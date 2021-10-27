Anna Steinbeck

Windber’s Anna Steinbeck celebrates her second goal of the game during a WestPAC match against Conemaugh Township, in Davidsville, PA., Wednesday, Oct.6, 2021.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Soccer

High School Girls

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinals

Windber 9, Fannett-Metal 0: In Windber, Anna Steinbeck produced three goals and two assists, while Kaylee Dowdell and Angel James each provided two goals to lead the No. 1-seeded Ramblers past the No. 9-seeded Tigers.

“It was good to be back in a playoff atmosphere,” Windber coach Paul Buza said. “Our girls were pumped and executed well.”

Rylee Ott (three assists) and Shannon Tokarsky (one assist) also scored for 17-1 Windber, which hosts Rockwood at 7 p.m. Monday in the semifinals. Mariah Andrews added an assist.

Windber led 2-0 at halftime and poured in seven goals in the second half.

Lexi James notched her ninth shutout of the season.

Rockwood 4, McConnellsburg 1: In McConnellsburg, Finnleigh Gould scored twice as the No. 4-seeded Rockets dispatched the No. 5-seeded Spartans on the road.

Mollie Wheatley (one assist) and Kaitlyn Pletcher also scored for Rockwood, which led 3-0 at halftime. Karlie Modrak provided an assist. Leah Ritenour made 16 saves.

McConnellsburg’s Lannie Glenn scored in the second half.

In the semifinals, Rockwood (9-6) will travel to No. 1 seed Windber at 7 p.m. Monday.

Volleyball

High School Girls

District 7 Tournament

Class 2A First Round

North Catholic 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Pittsburgh, the No. 1-seeded Trojans swept the No. 17-seeded Rams 25-7, 25-7, 25-8.

North Catholic is ranked No. 3 in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Haley Stormer led Ligonier Valley (8-10) with three kills.

Regular Season

Somerset 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Somerset, Shawna Walker produced her second straight double-double with 14 kills and 16 digs to lead the Golden Eagles past the Trojans 25-9, 25-16, 25-10.

Gracie Bowers dished out 37 assists for 15-3 Somerset. Olivia Svonavec chipped in eight kills.

Sydney Campbell provided 14 digs, and Shandi Walker and Haley Basala combined for 10 kills.

