Basketball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 46, Chestnut Ridge 31: Christiana Gordon produced 19 points, and Zoey Lynch added 12 as the host Hilltoppers stayed unbeaten in Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference play with a victory over the Lions on Thursday.
Belle Bosch topped Chestnut Ridge with 11 points, and Ashlie Weaver added 10.
Bishop McCort Catholic 68, Bishop Carroll Catholic 61: In Ebensburg, Gianna Gallucci netted a game-high 25 points, and Bria Bair supplied 17 points and 13 rebounds in the Crimson Crushers’ victory over the Huskies.
Bishop McCort’s Cami Beppler added 14 points, and Elle Berkebile finished with six steals.
Madison Ostinowsky topped Bishop Carroll with 21 points, and Tatum Laughard chipped in 18.
Penn Cambria 52, Greater Johnstown 41: In Cresson, Abby Crossman supplied a game-high 26 points as the Panthers clawed past the Trojans. Penn Cambria’s Emily Hite added 10 points.
NaLonai Tisinger led Greater Johnstown with 15 points, and Bella DiStefano netted 14.
Central Cambria 48, Bedford 31: In Bedford, Alaina Long netted 11 points, and Aubrey Ruddek chipped in 10 as the Red Devils defeated the Bisons.
Bedford’s Autumn Becker and Shannon Letrent each provided seven points.
Portage 58, Cambria Heights 15: In Patton, Ari Wozniak buried five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 19 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Highlanders. Alex Chobany netted 12 points.
Malina Gaida led Cambria Heights with six points.
High School Boys
Conemaugh Valley 71, Turkeyfoot Valley 44: Five Blue Jays reached double-digit scoring in a victory over the visiting Rams.
Landon Percinsky scored 19 points, and Bryton Yackulich had 18 points to pace Conemaugh Valley (9-5). Noah Miller netted 13 points, and Jaylen Henry and Jeremy Dietz each scored 10 points for the Jays.
Chris Kozlowski led Turkeyfoot Valley (9-6) with 23 points. Bryce Nicholson had 10 points.
Blacklick Valley 55, Shanksville-Stonycreek 49: In Shanksville, Alex Reba buried seven 3-pointers and topped all scorers with 27 points as the visitors defeated the hosts.
Blacklick Valley’s Braydon Brown amassed 15 points.
Christian Musser led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 19 points, and Logan McCall added 16.
North Star 62, Meyersdale 27: In Meyersdale, Brady Weimer netted 23 points, C.J. Biery amassed 12 and Ethan Smith contributed 10 points and seven rebounds to propel the Cougars over the Red Raiders. North Star’s Logan Eller grabbed 11 rebounds.
Meyersdale’s Tyler Sandy scored eight points.
Hockey
PIHL
Bishop McCort Catholic 6, Mars 1: Ivan Safronov netted a hat trick, while Brennan Karalfa provided two goals and three assists to lead the Crimson Crushers over the Fightin’ Planets at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Bishop McCort’s Mykyta Yalovyi added a goal and one assist. Timur Naletov provided two helpers, and Hleb Subach made 41 saves.
Ethan Vactor supplied Mars’ lone goal.
Wheeling Catholic 5, Westmont Hilltop 0: Ashton Glover recorded the shutout, while Payton Hildebrand scored two goals to lead the Maroon Knights over the Hilltoppers at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Wheeling Catholic’s Zach Vitlip netted a goal and two assists. Thomas Komorowski and Ethyn Taylor also scored.
Westmont Hilltop’s Alex Crespo made 38 saves.
Laurel Mountain
State College 9, Forest Hills 2: In State College, Zander Faust provided a hat trick as the Little Lions topped the Rangers.
State College’s Thomas Hay supplied two goals and an assist. John-Paul Hay, Luke Janac, Alex McGuire and Tyson Schrenk each netted goals.
Nolan Cabala and Kaden Powell each scored for Forest Hills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.