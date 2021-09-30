Soccer
High School Boys
Somerset 2, Richland 1: In Somerset, Liam Egal and Cole Johnson both buried first-half goals as the Golden Eagles soared past the Rams on Thursday.
Somerset improved to 5-2-1.
Trent Rozich scored for Richland (7-2) in the second half.
Forest Hills 2, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2 (2 OT): In Ebensburg, the Rangers scored twice in the second half and the Huskies had one goal in each half, but neither squad scored during two overtime sessions in a LHAC tie.
Bishop Carroll Catholic had goals by Zachary King and Will Tremel. Forest Hills’ Kaden Carpenter and Gavin Ickes each had a goal.
Each team is 1-7-1.
Bedford 7, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Colby Barnhouse, Timothy Crist and Cole Taylor all buried a pair of goals to spark the Bisons past the Panthers.
Cameron Hagenbuch also scored for 9-0-1 Bedford, which received assists from Nate Clapper, Crist and Taylor.
Penn Cambria fell to 1-7.
Westmont Hilltop 10, Greater Johnstown 1: Sebi Jones and Yousef Sbeitan both buried a pair of goals as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Trojans.
Derek George, Levi Giffin, Scott Hassett, Trevor Leckey, Conner Oeschlin and Maximus Zitnay also scored for 10-0 Westmont Hilltop.
Jeremy Dietz scored for Greater Johnstown (0-8).
High School Girls
Rockwood 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 2 (OT): In Berlin, the Rockets buried a goal in the first overtime session to edge the Mountaineers.
Kaitlyn Pletcher scored a pair of goals for Rockwood (5-3).
JoJo Budzina added a score.
Grace Sechler scored both goals for Berlin Brothersvalley (6-4).
Somerset 4, Conemaugh Township 3: In Davidsville, Willa Sharbaugh tallied a hat trick and an assist to lead the Golden Eagles by the Indians.
Haley Vought also scored for Somerset (7-3).
Izzy Slezak compiled a pair of goals and Ashlyn Fetterman added another for 6-2 Conemaugh Township.
Richland 6, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: Jewls Stem provided two goals and three assists and Delaney Yost added a pair of goals to lead the Rams past the Huskies at Herlinger Field.
Camryn Beglin and Jenna Rucosky also scored for Richland (7-3).
Madelyn Lieb and Angel Kutsick buried goals for Bishop Carroll (1-5).
Bedford 14, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Sydney Taracatac buried five goals while Grace Sarver collected four goals and four assists and Katelyn Shaffer provided a hat trick and three helpers to lead the Bisons by the Red Devils.
Kaitlyn Richardson added a pair of goals for 10-0 Bedford. Peyton Gable recorded the clean sheet.
Forest Hills 1, Cambria Heights 0: In Sidman, Katie Beyer scored the lone goal in the first half to lift the Rangers past the Highlanders.
Forest Hills evened its record at 5-5.
Cambria Heights fell to 4-8.
Wednesday
Westmont Hilltop 8, Greater Johnstown 0: At Trojan Stadium, Mackenzie Kozak and Aubrey Rutledge both buried a pair of goals to lead the Hilltoppers past the Trojans.
Jordan Pecze, Sabrina Zimmerman, Madison Heider and Melia Zagorski also scored for 7-1 Westmont Hilltop.
Greater Johnstown fell to 0-8.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 3, Shanksville-Stonycreek 2: In Davidsville, Riley Maldet compiled 23 kills and 18 digs to lead the Indians over the Vikings, 25-17, 25-13, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12.
Alison Matera finished with 35 assists and 15 digs for Conemaugh Township. Hannah Sodano added 10 kills and nine aces, while Chloe Bidelman added 21 digs and six aces.
Forest Hills 3, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Sidman, the Rangers won the final two sets to earn a comeback victory over the visiting Hilltoppers in five sets, 18-25, 25-16, 13-25, 25-22, 15-9.
Mya Colosimo led Forest Hills with 15 kills and 15 service points. Julia Chunta dished out 24 assists, with Sophia Jacobs adding 17 assists and 11 digs.
Mackenzie Hoover provided 10 kills and 13 digs. Lexi Koeck added 12 kills and three aces.
Addi Schirato finished with seven blocks.
Chloe Hoffman had 32 assists for Westmont Hilltop. Julia Kleinmeyer provided 18 kills, and Carissa Krall added 12 kills.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Richland 2: In Ebensburg, the Huskies took the decisive fifth set in a win over the Rams, 24-26, 26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 15-9.
Richland’s Laikyn Roman had 37 assists and Madison Sciarrillo had 24 kills.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: In New Paris, Belle Bosch collected 29 kills and 14 blocks to lead the Lions past the Crimson Crushers, 25-19, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19.
Zoie Dunlap provided 18 digs and five aces for Chestnut Ridge. Riley Frankenberry added 15 assists, and Isabella Hillegass added 10 blocks.
North Star 3, Meyersdale 0: In Boswell, Anna Grandas dished out 22 assists as the Cougars swept the Red Raiders, 25-10, 25-17, 25-21.
Savannah Walker netted eight kills, and Chloe Miller added five kills.
Portage 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Portage, Lyndsay Castel and Annie Davis both added six kills to lead the Mustangs past the Elks, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9.
Trissa Smith provided 13 assists and 13 service points for Portage (7-3). Jada Willinsky netted 20 service points and four aces.
Somerset 3, Greater Johnstown 0: Shandi and Shawna Walker combined for 15 kills, and Gracie Bowers dished out 22 assists as the Golden Eagles swept the host Trojans, 25-17, 25-17, 25-6.
Olivia Svonavec netted eight kills for Somerset. Sydney Campbell provided 11 digs and five aces.
