Soccer
PIAA First Round
High School Boys
Winchester Thurston 9, United 0: In North Huntingdon, Tomer Tuti and Luka Koll collected two goals apiece and Mack Jamison scored his first varsity goal as the Bears blanked the Lions on Tuesday.
Winchester Thurston (17-2-1) led 4-0 at halftime. The Bears will face District 7 No. 3 seed Eden Christian in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
United concluded its season at 15-4-1. The Lions won their first District 6 title.
High School Girls
Freedom Area 10, Rockwood 0: In Freedom, Shaye Bailey tallied seven goals as the Bulldogs defeated the Rockets.
Julz Mohrbacher, Riley Tokar and Olivia Henderson each scored a goal for 18-4 Freedom, which will face Karns City on Saturday. Freedom led 5-0 at halftime.
Freshman goalkeeper Taylor Demchak made 17 saves for Rockwood (15-6).
"We are very proud of our team and their accomplishments," Rockwood coach Susie Branam said. "Our Lady Rockets are a group of hard-working players who kept improving with each game. With having only three seniors, our younger players stepped up under their leadership and also contributed to a great season."
Volleyball
High School Girls
West Branch 3, Shade 0: In Morrisdale, the Warriors swept the Panthers 25-15, 25-14, 25-17.
District 6 champion West Branch (20-0) will meet Mount Calvary Christian on Saturday.
District 5 runner-up Shade concludes its season at 19-5.
Hockey
PIHL
Bishop McCort Catholic 9, Hempfield 4: In Greensburg, Ivan Safronov tallied four goals and two assists, while Mykyta Yalovyi added three goals and an assist to lead the Crimson Crushers over the Spartans at Kirk Nevin Arena on Monday.
Carson Boyle (two assists) and Brady Dolgas each scored for 5-1 Bishop McCort, which led 5-3 after two periods.
Timur Naletov assisted on five goals, and Brennan Karalfa provided two helpers. Hleb Subach made 31 saves.
Nick Bruno amassed two goals and an assist for 2-3 Hempfield. Nino DiPietro and Caden Horton each scored, and Maxwell Short added two assists.
