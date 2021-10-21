Cross Country
Shaffer takes Heritage crown: In Marion Center, Portage’s Lauren Shaffer took first in the girls’ Heritage Conference championship race on Thursday at Marion Center Community Park, completing the course in 19 minutes and 31 seconds. Shaffer’s first-place finish boosted the Mustangs, who finished second as a team, behind girls team champion Marion Center.
The Stingers finished with 29 points compared to Portage’s 68.
The Mustangs’ trip to the Heritage meet meant the first time that she had competed in a conference championship during her decorated career.
“We’ve never been to a conference championship,” she said. “We’re in the WestPAC right now, and they just don’t have enough people for a conference meet. So I’ve never had one of these. Yeah, I’ve never had anything like this because, like, we hosted Laurel Highlands at our course (Wednesday), and I’m like, ‘Man, this looks fun.’ But, like, I was happy to get one (Thursday), too.”
Marion Center’s Lydia Miller and Reagan Ryen finished behind Shaffer, the first non-Marion Center to win the event since 2012, while Cambria Heights’ Zoe Adams was fourth. Portage’s Alex Chobany was eighth.
Tim Barrett, of Marion Center, was the boys’ individual champion, finishing in 17:15, 5 seconds ahead of teammate Dillon Green. The Stingers took the boys’ team crown, too, posting 41 points.
Portage’s Josh Canavan (17:54) was the area’s top finisher in the boys race, taking third, while United’s Colton Henning was fourth, Other local runners in the top 10 were, Cambria Heights’ Brock Eckenrode (seventh), Portage’s Game Corte (eighth) and Zechariah Scott of Cambria Heights (ninth).
Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Richland 0: Senior setter Leah Burggraf surpassed 1,000 career assists to lead the Red Devils to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-16 victory over the host Rams. Burggraf finished with 28 assists. Kate Kudlawiec provided 11 kills, 10 service points and three aces for Central Cambria.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Meyersdale 0: In Meyersdale, four Mountaineers tallied at least 10 kills in a 25-17, 25-9, 25-15 sweep of the Red Raiders. Lynndee Ickes’ 13 kills led the way while Jenny Countryman and Chloe Broadwater each had 11, Kassidy Smith also supplied 10 kills.
Ligonier Valley 3, Derry Area 1: In Derry, Haley Stormer had 23 service points and also sent down 14 kills as the Rams bumped off the Trojans, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 25-14. Lizzy Crissman logged seven kills while Saylor Clise dished out 22 assists.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Penn Cambria 0: Chloe Hoffman’s 27 assists kept the host Hilltoppers’ attack purring in a 25-19, 25-13, 25-20 sweep of the Panthers. Juila Kleinmeyer had 15 digs and eight kills while Carissa Krall posted nine kills.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Despite 13 kills from Kate Edwards, and nine more from Bria Bair, the Crimson Crushers were outlasted by the visiting Marauders 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-5. Gia Gallucci had 14 assists for the home side.
Bedford 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Bailey Stahlman finished with 13 kills and six total blocks to lead the Bisons over the Huskies, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14.
Natalie Lippincott added 12 kills and 10 digs for Bedford. Laney Lafferty and Riley Ruffley compiled 15 and 14 assists, respectively. Emma Harclerode scooped up 20 digs.
Soccer
High School Boys
Chestnut Ridge 3, Central 2 (OT): In Fishertown, Preston Pittman’s overtime feed to Jack Moyer found the back of the net as the Lions edged the Scarlet Dragons. Moyer tallied two goals in the win while Pittman supplied the other marker.
Central’s Zach Gahagen scored his team’s two goals.
Westmont Hilltop 5, Bishop Carroll 1: In Ebensburg, the unbeaten Hilltoppers received three goals from Liam O’Neil along with single tallies from Maximus Zitnay and Gage Hensel in a win over the Huskies.
Zachary King’s goal was the lone strike for Bishop Carroll.
Somerset 2, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Altoona, Mckay Ross and Logan Baker scored for the Golden Eagles in a win over the Marauders.
Goal-scorer information for Bishop Guilfoyle was not reported.
Windber 2, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Berlin, a pair of second-half goals boosted the Ramblers past the Mountaineers in a WestPAC showdown. Brady Smith and Andrew Floyd scored for Windber, which saw Bryson Costa hold the hosts scoreless.
Forest Hills 8, Greater Johnstown 1: In Sidman, Nick Singer scored four goals as the Rangers defeated the Trojans.
Toby Wilt, Gavin Ickes, Mikel Gray and Austin Valko also had goals for the Rangers, who finished 5-10-2.
Jeremy Dietz scored Greater Johnstown’s goal.
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 4, Richland 1: Four different Indians scored as the visitors tallied three second-half goals to defeat the host Rams.
Ashlyn Fetterman, Izzy Slezak, Jenna Brenneman and Emilee Roman all scored for Conemaugh Township. Delaney Yost found the back of the net for Richland.
Rockwood 10, North Star 1: In Boswell, three goals from Finnleigh Gould led the way for the Rockets as they drubbed the Cougars. Maddie Putman, Delaney Gould, Kylie Mognet, Chloe Streczwilk, JoJo Budzina, Ally Harrold and Kaitlyn Pletcher each scored once.
Lula Raupach’s goal put North Star on the board during the second half.
Forest Hills 4, Greater Johnstown 0: The Rangers’ Audrey Peretin posted two goals and Anna Wirfel picked up a clean sheet against the host Trojans in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match. Avery Smiach and Nina Martyak also scored for Forest Hills.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3, Somerset 3: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh notched a hat trick, but the match ended in a tie. Maurah Shortt provided two assists for Somerset.
Goal-scorer information for Bishop Guilfoyle was not reported.
