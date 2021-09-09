Soccer
High School Girls
Richland 1, Forest Hills 0 (2OT): At Herlinger Field, Delaney Yost scored off of a feed from Regan Ribarich in double overtime to lift the Rams over the Rangers on Thursday.
Margaret Orr recorded the shutout for Richland (2-0).
Forest Hills dropped to 1-1.
Conemaugh Township 3, Cambria Heights 2: In Patton, Ashlynn Fetterman, Laci Fetterman and Izzy Slezak each scored as the Indians edged the Highlanders.
Conemaugh Township (2-0) led 2-1 at halftime.
Karli Storm scored both goals for Cambria Heights (1-2).
Berlin Brothersvalley 5, United 0: In Berlin, Rayne Stoltzfus tallied a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Mountaineers past the Lions.
Mikaela Huston recorded a goal and two assists for Berlin (2-1), which led 3-0 at halftime.
Alivia Coughenour added the other goal. Hartley VanGilder compiled 10 saves in the shutout.
Bedford 3, Central 0: In Bedford, Katelyn Shaffer buried a pair of goals and Lizzy Martz added another one in the second half as the Bisons defeated the Scarlet Dragons.
Peyton Gable notched the clean sheet in goal for Bedford (2-0).
High School Boys
Bishop Carroll Catholic 6, Greater Johnstown 1: In Ebensburg, Naveen Sirsikar buried a pair of goals in the first half to lift the Huskies past the Trojans.
Matt Adams, Timmy Golden, Adam Sbeitan and Daniel Yunets also scored for Bishop Carroll (1-1), which led 5-1 at halftime.
Deyontae Toney scored Greater Johnstown’s lone goal.
Conemaugh Township 2, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Ben Cotchen and Dylan Giffin each scored in the first half as the Indians blanked the Highlanders.
Austin Elliot and Sam Worst recorded assists for 2-0 Conemaugh Township.
Cambria Heights slipped to 0-1-1.
Richland 4, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Trent Rozich buried a pair of goals and Austin Syfert recorded the shutout as the Rams blanked the Rangers.
Evan Beglin and Tyler Sukenik also scored for Richland (2-0), which led 1-0 at halftime.
Forest Hills dropped to 0-2.
Chestnut Ridge 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 2: In Altoona, Jack Moyer tallied a hat trick to lead the Lions by the Marauders.
Preston Pittman, Elias Ritchey, Gavyn Walter and Ben Whisker also scored for Chestnut Ridge (2-0).
Max Kirkpatrick scored twice for Bishop Guilfoyle (1-1).
Volleyball
High School Girls
Portage 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: Kiera Sossong totaled 11 digs, 10 service points and four aces to lead the Mustangs to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-11 sweep over the host Blue Jays.
Brooke Bednarski added 19 service points and three aces for Portage (2-0), which received 10 service points from Trissa Smith.
Conemaugh Valley fell to 0-2.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, Kylee Hartman totaled 33 assists and six aces as the Mountaineers swept the Rockets 25-11, 25-9, 25-15.
Jennifer Countryman and Lynndee Ickes each tallied nine kills for Berlin. Abreea Hay added eight kills, and Madison Nemeth scooped up seven digs.
Shade 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Cassie Mauger dished out 17 assists, while Reese Koback and Lucy Mincek totaled 14 digs each as the Panthers swept the Elks 25-11, 25-21, 25-23.
Jenna Muha collected 10 digs for Shade (4-0).
Mercadee Blocher led Salisbury-Elk Lick (0-3) with nine kills.
Conemaugh Township 3, Ferndale Area 1: In Davidsville, Riley Maldet totaled 20 digs and Alison Matera finished with 36 assists as the Indians defeated the host Yellow Jackets 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-17.
Conemaugh Township senior Chloe Bidelman finished with 13 digs and five aces. Hannah Sodano (13 kills) and Ava Byer (10) finished in double figures.
No statistics were reported for Ferndale.
Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 2: In Ligonier, Haley Stormer collected 22 kills, 15 service points, four aces and two blocks, but the Rams fell to the Lancers 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-9.
Abby Tutino added 11 service points and four aces for Ligonier Valley (1-1). Saylor Clise dispersed 25 assists.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Penn Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Emma Becquet compiled 14 kills and Makaylah Koscho dispersed 27 assists as the Huskies defeated the Panthers 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16 on Wednesday.
Casey Buynack scooped up 11 digs for Bishop Carroll (1-0).
Penn Cambria dropped to 0-1.
Conemaugh Township 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Chloe Bidelman netted seven aces and Ava Byers tallied seven aces to lead the Indians to a 25-9, 25-12, 25-8 sweep over the Elks on Wednesday.
Hannah Sodano added six aces for Conemaugh Township (1-1), which received six kills from Riley Maldet. Alison Matera and Lily Griffith dished out 12 and eight assists, respectively, for the Indians.
