Basketball
High School Boys
District 5-6 Playoffs
Class 4A First Round
Bedford 45, Penn Cambria 44: In Bedford, Mercury Swaim buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Bisons edged the Panthers.
Steven Ressler led No. 4 seed Bedford (15-4) with 18 points. Swaim hit five 3-pointers and totaled 17 points.
Bedford outscored Penn Cambria 15-8 in the fourth quarter to prevail. Penn Cambria previously handed Bedford its first loss on Feb. 19, 54-29.
Garrett Harrold led Penn Cambria (12-8) with 15 points. Carter Smith contributed 12 points.
Bedford will travel to No. 1 seed Tyrone on Saturday in the semifinals.
District 6 Playoffs
Class 2A Quarterfinal
United 71, West Branch 53: In Armagh, Jacob Boring poured in a game-high 22 points as the Lions sprinted past the Warriors.
Johnny Muchesko (16 points), Ben Tomb (12) and Brad Felix (10) all finished in double figures for United (18-5). The No. 3 seeded Lions will travel to No. 2 seed Portage on Saturday in the semifinals.
Travis Rothrock (18 points) and Trenton Bellomy (10) both scored in double digits for No. 6 seed West Branch (9-8).
Regular Season
Berlin Brothersvalley 72, Chestnut Ridge 50: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler topped all scorers with 25 points as the Mountaineers tamed the Lions.
Pace Prosser (16 points) and Will Spochart (12) also finished in double figures for Berlin (23-1), which used a 26-13 advantage in the second quarter to separate.
Lucas Nicodemus and Matt Whysong each scored 14 points for Chestnut Ridge (10-6).
Blacklick Valley 53, Salisbury-Elk Lick 22: In Salisbury, Cody Williams led the Vikings with 18 points in a road triumph over the Elks.
Mike Frank supplied 12 points for Blacklick Valley (5-15).
Salisbury’s Daulton Sellers tallied 20 of his team’s 22 points.
High School Girls
District 6 Playoffs
Class 3A Quarterfinal
Penns Valley 39, Richland 32: In Spring Mills, Kailen Winkelblech tallied a game-high 16 points as the host Rams defeated the Rams from the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
No. 3 seed Penns Valley (9-7) held a slim 15-14 halftime lead. No. 6 seed Richland (9-8) went ahead 30-28 with a 16-13 advantage in the third quarter. But Penns Valley took the fourth quarter with a 11-2 scoring edge.
“I’m very proud of our girls, not just for tonight but the entire season,” Richland coach Greg Burke said. “They all started to understand what it’s like to play hard-nosed, disciplined basketball that has an expectation to complete and improve. We went into tonight’s game with six healthy bodies and played hard to the very end.
“(Jordyn) Kinsey fouled out with six minutes left in the game and we still had our chances to win. I believe we outhustled Penns Valley, but our shooting didn’t help our situation all night. This is the beginning for these girls. I promised them we will compete in the LHAC and in District 6 so the next season is just around the corner.”
Mellany Bowser produced 11 points and nine steals for Richland, which was missing point guard Bella Burke from the lineup. Jordyn Kinsey finished with seven points and 10 rebounds. Logan Roman added nine points.
Regular Season
Saltsburg 81, Ferndale 38: Abbie Dickie totaled a game-high 27 points and Makenzie Simpson added 22 points as the Trojans defeated the host Yellow Jackets.
Eden Plowman netted 15 points for Saltsburg (4-14), which used a 38-9 advantage in the second quarter to separate.
Libby Kinsey topped Ferndale (3-13) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Angelina Wagner contributed 15 points and three treys.
Hockey
PIHL
Indiana 3, Westmont Hilltop 2: At 1st Summit Arena, Ben Nettleton’s goal off of a feed from Korbin Wilson proved to be the game-winner as the Indians improved to 14-0 with a narrow victory over the Hilltoppers on Tuesday.
Tony Marano’s goal, with assists to Payton Sell and Gavin Hockenberry, 49 seconds into the third period gave Westmont Hilltop (3-10-2) a 2-1 lead.
However, Dan McAnulty scored to tie the game with 14:51 left. Tanner Agnello scored a goal and assisted on another for Indiana, which outshot Westmont 41-17.
Ian Amaranto made 38 saves for Westmont. Aiden Rice gave Westmont a 1-0 lead in the first period. Kobe Rickabaugh and Sam Snider assisted on the play.
Laurel Mountain
Somerset 7, Conemaugh Valley 6: In Ebensburg, three unanswered goals in the final 6:57 of the third period helped the Golden Eagles erase a deficit to defeat the Blue Jays on Tuesday at North Central Recreation Center.
Conemaugh Valley (0-12) scored twice within a span of 13 seconds in the third period to lead 6-4. However, Somerset (3-9) reeled off three goals in a row, capped by Chase Stoy’s unassisted tally with 2:35 left.
Stoy finished with two goals and an assist. Jeremy Mack buried two goals. Matt Bowser (assist), Jordan Love and Jonathan Rankin all scored for Somerset.
Somerset outshot Conemaugh Valley 42-25. Alyssa Diehl stopped 19 shots for Somerset, and Conemaugh Valley’s Brody Ryan stoned 35 attempts.
Austin Gentile tallied two goals and an assist for Conemaugh Valley. Cameron Lauer scored once and assisted on two goals. Carsen Lauer, Jewel Novotny and Cole Smith scored for the Blue Jays. Logan Lambertus added an assist.
Altoona 6, Central Cambria 5: In Ebensburg, Brock Vancas tallied a hat trick within the first 23 minutes of play as the Mountain Lions held off a late Red Devils rally to prevail on Tuesday at North Central Recreation Center.
Parker Cumming, Brady Sassano and Dylan Vipond scored a goal each for Altoona (5-6), which led 4-1 after the first period and 6-1 early in the second.
Richard Plowman buried two goals and assisted on another for Central Cambria (7-7), which scored the final four goals of the game. Tanner MacBlane, Braden Sweeney (one assist) and Jackson Vukman added goals for the Red Devils. Garrett Heeney netted an assist.
Charles Edwards stopped 20 of 21 shots on goal in relief for Central Cambria.
