Westmont Hilltop 7, Wheeling Central Catholic 4: Tony Marano, Aiden Rice and Nick Rozich each scored twice as the Hilltoppers defeated the Maroon Knights at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday.
Rice added two assists, while Kyle Replogle, Rice, Kobe Rickabaugh and Peyton Sell provided two helpers each. Derek George also scored.
Ian Amaranto made 26 saves and added an assist for Westmont Hilltop (8-6).
Austin Nestor scored twice for Wheeling Central Catholic (8-8).
Laurel Mountain
Bishop McCort Catholic 7, Altoona 0: Brennan Karalfa supplied a hat trick, Carson Boyle, Matthew Ribblett and Samuel Treager each provided three points and Stephen Sanders secured the shutout as the Crimson Crushers topped the Little Lions at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Boyle found the back of the net twice, and Maverick Baker and Ribblett (two assists) both scored for 12-2 Bishop McCort. Treager amassed three helpers.
Basketball
High School Boys
Ligonier Valley 70, Valley 48: In New Kensington, Jaicob Hollick (20 points and six made treys), Matthew Marinchak (17 points and 10 rebounds) and Haden Sierocky (13) all scored in double figures as the Rams topped the Vikings.
B.J. Harvey led Valley with 21 points.
Northern Garrett 74, Shanksville-Stonycreek 43: In Accident, Maryland, Kellen Hinebaugh (17 points) and Ethan Sebold (12) spearheaded a balanced Huskies attack in a victory over the Vikings.
Braden Adams (11 points), Logan McCall (10) and Christian Musser (10) led Shanksville-Stonycreek in scoring.
Monday
Richland 55, Bishop Carroll Catholic 47: In Ebensburg, Trent Rozich (18 points), Griffin LaRue (15) and Kellan Stahl (14) all scored in double figures as the Rams (13-4) defeated the Huskies on Monday.
Tommy Heinrich led Bishop Carroll (9-8) with 17 points, and Spencer Myers contributed 14 points.
Conemaugh Township 64, Ferndale 47: In Davidsville, John Updyke amassed 19 points, and Jackson Byer provided 16 points as the Indians (13-2) defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Bruce Moore topped Ferndale (6-8) with 14 points.
Windber 72, Blacklick Valley 52: In Windber, Keith Charney compiled 21 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals as the Ramblers sprinted past the Vikings.
Caden Dusack (15 points) and Blake Klosky (12) also finished in double figures for 12-5 Windber.
Cody Williams led Blacklick Valley (11-6) with 22 points. Rudy Lanzendorfer provided 13 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 77, Rockwood 39: In Shanksville, Braden Adams netted a game-high 27 points as the Vikings stormed past the Rockets.
Logan McCall (17 points) and Christian Musser (13) also scored in double digits for 4-9 Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Will Latuch (16 points) and Josiah Rock (11) both finished in double figures for 3-16 Rockwood.
Chestnut Ridge 62, Greater Johnstown 51: In New Paris, Matt Whysong scored 20 points and Christian Hinson added 17 as the host Lions beat the Trojans.
Hayden Little netted 12 points for Chestnut Ridge.
Nyerre Collins scored 25 points for Greater Johnstown. J.J. Malcolm added 11.
Central 70, Bishop McCort Catholic 53: Seth Bean (17 points), Eli Lingenfelter (14), Hunter Smith (12), Rylan Daugherty (10) and Tyrell Rolle (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Scarlet Dragons (14-4) over the host Crimson Crushers.
Trystan Fornari led Bishop McCort (12-7) with 18 points. Colby Cannizzaro added 11 points.
Penn Cambria 61, Westmont Hilltop 32: In Cresson, Mason McCarthy scored all 16 of his points in the second half as the Panthers clawed their way past the Hilltoppers.
Garrett Harrold finished with 11 first-half points and seven rebounds for 16-2 Penn Cambria.
Jonathan Crocco led Westmont Hilltop (4-12) with 12 points.
Portage 77, Conemaugh Valley 46: In Portage, Kaden Claar produced 27 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Mason Kargo compiled 13 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Mustangs galloped past the Blue Jays.
Andrew Miko scored 10 points for 16-0 Portage.
Logan Kent (21 points) and Zach Malfer (11) led Conemaugh Valley (10-7) in scoring.
Central Cambria 61, Forest Hills 42: In Ebensburg, Hobbs Dill (15 points), Daric Danchanko (12) and Nolan Wyrwas (11) each scored in double figures as the Red Devils (5-13) torched the Rangers.
Jeremy Burda (19 points) and Dylan Pasquerilla (10) led Forest Hills (2-15) in scoring.
Ligonier Valley 69, Mount Pleasant 52: In Mount Pleasant, Dylan Rhodes knocked down six triples and shared game-high scoring honors with Matthew Marinchak as both netted 19 points as the Rams topped the Vikings.
Marinchak added 10 assists and eight rebounds for 9-9 Ligonier Valley. Joey Kondisko chipped in 10 points.
Dante Giallonardo led Mount Pleasant with 16 points. Demetrio Sherbondy and Aden Wisnewski each netted 14 points.
Cambria Heights 76, Purchase Line 50: In Commodore, Caleb Whiteford (22 points), Bernie Whiteford (15), Quin Mazenko (14) and Carter Lamb (11) also finished in double figures to elevate the Highlanders (11-5) over the Red Dragons.
Mello Sanchez topped Purchase Line with 19 points, and Brady Syster added 18.
Berlin Brothersvalley 77, Turkeyfoot Valley 35: In Confluence, Craig Jarvis (25 points and five made 3-pointers), Pace Prosser (13), Caleb Rohrs (11) and Caden Montgomery (10) all finished in double digits to lift the Mountaineers over the Rams.
Kameron Kemp topped Turkeyfoot Valley (3-9) with 19 points.
West Shamokin 55, United 38: In Armagh, Trevor Smulik provided a game-high 32 points, and Bo Swartz chipped in 10 points to lead the Wolves (10-6) over the Lions.
Brad Felix led 15-4 United with nine points.
High School Girls
Cambria Heights 47, Purchase Line 46: In Patton, senior Bryce Burkey hit the game-winning shot with eight seconds left in the game to lift the Highlanders over the Red Dragons.
Burkey finished with 14 points for 6-9 Cambria Heights. Karli Storm added 10 points.
Madison Scalese (19 points) and Bethany Smith (10) topped Purchase Line in scoring.
Conemaugh Valley 51, Conemaugh Township 33: Anna Gunby collected 20 points and nine rebounds as the Blue Jays soared over the Indians.
Emma Grecek (12 points) and Delanie Davison (11) both reached double figures, and Aniyah Baez dished out five assists for 4-9 Conemaugh Valley.
Mya Poznanski led Conemaugh Township (6-10) with 10 points and eight rebounds. Jenna Brenneman grabbed 10 boards.
North Star 44, Ferndale 36: In Boswell, Abby Barnick compiled 16 points and five steals, and Cenley Miller added 15 points to lead the Cougars over the Yellow Jackets.
Grace Metz totaled 12 rebounds and six steals for 4-13 North Star. Jovi Jeske grabbed 10 rebounds.
Angelina Wagner (13 points) and Maisen Sechrengost (12) led Ferndale (3-13) in scoring.
United 53, West Shamokin 40: In Rural Valley, Lauren Donelson (16 points), Delaney Perrone (12) and Mollee Fry (11) each finished in double figures as the Lions topped the Wolves.
Lilly Jordan led West Shamokin with 17 points, and Lexi Young added 11 points.
Johnstown Christian 40, Clearfield Alliance Christian School 11: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller produced a game-high 16 points to lead the Blue Jays to victory.
Monday
Penns Manor 56, Berlin Brothersvalley 53 (OT): In Berlin, Megan Dumm provided a game-high 32 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead the Comets over the Mountaineers.
Alyssa Altemus netted 11 points for 16-2 Penns Manor.
Grace Sechler led Berlin (12-2) with 31 points. Ashley Brant added 11 points.
Richland 56, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 30: Bella Burke compiled 15 points and eight assists, Jordyn Kinsey netted 15 points and eight rebounds and Julianna Stem produced 12 points and seven assists to spark the host Rams over the Marauders.
Leah Homan led Bishop Guilfoyle with 12 points.
Ferndale 60, Northern Cambria 40: Angelina Wagner provided a game-high 39 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Yellow Jackets by the Colts.
Wagner buried four 3-pointers and scored at least seven points in every quarter, including 12 in the second frame.
Deajah Chatman added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Ferndale. Maisen Sechrengost grabbed 10 rebounds.
Ella Miller topped Northern Cambria (with 16 points. Alivia Yahner contribued 11 points.
Johnstown Christian 53, Rockwood 44: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller tallied a game-high 20 points on five made 3-pointers, while Sarah Huston netted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Blue Jays past the Rockets.
Kaitlyn Pletcher led Rockwood (8-7) with 12 points. Morgan Beckner and Mollie Wheatley added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 56, Somerset 42: In Somerset, Josie Snyder netted 22 points, and Rylee Snyder contributed 16 points as the Vikings defeated the Golden Eagles.
Gracie Bowers topped Somerset (2-11) with 19 points and four made 3-pointers, and Bella Baumgardner added 11 points.
Belle Vernon 61, Ligonier Valley 27: In Belle Vernon, Viva Kreis netted a game-high 15 points as the Leopards stormed past the Rams.
Kenzi Seliga added 11 points for 11-5 Belle Vernon.
Haley Boyd topped 1-13 Ligonier Valley with 10 points. Lyla Barr snared eight rebounds.
