Soccer
High School Boys
Monday
Westmont Hilltop 2, Penns Valley 1: In Wingate, Conner Oechslin scored on a penalty kick in overtime to lift the third-seeded Hilltoppers past the second-seeded Rams in a District 6 Class AA semifinal.
“Their goalie (Dristen Wolfe) made a great read on Conner’s PK in overtime, but Conner had a lot of pace behind the ball and it ricocheted into the back of the net,” Westmont Hilltop coach Jason Hughes said.
Zach Heckman scored in the first half for Penns Valley.
“Their throw-ins from 30 yards in were basically corner kicks. Zach Heckman made a great run on one of them and headed the ball off the crossbar and into the back of the net,” Hughes said. “They were a well-coached and very disciplined team.”
Alex Crespo tied the game in the second half.
“We kept possession for the majority of the game but their back line played a great game and kept our chances more limited than we like,” Hughes said.
Westmont Hilltop will meet Bald Eagle Area in the title game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium.
Bald Eagle Area 1, Cambria Heights 0 (OT): In Patton, Matt Knepp scored with 2:33 left in the first overtime to lift the eighth-seeded Eagles past the fourth-seeded Highlanders in a District 6 Class AA semifinal.
“The loss hurts, but I am proud of our team,” Cambria Heights coach Adam Strasser said. “We played hard and had a lot of opportunities throughout the entire game, we just couldn’t put it in the back of the net. Bald Eagle is a great team that is really well-coached and play with a lot of heart. It was a great battle between two top-notch teams. Unfortunately, someone had to lose the match.”
Cambria Heights concluded with a 9-6 season.
“The 2020 season was one of the most memorable of my coaching career,” Strasser said. “We had nine seniors who were the foundation of the team. They worked diligently throughout their four years to help us reach the playoffs four years in a row. Also, they grew tremendously as leaders over the past year.
"They truly helped us create a culture of winning that will last far past this season. We also had a lot of underclassmen step up during the season to contribute to our success. They gelled really well with our upperclassmen to create one of the best teams I’ve ever coached. I could not be more proud of my team this season."
Volleyball
High School Girls
West Branch 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: In Morrisdale, the top-seeded Warriors swept the ninth-seeded Crimson Crushers 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 on Tuesday in a District 6 Class A quarterfinal match.
Monday
Conemaugh Township 3, Shanksville-Stonycreek 2: In Davidsville, the top-seeded Indians came back from a two-set deficit to defeat the fifth-seeded Vikings, 24-26, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 15-3, in a District 5 Class A semifinal.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Portage 1: In Ebensburg, Ellie Long provided 18 kills and seven blocks as the seventh-seeded Huskies dispatched the 10th-seeded Mustangs, 25-13, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22, in the first round of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
Mary Golden dished out 21 assists for the Huskies. Tia Bradley added six kills for Bishop Carroll.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Juniata Valley 1: In Alexandria, Bailey Shriver amassed 16 kills to lead the ninth-seeded Crimson Crushers past the eighth-seeded Hornets, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-13, in the first round of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
Ally Diamond dished out 26 assists for Bishop McCort. Tressa Mack finished with seven kills, while Julia Horwath totaled five aces.
Homer-Center 3, Ferndale 0: In Homer City, the fifth-seeded Wildcats swept the 12th-seeded Yellow Jackets 25-7, 25-13, 25-15 in the first round of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
Central Cambria 3, Juniata 0: In Ebensburg, Eden Shirk provided 16 service points and 14 digs as the sixth-seeded Red Devils swept the 11th-seeded Indians, 25-7, 25-15, 25-14, in a District 6 Class AA first-round matchup.
Maddy Kim contributed 10 service points, nine kills and four aces for Central Cambria (10-5). Leah Burggraf ended up with 25 assists, and Alli Malay added 10 kills and three aces. Hayley Evans netted nine digs for Central Cambria, which travels to No. 3 seed Forest Hills on Wednesday.
Tyrone 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Tyrone, the seventh-seeded Golden Eagles swept the 10th-seeded Hilltoppers, 25-20, 25-8, 25-15, in the first round of the District 6 Class AA playoffs.
Chloe Hoffman led Westmont Hilltop with 21 assists. Lauren Lavis provided six kills. Carissa Krall contributed three blocks. Abbie Pastorek netted six digs.
Penns Valley 3, United 0: In Spring Mills, the fifth-seeded Rams swept the 12th-seeded Lions, 25-16, 25-15, 25-11.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Westmont Hilltop 4, Hollidaysburg 0: Ian Amaranto stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Hilltoppers began their campaign with a victory over the Golden Tigers at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Monday.
Aiden Rice scored twice for Westmont Hilltop (1-0).
Kobe Rickabaugh added a goal and two assists. Tony Marano scored a short-handed goal in the second period. Kyle Replogle contributed an assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.