Soccer
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 1, Forest Hills 0 (OT): In Sidman, Kendall Roman scored in the first overtime period to lift the Hilltoppers over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Westmont Hilltop improved to 13-3.
Forest Hills fell to 7-9.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 2, Penn Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Kiersten Way and Maddie Lieb each scored as the Huskies edged the Panthers.
Bishop Carroll improved to 5-11.
Haylee Watt scored for 4-13 Penn Cambria.
Bedford 4, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Sydney Taracatac scored twice and Peyton Gable notched the clean sheet as the Bisons blanked the Golden Eagles.
Grace Sarver and Lizzy Martz each buried goals for 16-1 Bedford.
Somerset dropped to 9-4 on the season.
Richland 6, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Fishertown, Delaney Yost scored twice as Camryn Beglin provided a goal and four assists and to lead the Rams past the Lions.
Emma Matejovich, Jewls Stem and Brooke Thomas all scored for 11-5 Richland.
Malia Crouse buried a goal for 1-15 Chestnut Ridge.
High School Boys
Windber 1, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Windber, Bryson Costa notched the shutout as Brady Smith scored off a feed from Ryan Pudliner in the first half to lead the Ramblers past the Mountaineers.
Windber improved to 9-5.
Berlin is 6-10.
Bedford 6, Greater Johns- town 1: At Trojan Stadium, Caleb Wigfield buried a pair of goals to lead the Bisons by the Trojans.
Cameron Beck, Isaac Arnold, Cole Taylor and Dominic Albus also scored for 13-3-2 Bedford.
Jorge Morales scored for 0-17 Greater Johnstown.
Tuesday
Bedford 1, Somerset 1 (2OT): In Bedford, Toby Walker’s goal in the second half knotted the game for the Golden Eagles, but both squads could not score again in a draw.
Colby Barnhouse scored in the 36th minute for Bedford.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: Bailey Shriver netted 16 kills to lead the host Crimson Crushers past the Huskies 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12.
Alayna Marion dished out 24 assists for Bishop McCort. Bria Bair added 12 kills, and Kate Edwards netted eight more.
Cami Beppler finished with four aces.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Central 0: Chloe Hoffman dished out 21 assists and Kianna Leiato provided 15 digs to lead the host Hilltoppers past the Scarlet Dragons 25-9, 25-17, 25-18.
Carissa Krall netted eight kills and four blocks for Westmont Hilltop, which received 11 digs from Leah Petrore.
Tuesday
Portage 3, Windber 0: In Portage, Brooke Bednarski netted 22 service points and 15 aces as the Mustangs swept the Ramblers 25-10, 25-17, 25-17.
Sydni Sossong provided 10 kills. Lexi Slanoc added 17 service points, and Trissa Smith produced 13 service points for 13-4 Portage. Paige Phillips added four blocks.
Meyersdale 3, Rockwood 1: In Rockwood, Zoe Hetz compiled 10 kills, six blocks and three aces as the Red Raiders defeated the Rockets 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13.
Meyersdale’s Madison Porter added 10 service points and two blocks.
