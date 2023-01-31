Basketball
High School Girls
Monday
Penn Cambria 49, Bedford 28: In Cresson, Izzy Anderson scored 12 points – on four 3-pointers – and Abby Crossman added 10 more points as the Panthers ripped the Bisons.
The victory was the 100th for Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme, who is in his eighth season guiding the program.
The Panthers led 34-10 at halftime and never looked back despite scoring just two points in the final quarter.
Seven points from Autumn Becker topped Bedford.
Forest Hills 74, Greater Johnstown 43: Sixteen points from Arissa Britt topped a quartet of Rangers who scored in double figures in a win over the host Trojans. Following Britt’s lead were Olivia McLeary (13), Anna Burkey (10) and Addison Schirato (10). McLeary also pulled down seven rebounds to lead Forest Hills, which coaxed 29 Greater Johnstown turnovers.
The Trojans’ Isabella DeStefano poured in 18 points, while teammate Nalonai Tisinger added 11 points and seven boards.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 40, Richland 33: In Altoona, the Marauders’ Sarah Geishauser totaled 11 points to lead the way in a gritty win over the Rams.
Richland’s Jordyn Kinsey posted a dozen points, while teammate Emma Matejovich notched 10 more.
North Star 46, Conemaugh Valley 26: Three Cougars – led by Chloe Miller’s 17 points – scored in double figures in a road win over the Blue Jays. Grace Metz added 14 points for North Star, which saw Abby Barnick tally 10 points. Miller also grabbed 12 boards, with Metz scraping up six steals.
Sarah Miller’s nine points paced Conemaugh Valley.
Northern Cambria 34, Ferndale 30: Ella Miller’s 18 points set the pace for the Colts as they held off the host Yellow Jackets. Northern Cambria led 21-11 at halftime and clung onto the lead, despite an 11-5 Ferndale run in the fourth.
Maisen Sechrengost’s 12 points led the Yellow Jackets.
Shade 54, Rockwood 51: In Rockwood, the Panthers’ Jenna Muha had 30 points and 16 rebounds as her squad pulled out a narrow win over the Rockets.
Shade, which led by three after three quarters, went 7-for-9 from the line while holding off Rockwood.
Carissa Pletcher’s 19 points paced the Rockets, who saw Morgan Beckner score 11 in support.
Bishop McCort Catholic 55, Somerset 49: In Somerset, Bria Bair logged 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as the Crimson Crushers inched past the Golden Eagles. Cami Beppler picked up 14 points in the win as teammate Gianna Gallucci totaled 10 points.
Somerset’s Eve Housley led her squad with 16 points, while Shawna Walker added 11 more.
Windber 57, Conemaugh Township 36: In Windber, the Ramblers outscored the Indians 34-17 in the second half, turning a four-point halftime lead into a sizable win. Lexi James’ 17 points set the pace for Windber, which saw Shannon Tokarski post 14 points and Rylee Ott pick up 11.
Conemaugh Township’s Mya Poznanski tallied 16 points, while teammate Jenna Brenneman added 13 more.
Blacklick Valley 59, Harmony 28: In Westover, freshman Mackenzie Kinter scored 21 points and junior Kaydence Killinger netted 20 points as the visiting Vikings beat the Owls.
Kristin Szymusiak scored 16 points and had nine rebounds, five steals and four assists for Blacklick Valley (9-8). Killinger added six rebounds and four assists to her totals.
Apollo Ridge 55, Ligonier Valley 41: In Ligonier, Syd McCray and Sophie Yard each scored 19 points, and Brinley Toland added 14 points as the visiting Vikings beat the Rams.
Sydnee Foust led Ligonier Valley with 11 points.
Tuesday
Portage 71, Purchase Line 41: In Portage, Ari Wozniak scored a career-high 31 points, and Maddy Hudak had 14 points as the two seniors paced the Mustangs on Senior Night.
Portage (15-5) combined to score 51 points in the middle quarters to pull away. Bailey Weaver led Purchase Line (6-12) with 17 points.
High School Boys
Tuesday
North Star 73, Conemaugh Valley 59: C.J. Biery netted 23 points, while teammate Brady Weimer notched 22 as the Cougars raced past the host Blue Jays.
North Star’s Ethan Smith tallied 11 in the win as Andy Retassie poured in 10 more.
Conemaugh Valley’s Jeremy Dietz posted a game-high 24 points and Landon Percinsky followed with 17 points.
Ligonier Valley 83, Valley 62: In Ligonier, Patrick Hollick had a game-high 28 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Jimmy Pleskovitch had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the host Rams beat Valley.
Haden Sierocky had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Ligonier Valley (4-15). Chet Dillamen had 12 points.
Xavier Wilson led Valley (1-17) with 18 points. Jaydon Richter had 14 points, and Keysiyan Clay added 13 points.
Rockwood 66, Northern Bedford 65: In Rockwood, Will Latuch had 22 points, including 10-of-12 free throw attempts, as the Rockets beat the visiting Black Panthers.
Dalton Boden had 16 points, Josiah Rock had 12 points, and Christian Schrock had 10 points for Rockwood (7-6).
Cullen Lloyd had 24 points, and Collin Yeats had 16 points for Northern Bedford (6-10). Each made four 3-pointers.
Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Shanksville-Stonycreek 35: In Shanksville, Pace Prosser ripped the nets for 29 points while teammates Ryan Blubaugh and Craig Jarvis each scored 16 as the Mountaineers hammered the Vikings.
Logan McCall led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 13 points.
Windber 41, Conemaugh Township 37: In Windber, John Shuster totaled 13 points as the Ramblers overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to overtake the Indians.
Windber outscored its guests 26-15 in the second half, with Blake Klosky scoring all nine of his points during that span with Shuster supplying seven more.
Conemaugh Township’s Jon Updyke netted 17 in the loss.
Forest Hills 75, Bishop Carroll Catholic 55: In Sidman, Jeremy Burda scored 18 points, and Si McGough had 14 points as the host Rangers beat the Huskies.
Devon Brezovec and Xander Richardson each netted 10 points for Forest Hills (9-6).
Spencer Myers led Bishop Carroll (5-10) with 22 points. Luke Repko had 14 points.
Turkeyfoot Valley 66, Meyersdale 38: In Confluence, Bryce Nicholson scored 21 points, and Bryce Schmidt and Colt Rugg each netted 11 points as the host Rams beat the Red Raiders.
Braden Kretchman had 11 points for Meyersdale.
Monday
Bedford 57, Bishop Carroll Catholic 28: In Bedford, Kevin Ressler scored a game-high 21 points while Matt Edwards followed with 15 more as the Bisons rolled past the Huskies.
Bedford connected on 13 3-pointers, with Ressler tallying six and Edwards logging five.
Max Voyda and Spencer Myers each had eight points for Bishop Carroll.
Central Cambria 61, River Valley 51: In Ebensburg, Ben Ream and Grady Snyder each scored 15 points for the Red Devils as they turned away the Panthers. Nolan Wyrwas and Connor Serenko each had 10 points in the victory.
Dom Speal’s 17 points led River Valley, which also got 10 points from Jayden Whitfield.
United 75, Marion Center 26: In Marion Center, Dylan Dishong led the way with 19 points as the Lions romped past the Stingers. Joe Marino and Brad Felix each scored 13 points for United, which led 50-15 at halftime. Tyler Robertson pitched in 11 points for the victors.
Portage 78, Purchase Line 23: In Commodore, the Mustangs opened the game on a 27-0 run as they trampled the Red Dragons. Luke Scarton scored 14 for Portage, which got 13 points and 10 assists from Mason Kargo, 10 points and 10 rebounds from Andrew Miko, and a dozen points from Bode Layo.
Andrew Beer’s 15 points topped all Purchase Line scorers.
Hockey
PIHL
Bishop McCort Catholic 6, Penn-Trafford 4: In Delmont, Mykyta Yalovyi, Ivan Safronov and Timur Naletov combined to tally 11 points, and goaltender Hleb Subach stopped 35 shots as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Warriors at the Palmer Imaging Arena.
Bishop McCort Catholic (10-6-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead on goals by Xavier Lieb, Yalovyi and Safronov.
Penn-Trafford (8-7-0) answered with three goals to tie the game 11:57 into the second period. Nate Loughner, Xavier Solomon and Colin Paterson scored to make it 3-all.
The Crushers’ Brennan Karalfa put his team ahead 4-3 at 16:16 of the second period.
Penn-Trafford’s Loughner tied the game again at 5:35 of the third.
Bishop McCort took the lead for good on a goal by Yalovyi 25 seconds later. Naletov added insurance at 16:39.
Naletov had a goal and four assists. Safronov had a goal and three assists. Yalovyi had two goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.