Volleyball
High School Girls
Shade 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Cairnbrook, Cassie Mauger’s 28 assists helped her top the 1,000-assist mark for her varsity career as the Panthers swept the Elks 25-16, 25-7, 25-19. Her 20th assist, which put her at 1,000 for her her career, was set for a Jenna Muha kill. Muha had 20 kills on the evening.
Abby Putnick had 12 kills and eight digs while Cameron Koback served up 11 points for Shade.
Conemaugh Township 3, Ferndale 0: The visiting Indians were led by Riley Maldet’s double-double of 14 digs and 13 kills as they swatted the Yellow Jackets 25-10, 25-13, 25-19. Alison Matera dished out 32 assists while Chloe Bidelman recorded 17 digs. Hannah Sodano tied Maldet for the team lead with 13 kills.
Central Cambria 3, Forest Hills 1: In Ebensburg, Kate Kudlawiec’s 12 kills and 17 service points paced the Red Devils as they took down the Rangers 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.
Maddy Kim and Mikalah Kim had 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Alli Malay produced 21 service points in the win.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Rockwood 0: In Berlin, a 14-kill night from Lynndee Ickes led the way for the Mountaineers as they made quick work of the neighboring Rockets, 25-9, 25-4, 25-12. Kylee Hartman posted 30 assists while Chloe Broadwater and Kassidy Smith had nine and eight kills, respectively.
South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, Haley Stormer had seven kills and five service points, but the Rams were topped by the Gladiators by a 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 result. Saylor Clise dished out seven assists in defeat.
Bedford 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Bedford, 19 kills from Natalie Lippincott and 14 more from Bailey Stahlman pushed the Bisons to a sweep of the Hilltoppers, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17. Riley Ruffley had 26 assists, while Bedford teammate Laney Lafferty dished out 16 more.
Emma Harclerode had 13 digs in the victory.
Cambria Heights 3, Purchase Line 1: In Patton, Kendall Conrad provided 18 service points and 15 kills as the Highlanders defeated the Red Dragons 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 25-11.
Shaylee Packard dished out 28 assists for 10-4 Cambria Heights, which received 10 service points from Kadence Della Valle and five blocks from Courtney Venesky.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Richland 5, Forest Hills 3: Gavin Lafferty (one assist) and Jack Lorence each scored twice as the Rams defeated the Rangers in the season opener for both squads at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Ty Stawarz netted a goal and an assist for Richland, which led 4-1 after the second period. Gabe DiCamillo provided two assists, and Jonah Horner made 37 saves.
Darren Shrift scored twice for Forest Hills. Mason Brewer also buried a goal, and Isaac Valko stopped 25 shots on goal.
Soccer
High School Boys
Somerset 4, Penn Cambria 0: In Somerset, Mckay Ross’ two goals paced the Golden Eagles as they blanked the Panthers. Somerset, which notched two goals in each half, also got tallies from Mason Chabol and David Wang.
Shutout information was not reported.
Windber 2, United 0: In Windber, Brady Smith’s two-goal effort in the second half along with Bryson Costa’s clean sheet boosted the Ramblers by the Lions.
Forest Hills 3, Chestnut Ridge 2 (2OT): In Sidman, Toby Wilt scored his second goal of the game with only 13 seconds remaining in the second overtime as the Rangers edged the visiting Lions.
Forest Hills led 1-0 via Gavin Ickes’ goal in the first half.
Chestnut Ridge had second-half goals by Elias Ritchey and Jack Moyer. Forest Hills got on the board via Wilt’s first goal of the game.
Neither team scored in the first overtime session and the clock nearly ran out in second OT before the Rangers won to improve to 4-8-1. Chestnut Ridge is 6-7.
High School Girls
Penn Cambria 7, Chestnut Ridge 2: In Cresson, a hat trick from Bayle Kunsman sparked the Panthers as they drubbed the Lions.
Madison Farabaugh, Haylee Watt, Sydney Erculiani and Jenna Helsel also scored for Penn Cambria.
Hailey Miller and Malia Crouse notched Chestnut Ridge’s goals.
