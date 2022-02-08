High School Boys
Tuesday
Shanksville-Stonycreek 63, Meyersdale 36: In Shanksville, senior guard Braden Adams scored 23 points and went over 1,000 career points in the Vikings’ victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
Adams also had 14 rebounds and five steals. Christian Musser had 17 points, six assists and five steals for Shanksville-Stonycreek (8-11), while Chris McCorkle had 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Evan Brenneman had 11 points to lead Meyersdale.
Bedford 74, Forest Hills 70 (OT): In Sidman, Mercury Swaim and Kevin Ressler each scored 21 points as the visiting Bisons won in overtime over the Rangers.
Max Washington added 17 points for 10-9 Bedford, which connected on 15 3-point field goals, including five apiece by Swaim and Ressler and four by Washington.
Forest Hills’ Dylan Pasquerilla had a game-high 24 points. Devon Brezovec had 21 points and Si McGough had 19.
The Rangers outscored the Bisons 25-12 in the fourth quarter and Pasquerill hit two free throws to set a 61-all score. Bedford outscored Forest Hills 13-9 in overtime as Ressler hit two 3-pointers and made two free throws to seal the win.
Berlin Brothersvalley 65, Salisbury-Elk Lick 20: In Salisbury, Pace Prosser scored 26 points and Caleb Rohrs had 14 points as the Mountaineers pulled away from the host Elks.
Berlin Brothersvalley (12-6) stormed to a 30-4 first-quarter advantage.
Daulton Sellers had a team-high eight points for 3-11 Salisbury-Elk Lick.
Shady Side Academy 73, Ligonier Valley 33: Peter Kramer led the Bulldogs with 21 points in a win over the Rams.
Eli Teslovich had 14 points and Thompson Lau had 12 points for the 13-5 Shady Side Academy.
Matthew Marinchak led 10-10 Ligonier Valley with 10 points.
Windber 73, North Star 47: In Windber, Keith Charney scored 19 points, John Shuster had 12 points and Aiden Gray netted 10 as the host Ramblers pulled away from the Cougars.
The 13-6 Ramblers scored 28 second-quarter points to take a 44-20 halftime advantage.
C.J. Biery, Mitch Pristas and Brock Weimer each tallied 10 points for the 8-11 Cougars.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 59, Conemaugh Valley 42: Tommy Heinrich scored 23 points and Luke Repko had 12 points as the Huskies defeated the host Blue Jays.
Bishop Carroll (10-9) built a 24-7 first-quarter lead and led 37-14 at halftime.
Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent had 17 points and Zach Malfer netted 14 as the Blue Jays fell to 10-9.
Ferndale 39, Blacklick Valley 37: Sophomore Aedan Hrivnak grabbed a rebound and hit a buzzer-beater as the host Yellow Jackets edged the Vikings.
Bruce Moore had 14 points and Noah Hendershot added 11 points for Ferndale (8-10).
Cody Williams had 13 points and Mike Frank had 11 points for Blacklick Valley (11-9).
Huntingdon Christian 63, Johnstown Christian 58: In Hollsopple, Jason McCarty scored 19 points, Noah Allison had 18 and Mark Harven netted 12 in a victory over the Blue Jays.
Johnstown Christian’s Dionte Coleman had 13 points, and Jeremiah Taylor had 12 points.
Monday
Bishop McCort Catholic 62, Bishop Carroll Catholic 49: Ethan Kasper scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds as the host Crimson Crushers defeated the Huskies.
Colby Cannizzaro had 12 points for 13-7 Bishop McCort Catholic.
Tommy Heinrich led Bishop Carroll Catholic with 10 points.
Richland 68, Forest Hills 52: In Sidman, Sam Penna scored 16 points and Trent Rozich netted 15 as the visiting Rams pulled away from the Rangers.
Kellan Stahl had 12 points, including four 3-pointers.
Jeremy Burda had a game-high 22 points for the Rangers.
Penn Cambria 75, Greater Johnstown 60: In Cresson, Kyle Reese scored 19 points and Mason McCarthy had 17 as the host Panthers defeated the Trojans.
Vinnie Chirdon and Garrett Harrold each netted 12 points for Penn Cambria.
Nyerre Collins led Johnstown with 20 points. Stallworth had 10 points.
Central 71, Somerset 33: In Somerset, Eli Lingenfelter scored 22 points as the visiting Scarlet Dragons defeated the Golden Eagles.
Eli Mumau had 14 points for Somerset.
Chestnut Ridge 71, Westmont Hilltop 45: Matt Whysong’s 20-point night led a trio of Lions in double-figure scoring in a road win over the Hilltoppers. Christian Hinson supplied 18 points for Chestnut Ridge while Nate Whysong pitched in 10 points.
Westmont Hilltop’s Austin Svencer had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Ferndale 52, Salisbury-Elk Lick 50: In Salisbury, Bruce Moore’s late-game layup put the Yellow Jackets ahead to stay as they edged the Elks in a thriller. Moore’s 25 points led Ferndale while teammates Ethan Haney and Noah Hendershot notched 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Daulton Sellers tallied a game-high 29 points in defeat.
Johnstown Christian 57, Calvary Christian 49: In Huntingdon, 24 points from Dionte Coleman and 14 more from Michael Taylor paced the Blue Jays as they bested the Conquerors.
Calvary Christian’s Deacon Kuhstos scored 24 points while Lucas Montoro supplied 10.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 46, Chestnut Ridge 39 (2OT): Leah Homan scored 26 points as the Marauders outlasted the Lions in two overtimes.
The game was tied at 36-all in regulation. Each team scored two points in the first overtime, but Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic used an 8-1 advantage in the second OT to pull away.
Belle Bosch had 18 points for Chestnut Ridge.
Mount Pleasant 60, Ligonier Valley 36: In Mount Pleasant, Tiffany Zelmore’s 24 points led the way as the Vikings sunk the Rams. Mount Pleasant also got 13 points from Alli Bailey in victory.
Madison Marinchak’s 10 points topped Ligonier Valley, which received eight rebounds from Sydnee Foust.
Monday
Johnstown Christian 61, Calvary Christian 23: In Huntingdon, the Blue Jays’ Unity Miller poured in 17 points while teammate Sarah Huston had 13 points and seven steals in a win over the Conquerors. Ellie Speigle posted 10 points in the win while Kasmira Mack pulled down 14 rebounds.
Calvary Christian’s Lauren Peachey totaled 10 points.
Blacklick Valley 60, Ferndale 57 (OT): Freshman Kristin Szymusiak netted five of her game-high 24 points in overtime as the visiting Vikings edged the Yellow Jackets.
Senior Morgan Slebodnick, who registered a triple-double, had seven of her 17 points in the extra session for the Vikings. Slebodnick also had 16 rebounds and 10 steals. Szymusiak had 13 boards to go with her scoring total. The game was tied at 48 after regulation.
Junior Angelina Wagner had 19 points for Ferndale. Freshmen Deajah Chatman and Maisen Sechrengost had 18 and 10 points, respectively.
Richland 46, Central Cambria 34: In Ebensburg, Jordyn Kinsey scored 20 points as the Rams defeated the host Red Devils.
Bella Burke hit three 3-pointers for nine points for 13-6 Richland.
Marlow Soyka had four 3-pointers and 13 points to pace Central Cambria (3-14). Hannah Ray had eight points.
Marion Center 52, Ligonier Valley 30: In Marion Center, Lydia Miller had 20 points and Kaelee Elkin had 14 as the host Stingers defeated the Rams.
Madison Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 17 points. Sydnee Foust had eight rebounds.
Conemaugh Valley 65, Northern Cambria 14: Anna Gunby had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven steals as the host Blue Jays defeated the Colts.
Hailey Stiffler scored 13 points, and Emma Grecek had 12 points for Conemaugh Valley.
Portage 61, Conemaugh Township 25: In Portage, Ari Wozniak’s 12 points speared a balanced Mustangs attack as the hosts hammered the Indians. Cami Burkett and Brooke Bednarski each scored 11 points in victory.
Conemaugh Township’s Mya Poznanski scored 10 points.
River Valley 66, Bishop McCort Catholic 58: In Blairsville, four Panthers scored 12 or more points in a non-conference win over the Crimson Crushers. Julia Potts’ 18 points buoyed River Valley, which got 14 from Ava Persichetti, 13 from Isabel Pynos and 12 more from Hannah Artley.
Bishop McCort Catholic also had four scorers reach double digits with 12 points and 13 rebounds credited to Bria Bair. Lexi Martin had 13 points and seven steals, while Ally Stephens also notched 13 points. Gianna Gallucci added 12 points for the guests, while Bailey Shriver dished out 10 assists.
Windber 55, North Star 21: In Windber, Gina Gaye scored 18 points, and Rylee Ott had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds as the host Ramblers beat the Cougars.
Mariah Andrews had eight points and eight rebounds for the 15-3 Ramblers, who are 9-1 in the WestPAC.
North Star’s Abby Barnick scored 12 points.
