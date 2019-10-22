Golf
Gelpi tied for second after Day 1: In York, Rockwood’s Vileska Gelpi was tied for second after the first day of the PIAA Class AA Championships on Monday at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
The Rockets junior shot a 76, 4 over par, to tie with North East sophomore Lydia Swan, just one stroke off the lead.
Greensburg Central Catholic sophomore Meghan Zambruno was at the front of the 18-golfer pack after the first round with a 75 on the par 72 course.
Forest Hills senior Liz Zajdel carded a 87 on Day 1.
In the Class AA boys competition (par 71), Bedford senior Jared Turner stood at 91. There is a three-way tie between junior Cam Colbert of Hickory, junior Elijah Ruppert of Brandywine Heights and senior Skyler Fox of Riverside, who all had 72s in the field of the state’s top 36 golfers.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Northern Cambria 3, Purchase Line 0: In Northern Cambria, Camryn Dumm led the team in service points and the Colts got four solo blocks from Emma Kolar in a Heritage Conference sweep over the Red Dragons, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13.
District 5 playoffs: The Class A and AA postseasons in District 5 open on Thursday.
Top-seeded North Star hosts the AA semifinals beginning with third-seeded Bedford and No. 2 Everett at 6 p.m. In the second game, the Cougars will tangle with No. 4 Windber. The championship will be Oct. 29 at a site and time to be determined.
In Class A, the top two seeds, Berlin Brothersvalley (1) and Conemaugh Township (2) serve as hosts for doubleheaders.
Shanksville-Stonycreek will play Tussey Mountain in the opener at Berlin, set for 6 p.m. followed by the Mountaineers against No. 8 Fannett-Metal.
In Davidsville, third-seeded Shade faces No. 6 Southern Fulton starting at 6, while the host Indians play seventh-seeded Meyersdale in the second game.
The semifinals are Oct. 29 with the championship on Oct. 31. Both the semis and the final will be played at neutral sites to be determined.
Soccer
District 5 playoffs: The Class A girls postseason begins Wednesday, while Class A and AA boys action opens play on Thursday.
In Class A boys, No. 2 seed Conemaugh Township hosts No. 7 Windber at 7 p.m. Thursday. Third-seeded Rockwood entertains No. 6 seed HOPE for Hyndman at 4 p.m. No. 8 seed Berlin Brothersvalley travels to top-seeded McConnellsburg for a 7 p.m. start. Southern Fulton (4) and Fannett-Metal (5) meet in the other quarterfinal. The semifinals are set for Oct. 29, with the finals to take place on Oct. 31 at sites and times to be determined.
Somerset earned the top seed in Class AA boys action and will host No. 4 seed Bedford at 7 p.m. Thursday. No. 3 seed Chestnut Ridge travels to second-seeded Everett for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The title game is scheduled for Oct. 31, with the site and time to be announced at a later time.
In Class A girls, top-seeded Windber will entertain the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between Rockwood (8) and North Star (9) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. No. 2 seed Conemaugh Township hosts No. 7 Chestnut Ridge at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fannett-Metal (3) and McConnellsburg (6), and Everett (4) and Southern Fulton (5) meet in the other two quarterfinals. The semifinals are scheduled for Monday, with the championship game slated for Oct. 30 at sites and times to be determined.
