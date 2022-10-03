Soccer
High School Boys
Windber 2, Northern Cambria 0: In Windber, Cayden Thompson posted a goal and an assist to help the Ramblers blank the Colts. Thompson’s goal gave Windber a 1-0 lead in the first half. Stephen Campitell took a feed from Thompson on his way to tallying the insurance goal.
Bryson Costa notched the shutout for Windber.
Richland 5, Bishop Carroll Catholic 4: In Ebensburg, a pair of goals from Evan Beglin led the way for the Rams as they outpaced the Huskies in a high-scoring affair. Richland also received goals from Tucker Lindrose, Toryn Schmouder and Nate Cook.
Bishop Carroll’s Pablo Fernandez netted a pair of goals, while teammates Will Tremel and Thomas Bernard also scored.
Cambria Heights 3, Tyrone 0: In Tyrone, two second-half goals from George Campbell allowed the Highlanders to break free of the Golden Eagles on their way to a shutout victory. Dylan Fyock also scored for Cambria Heights, which saw Caleb Patterson keep Tyrone out of the net.
Chestnut Ridge 10, Greater Johnstown 4: In New Paris, a hat trick from Preston Pittman and two goals each from Brent Holderbaum and Brock Holderbaum rocketed the Lions past the Trojans.
Chestnut Ridge also received goals from Brayden Haney and Elias Ritchey, and the Lions benefited from an own-goal scored by Greater Johnstown.
Jeremy Dietz had a hat trick for Greater Johnstown in the loss, with teammate Jorge Morales also scoring a goal.
Central Cambria 4, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Ebensburg, three goals clustered over an 11-minute stretch in the second half allowed the Red Devils to pull away from the visiting Hilltoppers. Jonathon Wess opened the spree during the 47th minute, and Jack Muldoon (52nd minute) and Ojha Ojha (58th minute) followed.
Cody Roberts tallied a first-half goal to put Central Cambria on top. Wyatt Link posted the clean sheet, the Red Devils’ third this season.
Somerset 2, Forest Hills 1: In Sidman, Logan Baker’s two goals and a smothering save by goalkeeper Quintin Robison in the 78th minute allowed the Golden Eagles to slip past the Rangers.
Gavin Ickes tallied Forest Hills’ goal during the first half.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Cambria Heights 1: In Ebensburg, Mikalah Kim had 19 service points and 15 digs as the Red Devils topped the Highlanders 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18. Central Cambria also saw Emma Pablic post 26 digs, while teammate Summer Koss had 25 assists.
Cambria Heights’ Makenzie Mulraney had 11 kills, and teammate Maelyn Dutko issued 21 assists.
Somerset 3, North Star 1: In Boswell, Shawna Walker had 15 kills and nine aces while Shandi Walker added 12 kills and seven digs in the Golden Eagles’ 25-14, 25-14, 17-25, 25-10 victory over the Cougars.
Olivia Svonavec had 10 kills in the win, while teammate Gracie Bowers had 33 assists.
Kora Warta’s six kills paced North Star, while Carly Miller had four kills.
Forest Hills 3, Portage 2: In Portage, Trissa Smith logged 21 assists, 10 kills and 15 digs for the Mustangs, but it was the Rangers who walked out with a 25-15, 22-25, 26-28, 25-20, 17-15 victory.
Paige Phillips notched 15 kills for Portage, while Keira Sossong and Lexi Slanoc had 36 and 19 digs, respectively. Annie Davis led the Mustangs with 25 service points.
Statistical information for Forest Hills was not reported.
Shade 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Cameron Koback delivered eight aces while Deborah Bozovich supplied seven more as the Panthers swept the Elks 25-4, 25-9, 25-16.
Sophia Mulcahy had five kills in the victory.
Statistical information for Salisbury-Elk Lick was not reported.
Conemaugh Township 3, United 1: In Armagh, Hannah Swank posted 15 kills and Hannah Sodano added 12 more in the Indians’ 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-8 win over the Lions.
Ava Byer had 19 digs for Conemaugh Township, which saw Alison Matera dish out 39 assists.
Statistical information for United was not reported.
Hockey
High School
PIHL
Monday
Bishop McCort Catholic 6, Butler 1: In Valencia, Brennan Karalfa potted two goals, one each during the first and third periods, while the Crimson Crushers scored four times during the second in a win over the Golden Tornado.
Timur Naletov, Xavier Lieb, Ivan Safronov and Mykyta Yalovyi scored during Bishop McCort’s four-goal flurry in the second. Safronov and Yalovyi also posted two assists in the frame.
Butler actually evened the game at 1-all on Owen Denny’s goal scored 40 seconds into the middle period.
The Crimson Crushers’ Hleb Subach stopped 27 of the 28 shots that he faced.
