9, 26-24, 25-7.
Emily Rapsky added seven kills for Shade.
Somerset 3, Richland 0: Shawna Walker had five aces and 11 kills as the Golden Eagles defeated Richland 25-12, 25-21, 25-12.
Sydney Rush had eight kills, Oliva Svonavek had seven kills, and Gracie Bowers had 29 assists for Somerset.
Richland’s Laikyn Roman had 10 assists and four aces. Vanessa Migut and Maddy Sciarrillo each had five kills.
Monday
Cambria Heights 3, Forest Hills 1: In Patton, Kendall Conrad provided 20 kills to lead the Highlanders past the previously unbeaten Rangers, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20.
Cambria Heights (5-3) received 15 service points from Kadence DellaValle. Emerson Packard and Shaylee Packard added 11 and 10 service points, respectively.
Lexi Koeck led Forest Hills (7-1) with 18 digs and nine kills. Julia Chunta dished out 31 assists, and Sophia Jacobs had 15 service points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Berlin, Jennifer Countryman netted 15 kills and two block kills to lead the Mountaineers past the Huskies, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22.
Lynndee Ickes added 13 kills and five block kills for Berlin, which received 36 assists from Kylee Hartman. Madison Nemeth scooped up 23 digs.
Central Cambria 3, Portage 0: In Ebensburg, Leah Burggraf had 17 service points with four aces and 25 assists as the host Red Devils beat the Mustangs, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17.
DeeDee Long had 14 service points with one ace and 13 digs, and Alli Malay netted 11 kills for Central Cambria.
Somerset 3, Conemaugh Township 2: In Davidsville, the Golden Eagles edged the Indians 20-25, 25-19, 24-26, 26-24, 21-19.
Gracie Bowers had 32 assists and Sydney Campbell had 22 digs for the Golden Eagles. Shandi Walker had 20 digs and eight kills. Olivia Svonavec had nine kills. Shawna Walker provided 13 kills and seven blocks.
Chloe Bidelman had 38 digs and seven aces for the Indians. Conemaugh Township’s Riley Maldet had 20 kills. Kendra Huger had 15 and Hannah Sodano had 13 kills.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Ferndale 1: Leah Petrore had nine digs and Chloe Hoffman had five service aces as the visiting Hilltoppers defeated the Yellow Jackets 25-23, 25-23, 13-25, 25-15.
Westmont Hilltop is 2-3.
United 3, Windber 0: In Armagh, Kaitlyn Dill had 11 kills, Maddi McGinnis had 12 service points and Addison Sutton had 15 asssts as the host Lions beat the Ramblers 25-16, 26-24, 25-6.
Meyersdale 3, Rockwood 1: In Meyersdale, Zoe Hetz provided nine kills and Hope Canfield added eight kills to lead the Red Raiders past the Rockets, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-14.
Steel Valley 3, Ligonier Valley 2: In Ligonier, Haley Stormer compiled 20 kills, but the Rams fell to the Ironmen, 25-18, 26-28, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10.
Saylor Clise notched 24 assists, 11 service points and two aces for Ligonier Valley (2-5). Lizzy Crissman had five blocks and five kills.
Ligonier Valley is 2-5
Salisbury-Elk Lick 3, HOPE for Hyndman 0: In Salisbury, Mercadee Blocher tallied 14 kills to lead the Elks past the Hornets, 25-16, 25-22, 25-12.
Makenna Chase added 17 service points and five aces for Salisbury-Elk Lick. Avah Mason dished out 16 assists. Emily Abraham and Grace Robertson each provided 10 service points.
