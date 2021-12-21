High School Girls
Tuesday
Shanksville-Stonycreek 50, Blacklick Valley 47: In Nanty Glo, Josie Snyder scored 31 of her team’s 50 points as the Shanksville Vikings edged the host Blacklick Valley Vikings.
Nikki Zimmerman netted 26 points for Blacklick Valley, and Kristin Szymusiak had 10 points.
Blacklick Valley outscored Shanksville 16-8 in the opening quarter, but the visitors used a 17-9 second quarter margin to set a 25-all halftime score.
Shanksville outscored Blacklick 17-8 in the third quarter to take the lead.
Berlin Brothersvalley 63, Conemaugh Township 33: In Davidsville, Jen Countryman supplied a game-high 23 points as the Mountaineers sprinted past the Indians.
Ashley Brant contributed 11 points for 3-1 Berlin.
Jenna Brenneman led Conemaugh Township (2-4) with 13 points.
Conemaugh Valley 58, Meyersdale 38: Anna Gunby nearly produced a triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and nine steals to lead the Blue Jays over the Red Raiders.
Penelope Reininger tallied 10 points for 1-2 Conemaugh Valley. Taylor Price snared eight rebounds, and Emma Grecek added six steals. Delanie Davison buried three 3-pointers for nine points.
Zoe Hetz topped 0-4 Meyersdale with 12 points.
Shade 49, Ferndale 28: Led by Jenna Muha’s 31 points, 19 rebounds, five steals and two blocks, the Panthers swatted the Yellow Jackets.
Shade (1-4) received eight rebounds from Abby Putnick.
Angelina Wagner (13 points) and Deajah Chatman (11) both finished in double digits for 0-1 Ferndale.
Rockwood 51, North Star 33: In Boswell, Kaitlyn Pletcher (16 points), Mollie Wheatley (12) and Elizabeth Haer (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Rockets over the Cougars.
Cenley Miller topped North Star (1-3) with 14 points.
Monday
Forest Hills 59, Bedford 49: In Sidman, Alexis Henderson’s game-high 25 points helped the Rangers top the Bisons in a matchup of previously unbeaten teams on Monday.
Remi Smith totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for 5-0 Forest Hills. Addison Schirato blocked four shots. Arissa Britt came up with five steals.
Bedford’s Sydney Taracatac compiled 19 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Riley Ruffley (four 3-pointers) and Josie Shuke (four steals) both netted 12 points.
Chestnut Ridge 46, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 44: In Altoona, Belle Bosch provided 18 points as the Lions edged the Marauders.
Madison Hughes and Maya Wingard each netted nine points for 3-2 Chestnut Ridge.
Leah Homan led 3-2 Bishop Guilfoyle with a game-high 23 points.
Richland 53, Central Cambria 23: Julianna Stem totaled a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds as the host Rams defeated the Red Devils.
Jordyn Kinsey added nine points for 2-1 Richland.
Lauren Lockard led Central Cambria (0-3) with nine points.
Westmont Hilltop 68, Somerset 37: In Somerset, Carissa Krall totaled a game-high 14 points as the Hilltoppers defeated the Golden Eagles.
Olivia Berg added 11 points for 3-1 Westmont Hilltop.
Gracie Bowers (13 points) and Shawna Walker (11) each scored in double figures for 0-3 Somerset.
Bellwood-Antis 67, United 62: In Bellwood, Lydia Worthing produced a game-high 27 points as the Blue Devils edged the Lions.
Chelsea McCaulsky provided 14 points for 3-1 Bellwood-Antis. Leigha Clapper netted 11 points.
Mollee Fry led United (4-1) with 22 points. Delaney Perrone added 15 points, and Jordyn Travis supplied 14.
Southmoreland 51, Ligonier Valley 20: In Alverton, Olivia Cernuto and Gracie Spadaro each netted 20 points as the Bonnies dispatched the Rams.
Southmoreland (4-0) led 20-2 after the first quarter.
Haley Boyd topped 0-4 Ligonier Valley with 10 points and three steals. Sydnee Foust added seven rebounds and three steals.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Northern Cambria 54, Cambria Heights 51: In Northern Cambria, Isaac Kudlawiec tallied a game-high 20 points, and Ty Dumm added 19 as the Colts (2-3) edged the Highlanders.
Caleb Whiteford (15 points) and Bernie Whiteford (13) each scored in double figures for 0-3 Cambria Heights.
Ligonier Valley 79, East Allegheny 65: In North Versailles, Matthew Marinchak netted a game-high 35 points and five 3-pointers as the Rams defeated the Wildcats.
Haden Sierocky contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for 3-3 Ligonier Valley. Joey Kondisko added 10 points.
Mike Smith (26 points), Josiah Burt (22) and Brenen Rutledge (13) all finished in double figures for 2-3 East Allegheny.
United 59, Penns Valley 45: In Armagh, Ben Tomb tallied 18 points as the Lions battered the Rams.
Jacob Boring and Joe Marino each netted 10 points for 5-2 United.
Zach Braucht led Penns Valley (0-4) with 24 points.
Monday
Bishop Carroll Catholic 66, Greater Johnstown 46: In Ebensburg, Tommy Heinrich (15 points), Nate Dumm (12) and Spencer Myers (12) all scored in double figures as the Huskies scampered past the Trojans.
Donte Tisinger (17 points), Elijah Smith (13) and Nyere Collins (12) all scored in double digits for 1-2 Greater Johnstown.
Richland 45, Central Cambria 30: In Ebensburg, led by Sam Penna’s game-high 14 points, the Rams topped the Red Devils in a low-scoring affair.
Trent Rozich tallied 12 points for 5-0 Richland.
Hobbs Dill topped Central Cambria (1-4) with 10 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 76, Chestnut Ridge 60: In New Paris, Patrick Haigh and Danny Haigh combined for 62 points as the Marauders knocked off the Lions.
Patrick Haigh buried seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 35 points. Danny Haigh notched 27 points and six made treys.
Matt Whysong and Nate Whysong each tallied 15 points for 2-2 Chestnut Ridge. Isac Kauffman and Hayden Little both notched 10 points.
United 45, Punxsutawney 43: In Punxsutawney, Ben Tomb totaled 12 points, and Jon Henry added 11 as the Lions edged the Chucks.
Gabe Kengersky topped Punxsutawney (2-2) with 14 points.
Noah Weaver netted 10 points.
Windber 61, Rockwood 26: In Rockwood, Caden Dusack compiled a game-high 20 points as the Ramblers rolled over the Rockets.
Keith Charney provided 10 points for Windber (2-1), which received seven rebounds from Blake Klosky.
Will Latuch led Rockwood (1-4) with seven points.
Blacklick Valley 63, Salisbury-Elk Lick 51: In Salisbury, Rudy Lanzendorfer (10 points and 20 rebounds) Cody Williams (20 points and 10 rebounds) each provided double-doubles to lead the Vikings by the Elks.
Alex Reba netted 12 points, and Michael Frank added 10 points for 3-0 Blacklick Valley.
Daulton Sellers topped Salisbury-Elk Lick (0-3) with 19 points.
Westmont Hilltop 56, Somerset 35: Ryan Craft tallied a game-high 23 points as the host Hilltoppers soared over the Golden Eagles.
Austin Svencer contributed 12 points and 14 rebounds for 2-3 Westmont Hilltop.
Luke Housley topped Somerset (2-3) with 16 points, and Aiden VanLenten added 13 points.
