Basketball
High School Boys
Richland 61, Somerset 52: In Somerset, the Golden Eagles’ Aiden VanLenten netted 22 points and went over 1,000 points in his career, but the Rams used a strong second half to earn the win on Friday.
Sam Penna led Richland (9-8) with 22 points. Luke Raho had 19 points, including six 3-pointers.
VanLenten needed 19 points to reach the milestone and finished the night with 1,003 points.
Caleb Platt had 13 points for Somerset (3-13).
Forest Hills 77, Bishop McCort Catholic 66 (2OT): In Sidman, Si McGough (21 points), Jeremy Burda (17), Nate Cornell (11), Koy McCough (11) and Devon Brezovec (10) all scored in double digits as the 8-6 Rangers outscored the 8-9 Crimson Crushers 12-1 in the second overtime period to prevail.
Ibn Shaheed (21 points) and Ethan Kasper (20) led Bishop McCort in scoring.
Conemaugh Township 68, Conemaugh Valley 47: In Davidsville, Tanner Shirley buried eight 3-pointers and led all scorers with 26 points as the 11-5 Indians topped the 9-7 Blue Jays. Conemaugh Township’s Jon Updyke added 21 points.
Conemaugh Valley’s Bryton Yackulich (16 points), Landon Percinsky (14) and Jeremy Dietz (12) all scored in double digits.
North Star 61, Ferndale 41: Brady Weimer netted 20 points, and Mitch Pristas and Ethan Smith (seven rebounds) each collected 11 points as the 12-6 Cougars clawed past the 4-12 Yellow Jackets.
Ian Conway topped Ferndale with 12 points.
Greater Johnstown 75, Westmont Hilltop 55: At Doc Stofko Gymnasium, the Trojans outscored the visiting Hilltoppers 22-2 in the third quarter to erase a seven-point halftime deficit and win their 15th game.
Nyerre Collins scored 18 points, and Donte Tisinger had 16 points for Greater Johnstown (15-1). Dion Dixon netted 11 points, and Jahmir Collins had 10 points for the Trojans.
Noah Brownlee led Westmont Hilltop (9-6) with 18 points. Jonathan Crocco added 15 points, and Ryan Craft scored 11 points for the Hilltoppers, who led 36-29 at halftime.
Penn Cambria 80, Chestnut Ridge 49: In Cresson, Zach Grove (13 points), Luke Shuagis (12), Garrett Harrold (11), Gavin Harrold (11) and Easton Semelsberger (10) all scored in double figures to lift the 13-3 Panthers over the 5-11 Lions.
Chestnut Ridge’s Christian Hinson supplied 13 points, and Justin Whysong added 12.
Ligonier Valley 61, Apollo-Ridge 26: In Ligonier, Jimmy Pleskovitch provided 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the 4-15 Rams over the Vikings.
Ligonier Valley’s Parker Hollick added 12 points, and Haden Sierocky chipped in nine assists, eight points and eight rebounds.
Jacob Mull led Apollo-Ridge with 13 points.
Thursday
North Star 75, Northern Bedford County 68: In Boswell, Ethan Smith amassed 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Mitch Pristas added 18 points and six boards to lead the Cougars over the Black Panthers.
North Star’s Brady Weimer (12 points) and C.J. Biery (11) also finished in double figures.
Collin Yeatts led Northern Bedford with 19 points. Jestin Fernandez added 18, and Cullen Lloyd totaled 17.
High School Girls
Forest Hills 51, Bishop McCort Catholic 50: Alexis Henderson compiled 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Olivia McLeary added 10 points as the 14-1 Rangers came back to edge the 7-9 host Crimson Crushers.
Forest Hills’ Arissa Britt collected eight points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists. Addison Schirato totaled 13 rebounds.
Cami Beppler led Bishop McCort with 16 points and five steals. Gianna Gallucci netted 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Bria Bair totaled 13 points and 11 boards. Elle Berkebile dished out five assists.
Penns Manor 42, Portage 36: In Clymer, Alyssa Altemus provided a game-high 25 points to lead the 13-5 Comets over the 14-5 Mustangs.
Penns Manor outscored Portage 16-8 in the second quarter.
Portage’s Ashlyn Hudak supplied 11 points.
Westmont Hilltop 49, Greater Johnstown 31: Zoey Lynch and Christiana Gordon each scored 14 points as the Hilltoppers defeated the Trojans for their 14th win in 15 games.
Beth Buettner had 10 points for Westmont Hilltop.
Zayona Thomas led Greater Johnstown (6-9) with 11 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 62, Bedford 41: In Ebensburg, Madison Ostinowsky provided a game-high 20 points on six made treys, while Lauren Long chipped in 13 points and 10 boards to propel the 8-8 Huskies over the Bisons.
Autumn Becker and Shannon Letrent each scored 13 points for 1-14 Bedford.
Cambria Heights 58, Northern Cambria 33: In Northern Cambria, Sienna Kirsch compiled 28 points, and Gracey Vinglish netted 12 as the 4-13 Highlanders defeated the 3-15 Colts.
Kenzie Formeck led Northern Cambria with 10 points.
Richland 60, Somerset 52: Jordyn Kinsey netted a game-high 29 points, and Lanie Marshall added 14 as the 9-6 host Rams soared over the Golden Eagles.
Eve Housley topped Somerset (5-10) with 20 points, and Emily Rush added 12.
Blacklick Valley 64, Turkeyfoot Valley 38: In Confluence, Kristin Szymusiak scored 24 points, and Kaydence Killinger had 23 points as the visiting Vikings beat the Rams.
Mackenzie Kinter had 15 points for Blacklick Valley (8-8).
Maleigha Younkin led Turkeyfoot Valley (6-9) with 16 points. Shyanne Schur had 10 points for the Rams.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Thursday
Richland 8, Conemaugh Valley 4: Jonathan Lorence provided two goals and two assists, and Connor Bethmann added a pair of markers to lead the Rams over the Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Liam Griffin, Gavin Lafferty (two assists), Ty Stawarz and Mitchel Timcik each buried goals for Richland. Landon Shearman added two helpers. Jonah Horner stopped 22 shots.
Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Gentile, Connor Hemlock, Logan Lambertus and Ashton Laughard each scored. Brode Ryan made 47 saves.
