No. 10 seed Marion Center, battled-tested thanks to an aggressive nonconference schedule, proved its mettle on the road at No. 2 seed Portage. After being tied at 45-all, the Stingers remained calm down the stretch and drained 8 of 10 foul shots in the final 3:04 to defeat Portage 53-45 and secure a spot in the upcoming PIAA tournament.