Soccer
High School Girls
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Windber 9, Fannett-Metal 0: In Windber, Anna Steinbeck produced three goals and two assists, while Kaylee Dowdell and Angel James each provided two goals to lead the No. 1-seeded Ramblers past the No. 9-seeded Tigers.
“It was good to be back in a playoff atmosphere,” Windber coach Paul Buza said. “Our girls were pumped and executed well.”
Rylee Ott (three assists) and Shannon Tokarsky (one assist) also scored for 17-1 Windber, which hosts Rockwood at 7 p.m. Monday in the semifinals. Mariah Andrews added an assist.
Windber led 2-0 at halftime and poured in seven goals in the second half.
Lexi James notched her ninth shutout of the season.
Rockwood 4, McConnellsburg 1: In McConnellsburg, Finnleigh Gould scored twice as the No. 4-seeded Rockets dispatched the No. 5-seeded Spartans on the road.
Mollie Wheatley (one assist) and Kaitlyn Pletcher also scored for Rockwood, which led 3-0 at halftime. Karlie Modrak provided an assist. Leah Ritenour made 16 saves.
McConnellsburg’s Lannie Glenn scored in the second half.
In the semifinals, Rockwood (9-6) will travel to No. 1 seed Windber at 7 p.m. Monday.
Volleyball
High School Girls
District 7 Tournament
Class 2A First Round
North Catholic 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Pittsburgh, the No. 1-seeded Trojans swept the No. 17-seeded Rams 25-7, 25-7, 25-8.
North Catholic is ranked No. 3 in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Haley Stormer led Ligonier Valley (8-10) with three kills.
Regular Season
Somerset 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Somerset, Shawna Walker produced her second straight double-double with 14 kills and 16 digs to lead the Golden Eagles past the Trojans 25-9, 25-16, 25-10.
Gracie Bowers dished out 37 assists for 15-3 Somerset. Olivia Svonavec chipped in eight kills.
Sydney Campbell provided 14 digs, and Shandi Walker and Haley Basala combined for 10 kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.