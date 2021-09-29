Soccer
High School Girls
Bedford 13, Penn Cambria 0: In Bedford, Grace Sarver netted four goals with her first on the evening pushing her to 100 for her career as the Bisons throttled the Panthers on Wednesday.
Sarver’s milestone marker came in the 19th minute with an assist from Lizzy Martz.
“It feels like a dream,” Sarver said. “But a dream that could only have been accomplished with the help of my teammates, coaches and family.”
Eight Bedford players scored with Sydney Taracatac and Katelyn Shaffer following Sarver’s lead with two goals, apiece.
Cassidy DeHaven, Kaitlyn Richardson, Khale Ellingson, Josie Hampton and Allie Hendershot also found the net for the Bisons, who saw Peyton Gable record a clean sheet.
Forest Hills 2, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Sidman, goals from Nina Martyak and Katie Beyer buoyed the Rangers as they slipped past the Huskies in a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference clash.
Bishop Carroll’s Angel Kutsick scored during the second half.
Windber 6, Everett 0: In Windber, Anna Steinbeck registered two goals and two assists in the Ramblers’ shutout victory over the Warriors. Lexi James kept a clean sheet for Windber while teammates Rylee Ott, Paige Strushensky, Angel James and Gina Gaye also posted goals.
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 8, Northern Cambria 1: In Davidsville, two goals and an assist from Jackson Sotosky led the way for the Indians as they hammered the visiting Colts. Dylan Giffin, Trenton Brenneman, Austin Elliott, Drake Rouser, Dane Rouser and Sam Worst also scored a goal apiece for Conemaugh Township.
Northern Cambria’s lone tally came off the boot of Ethan Miller.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bedford 3, Everett 0: In Everett, Laney Lafferty had 12 assists and 10 service points to boost the Bisons as they topped Everett 25-18, 25-20, 25-18. Natalie Lippincott’s 13 kills along with 10 more from Bailey Stahlman led Bedford, which received 17 assists from Riley Ruffley and 18 digs from Emma Harclerode.
Central Cambria 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, 17 kills from All Malay and 14 more from Mikalah Kim helped the Red Devils roll past the rival Panthers 25-13, 25-9, 25-9.
Leah Burggraf had 25 service points and 34 assists in the win.
Shade 3, Windber 0: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha put down 20 kills and teammate Cassie Mauger sent out 22 assists as the Panthers topped the neighboring Ramblers 25-10, 25-9, 25-23.
Shade’s Lucy Mincek had 10 digs while Abby Putnick had nine kills and nine digs.
Mady Bihun dished out seven assists.
Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0: In Ligonier, 20 service points with four aces from Saylor Clise set the pace for the Rams as they swept the Wildcats 25-10, 25-16, 25-16. Clise also had 13 assists for Ligonier Valley, which received 10 kills from Taylor Meier.
Tuesday
Meyersdale 3, Windber 2: In Meyersdale, Zoe Hetz compiled 19 kills as the Red Raiders outlasted the Ramblers, 25-19, 20-25, 24-26, 25-20, 16-14.
Amelia Kretchman provided six kills and six aces for Meyersdale, which received eight kills and five aces from Izabella Donaldson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.