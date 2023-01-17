High School Girls
Tuesday
United 48, Portage 29: In Portage, the Lions’ Mollee Fry scored 16 points and teammate Maddison McGinnis netted 12 more in a win over the Mustangs.
United outscored Portage 34-13 during the middle quarters.
Eight points from Alex Chobany led the Mustangs.
Marion Center 67, Cambria Heights 42: In Patton, Lydia Miller scored a game-best 21 points with three teammates following in double figures as the Stingers hammered the Highlanders. Mya Lipsie (13), Kaelee Elkin (12) and Kenadee Elkin (11) also scored in double digits for Marion Center.
Cambria Heights’ Sierra Kirsch has a team-high 17 points in the loss.
Monday
Berlin Brothersvalley 71, Rockwood 24: In Berlin, three Mountaineers – led by Grace Sechler’s 17 points – scored in double figures in a blowout triumph over the Rockets. Jen Countryman posted 13 points, while Regan Lauer added 12 more for Berlin Brothersvalley, which led 48-17 after two quarters.
United 68, Bishop McCort Catholic 60: Mollee Fry connected on five 3-pointers on her way to 23 points as the Lions warded off the host Crimson Crushers. Delaney Penrose added 14 points in the win and teammate Aleah Bevard recorded 13 more.
Bishop McCort saw Gianna Gallucci and Bria Bair each register double-doubles as Gallucci had 21 points and 12 boards while Bair had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Cami Beppler also scored 16 for the home side.
Penn Cambria 45, Central 30: In Martinsburg, Emily Hite and Abby Crossman each scored 12 points as the Panthers topped the Scarlet Dragons.
Central was led by 13 points from Bralyn Ellis.
Forest Hills 52, Bedford 21: In Sidman, the Rangers limited the Bisons to eight points or less in each quarter as they rolled to a comfortable victory.
Arissa Britt led the victors with nine points as 11 different Forest Hills players scored at least a point.
Greater Johnstown 77, Bishop Carroll Catholic 75 (OT): Recovering from a fourth-quarter charge that saw the Huskies erase an 11-point deficit, the host Trojans pulled away in overtime to cash in on a thrilling victory.
Meeya Gause’s 24 points led Greater Johnstown, which saw Bella Distefano pick up 16 points with 13 more coming from NaLonai Tisinger.
Madison Ostinowsky’s 23 points paced Bishop Carroll, which had 14 points from Tatum Laughard, 12 from Lauren Long and 11 from Mary Golden.
Juniata Valley 50, Cambria Heights 40: In Alexandria, the Green Hornets’ Makenna Hartman notched 18 points, while teammate Anna Taylor netted 10 more in a win over the Highlanders.
Juniata Valley’s 15-5 edge during the second quarter provided the victory margin.
Cambria Heights’ Sienna Kirsch posted a game-high 19 points.
Richland 58, Central Cambria 48: Jordyn Kinsey totaled 21 points to lead her squad as the Rams iced the Red Devils. Richland also saw Lanie Marshall tally 14 points, while Emma Matejovich poured in 11 more.
Central Cambria’s Alaina Sheehan also scored 21, matching Kinsey’s game high, in defeat.
Shade 60, Conemaugh Township 54: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha registered a double-double with 30 points and 15 rebounds to go with seven blocks and six assists as the Panthers stormed back to overtake the Indians.
Shade outscored Conemaugh Township 19-10 in the final quarter as Muha went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Kennedy Landis grabbed eight boards in the win while Hailee Chapman dished out six assists.
The Indians’ May Poznanski scored 24 points to lead her squad.
Westmont Hilltop 44, Somerset 41: In Somerset, Christiana Gordon scored 13 points and teammate Zoey Lynch added 11 more as the Hilltoppers edged the Golden Eagles.
Somerset’s Mia Rosman led her squad with a dozen points, while Eve Housley notched 10.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Berlin Brothersvalley 84, Rockwood 64: In Berlin, Craig Jarvis’ 29 points topped all scorers as the Mountaineers rolled by the Rockets. Berlin Brothersvalley also saw Ryan Blubaugh post 20 points with 17 more coming from the hand of Pace Prosser.
Rockwood’s Josiah Rock scored 21, while Will Latuch added 17, Christian Shrock netted 11 and Dalton Boden chipped in 10.
Conemaugh Valley 56, Blacklick Valley 46: In Nanty Glo, the Blue Jays’ one-two scoring punch of Landon Percinsky (17 points) and Jeremy Dietz (16) set the tone in a road win over the Vikings.
Conemauagh Valley steamed ahead in the second half, outscoring its hosts 36-18 in the final two quarters.
Braydon Brown’s 10 points led Blacklick Valley.
Derry Area 63, Ligonier Valley 28: In Derry, Nate Papuga (17), Gabe Carbonara (16) and Ethan Frye (11) each scored in double figures as the Trojans hammered the Rams.
Derry Area won each quarter by at least six points while building its victory margin.
Jimmy Pleskovitch’s nine points topped Ligonier Valley.
Windber 55, Ferndale 23: A balanced Ramblers attack saw 11 players score points in a comfortable win over the Yellow Jackets. Grady Klosky’s 13 points led Windber, which saw Evan Brady yank down 11 rebounds.
Ferndale’s Caleb Fenton scored 12 points.
Forest Hills 68, River Valley 61: In Sidman, a 17-point night by Jeremy Burda topped the Rangers as they held off the Panthers.
Forest Hills also received double-digit scoring from Is McGough, Devon Brezovec and Nate Cornell, who scored 14, 14 and 11, respectively.
River Valley’s Luke Woodring notched 17 points to lead a quartet of double-figure scorers. Cole Kennedy-Citeroni (15), Jayden Whitfield (12) and Brad McDivitt (11) followed Woodring’s lead.
Conemaugh Township 53, North Star 38: In Boswell, the Indians’ Jon Updyke tallied 17 points, while teammate Declan Mainhart pitched in 13 more in a win over the rival Cougars.
North Star’s Brady Weimer and C.J. Biery scored 13 and 12, respectively.
Turkeyfoot Valley 69, Salisbury-Elk Lick 54: In Salisbury, Bryce Nicholson scored 16 points – with five 3-pointers – as the Rams battered the Elks. Zack Ryan and Colt Rugg each scored 13 points in the win, while teammate Bryce Schmidt netted a dozen.
Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Lance Jones scored a game-high 25 points as Kobe Broadwater supplied 13 more in the loss.
Monday
Portage 69, Windber 65 (OT): In Portage, Andrew Miko had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Mason Kargo scored 16 points and dished out 10 assists as the Mustangs edged the Ramblers in overtime to avenge their lone loss this season.
Luke Scarton provided 13 points in the win.
Windber was spurred by Blake Klosky’s 19 points as John Shuster added a dozen more.
West Branch 65, Cambria Heights 59: In Morrisdale, Owen Koleno’s 28-point effort led the Warriors as they outlasted the Highlanders. West Branch also received double-digit scoring from Isaac Tiracora (14) and Kyle Kolesar (10).
Cambria Heights’ Chris Sodmont scored 18 points in the loss, while teammate Parker Farabaugh notched 14.
