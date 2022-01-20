Basketball
High School Girls
Shanksville-Stonycreek 47, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 35 (OT): In Shanksville, Josie Snyder tallied a game-high 21 points to go along with 14 rebounds and six steals as the Vikings outscored the Marauders 12-0 in overtime to prevail on Thursday.
Rylee Snyder poured in 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for Shanksville-Stonycreek. The Snyder cousins combined to score 10 of the Vikings’ points in overtime.
Leah Homan led Bishop Guilfoyle with 13 points.
Blacklick Valley 51, Conemaugh Valley 43: Morgan Slebodnick (14 points) and Kaydence Killinger (13) each scored in double figures as the Vikings (7-3) topped the host Blue Jays.
Anna Gunby recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 20 rebounds and 14 steals for 3-8 Conemaugh Valley. Emma Grecek finished with 16 points, and Hailey Stiffler grabbed nine rebounds.
Conemaugh Township 47, North Star 33: In Davidsville, Maeve Cullen (13 points) and Mya Poznanski (10) keyed a balanced attack as the Indians defeated the Cougars.
Ava Byer snared seven rebounds for 5-8 Conemaugh Township. Ashlynn Fetterman and Mya Nanna each grabbed six rebounds.
Abby Barnick led North Star (1-12) with 15 points. Cenley Miller added 12 points.
Cambria Heights 70, Northern Cambria 24: In Patton, Bryce Burkey totaled 20 points and buried four 3-pointers as the Highlanders defeated their rival Colts.
Malina Gaida (13 points), Sienna Kirsch (12) and Gracey Vinglish (11) also scored in double figures for 5-8 Cambria Heights.
Alivia Yahner led Northern Cambria (1-12) with 10 points.
Yough 45, Ligonier Valley 30: In Herminie, Autumn Matthews netted 17 points, Laney Gerdich provided 11 points and Mikalah Chewning added 10 as the Cougars defeated the Rams.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley with 13 points. Madison Marinchak netted 11 points, and Sydnee Foust grabbed six rebounds.
High School Boys
Blacklick Valley 31, Ferndale 28: In Nanty Glo, Rudy Lanzendorfer compiled 11 points as the Vikings (8-4) hung on to swat the Yellow Jackets.
Bruce Moore led all scorers with 12 points for 5-4 Ferndale. Ethan Haney contributed 10 points.
Ligonier Valley 65, Apollo-Ridge 43: In Spring Church, Matthew Marinchak totaled 22 points and five steals to lead the Rams over the Vikings.
Jaicob Hollick contributed 16 points and six steals for 7-7 Ligonier Valley.
Gage Johnston buried five 3-pointers and netted 17 points for Apollo-Ridge. Karter Schrock chipped in 14 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Altoona 8, Conemaugh Valley 3: Cayden Helsel (three assists), Liam Jackson and Caleb O’Keefe scored two goals apiece as the Mountain Lions topped the Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Jakodi Jones scored once and assisted on two goals for 4-9 Altoona. Garrett Rupert added a goal and assist. Jon Edmundson made 27 saves.
Carson Lauer, Ashton Laughard (two assists) and Logan Lambertus each scored for 0-12 Conemaugh Valley. Broderick Ryan made 40 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.