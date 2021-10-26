Tennis
High School Girls
PIAA Team Tournament
Class 2A First Round
Wyomissing 4, Westmont Hilltop 1: In Altoona, the Spartans won a pair of singles and doubles matchups to defeat the Hilltoppers at The Summit Tennis & Athletic Center on Tuesday.
“Anytime you get to states, it’s a tough task to advance,” Westmont Hilltop coach Dan Fregley said. “Sixteen of the best teams in the state are all competing to continue their season. I’m proud of the effort my girls put forward in this match and of the way they fought back all season long to claim another district title.”
Senior Alyssa Kush, a four-time district singles champion, won by default for the 13-5 Hilltoppers.
“I only wish that Alyssa Kush could have been able to finish the season by winning out for her team, instead of winning by default,” Fregly said. “She never lost a regular season or team state playoff match in four years. She’s a very special player.”
Wyomissing (15-3) will meet Sewickley Academy, a 5-0 victor over Somerset, on Friday in Hershey.
Soccer
High School Girls
District 6 Playoffs
Class 2A Quarterfinals
Somerset 3, Richland 1: In Somerset, three unanswered goals in the second half allowed the No. 4 seeded Golden Eagles to top the No. 5 seeded Rams.
Somerset (13-5-1) will meet the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 1 seed Bedford and No. 8 seed Forest Hills.
Mariya Petrosky (one assist), Maurah Shortt and Josie Steele all scored for Somerset. Willa Sharbaugh provided two assists.
The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference teams split their two regular-season meetings.
Jewls Stem scored on a penalty kick for 11-7 Richland in the first half.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Somerset 3, Forest Hills 1: In Sidman, Shawna Walker (13 kills and 20 digs) and Shandi Walker (13 kills and 18 digs) each recorded double-doubles to lead the Golden Eagles past the Rangers 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18.
Olivia Svonavec added 14 kills and three blocks for Somerset, which received 16 digs from Sydney Campbell. Gracie Bowers dished out 44 assists.
Mya Colosimo led Forest Hills with 18 kills. Mackenzie Hoover supplied 12 kills and 18 digs. Lexi Koeck added four blocks, and Julia Chunta dished out 37 assists.
Central Cambria 3, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Ebensburg, Leah Burggraf compiled 32 assists, 11 service points and four aces as the Red Devils topped the Lions 25-12, 25-20, 25-16.
Alli Malay finished with 23 digs and 15 kills for Central Cambria. Kate Kudlawiec added 13 kills, and DeeDee Long netted 18 digs.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Penn Cambria 1: Gianna Gallucci produced 17 assists and nine digs to lead the host Crimson Crushers past the Panthers 25-8, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18.
Bailey Shriver finished with 17 kills to lead Bishop McCort.
Alayna Marion dished out 20 assists, and Kate Edwards added 12 kills.
Conemaugh Township 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Davidsville, Chloe Bidelman collected 17 digs to lead the Indians past the Trojans 25-15, 25-19, 25-9.
Alison Matera dished out 28 assists for Conemaugh Township. Riley Maldet and Hannah Sodano (four aces) each supplied nine kills.
Bedford 3, Richland 1: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott netted 20 kills, seven digs and three blocks to lead the Bisons past the Rams 25-18, 22-25, 25-10, 25-21.
Bailey Stahlman added 19 kills and eight solo blocks for 16-3 Bedford. Riley Ruffley produced 18 assists, and Laney Lafferty 15 more. Emma Harclerode provided 13 digs and six aces.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Central 0: In Martinsburg, 19 assists from Chloe Hoffman helped the Hilltoppers defeat the Scarlet Dragons 25-22, 25-22, 25-18.
Carissa Krall and Julia Kleinmeyer led Westmont with 10 and seven kills, respectively.
Monday
District 7 Playoffs
(17) Ligonier Valley 3, (16) Chartiers-Houston 1: In Washington, Haley Stormer compiled 18 service points, 15 kills and seven aces to lead the Rams past the 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19 in a Class 2A play-in match.
Ligonier Valley faces No. 1 seed North Catholic on Wednesday.
Lizzy Crissman chipped in nine kills and four blocks for 8-9 Ligonier Valley. Taylor Meier netted 12 service points and two aces. Saylor Clise finished with 25 assists, 11 service points and two aces.
Regular Season
Forest Hills 3, United 0: In Armagh, Mackenzie Hoover had 18 digs, 14 service points and eight aces, and Mya Colosimo had 23 kills and 15 digs as the Rangers beat the Lions 25-23, 25-16, 26-24.
Lexi Koeck had 13 service points and a .280 hitting percentage for Forest Hills. Addi Schirato had three blocks, Sophia Jacobs had 13 digs, and Julia Chunta had 45 assists.
United’s Addison Sutton dished out 18 assists and went over 1,000 for her career (1,003).
Kaitlyn Dill compiled 14 kills.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Claysburg-Kimmel 0: In New Paris, Belle Bosch produced 16 kills, eight digs and four blocks as the Lions swept the Bulldogs 25-19, 25-14, 25-13.
Riley Frankenberry dished out 13 assists for Chestnut Ridge. Leah Winegardner finished with 13 kills, and Zoie Dunlap added eight digs.
Ferndale Area 3, Meyersdale 1: In Meyersdale, the Yellow Jackets won the final two sets to defeat the Red Raiders 25-14, 10-25, 25-22, 25-15.
Zoe Hetz provided 10 kills, nine blocks and five aces for Meyersdale, which received six kills from Amelia Kretchman.
Bedford 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott netted 18 kills and seven digs to lead the Bisons past the Crimson Crushers 22-25, 25-23, 25-12, 26-24.
Bedford (15-3) received 15 kills and six blocks from Bailey Stahlman. Emma Harclerode scooped up 23 digs. Riley Ruffley provided 30 assists, 23 service points, six digs and five aces. Laney Lafferty added 11 assists, nine service points and four aces.
Saturday
North Star 3, Windber 0: In Boswell, Savannah Walker provided nine kills and two aces, while teammate Anna Grandas compiled eight assists and two aces to lead the Cougars past the Ramblers 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Central Cambria 7, Westmont Hilltop 6: In Ebensburg, Braden Sweeney scored five goals to lead the Red Devils past the Hilltoppers.
Brady Sheehan added two goals and three assists for 2-0 Central Cambria. Austin Semelsberger made 40 saves.
Tony Marano (three assists) and Nick Rozich each buried two goals for 1-1 Westmont Hilltop. Aiden Rice (three assists) and Payton Sell each chipped in a goal. Kyle Replogle provided two helpers. Luke Snider made 22 saves.
Somerset 5, Conemaugh Valley 2: Ethan Ash (one assist) and Jeremy Mack (two helpers) each provided two goals as the Golden Eagles topped the Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Dustin McGuire added a goal for 1-0 Somerset, which received 14 saves from Alyssa Diehl.
Connor Hemlock and Mason Reisling each scored for 0-2 Conemaugh Valley. Broderick Ryan made 42 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.