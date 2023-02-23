Basketball
High School Girls
District 6 Tournament
Class 2A Quarterfinals
United 38, Penns Manor 34: In Clymer, the sixth-seeded Lions edged the third-seeded Comets as Madison McGinnis netted 12 points, and Delaney Perrone scored 11 points.
United will host No. 10 seed Marion Center at 7 p.m. Monday in the semifinals. Both teams secured berths in the PIAA tournament.
Sarah Stiteler had a game-high 14 points, and Alyssa Altemus had 13 points for Penns Manor.
High School Boys
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A First Round
Turkeyfoot Valley 51, Fannett-Metal 47: In Confluence, Chris Kozlowski scored 16 points and Bryce Nicholson had 12 points as the third-seeded Rams edged the sixth-seeded Tigers.
Fannett-Metal (3-20) led 21-19 at halftime, but the Rams (16-8) used a 17-11 third-quarter advantage, including three 3-pointers, to take the lead.
Landon Arnold led Fannett-Metal with 14 points.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 57, Forbes Road 45: In Waterfall, Daulton Sellers netted 23 points, and Lance Jones provided 21 as the fifth-seeded Elks (9-13) topped the fourth-seeded Cardinals.
Salisbury-Elk Lick, which outscored Forbes Road 30-15 in the second half, will play at top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Jacoby Knepper led Forbes Road (11-12) with 14 points, and David Knepper added 11.
Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
Richland 3, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Ebensburg, Gavin Lafferty scored two goals, and Noah Brydon scored once as the Rams beat the Hilltoppers.
Goaltender Jonah Horner made 33 saves for Richland (13-4-0).
Alex Crespo stopped 28 shots for Westmont Hilltop (8-6-0).
The Hilltoppers had goals by Landrey Burnheimer and Nick Rozich.
Central Cambria 6, Conemaugh Valley 5: Brady Sheehan and Logan Holley each scored two goals as the Red Devils defeated the Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Kayden Park and Brayden Rado also had a goal apiece for Central Cambria.
Logan Lambertus netted a hat trick for Conemaugh Valley. Kenny Billings scored two goals for the Blue Jays.
Conemaugh Valley goaltender Broderick Ryan made 45 saves, and Central Cambria netminder Charles Edwards made 12 stops.
