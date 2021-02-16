Basketball
High School Girls
Richland 51, Portage 38: In Portage, Jordyn Kinsey tallied 17 points and seven blocks, while Bella Burke added 12 points and 10 assists to lead the Rams over the previously unbeaten Mustangs on Tuesday night.
Logan Roman provided 11 points for Richland (4-6), which outscored Portage 16-5 in the fourth quarter.
Lauren Shaffer led Portage (13-1) with 13 points.
Windber 54, North Star 29: In Boswell, Gina Gaye produced a game-high 21 points with seven steals and Amanda Cominsky amassed a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the Ramblers’ triumph over the Cougars.
Windber (12-0) outscored North Star 34-15 in the second half. Rylee Ott netted 10 points.
Steph Emert totaled seven points for North Star (5-10).
Conemaugh Township 57, Conemaugh Valley 33: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski tallied a game-high 18 points, while Jenna Brenneman (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Chloe Shaulis (10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists) added double-doubles in the Indians’ triumph over the Blue Jays.
Conemaugh Township (2-8) received eight points and seven rebounds from Hannah Swank.
Mya Nanna brought down 10 rebounds. A 19-9 advantage in the second quarter helped Conemaugh Township pull away.
Anna Gunby recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals for Conemaugh Valley (2-10).
Forest Hills 68, Bishop Carroll Catholic 48: In Ebensburg, Jordyn Smith netted a game-high 29 points to lead the 10-0 Rangers past the Huskies.
Paige Debias supplied 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Taylor Burda contributed nine points. Madeline Cecere totaled 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Savannah Smorto led Bishop Carroll (4-6) with 19 points on five 3-pointers.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 49, Claysburg-Kimmel 39: In Shanksville, cousins Rylee Snyder (20 points) and Josie Snyder (19) combined for 39 points to lead the Vikings by the Bulldogs.
Rylee Snyder added eight rebounds, while Josie Snyder compiled five assists and five steals.
Rebekah Claar and Bailey Garver each led Claysburg-Kimmel (4-6) with 14 points.
Mount Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 21: In Ligonier, Tiffany Zelmore tallied a game-high 20 points as the Vikings sprinted past the Rams.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-9) with eight points. Carol Woods provided four rebounds, three steals and three assists on senior night. Lizzy Crissman compiled eight rebounds and two blocks.
Monday
Penn Cambria 47, Central Cambria 39: In Ebensburg, Abby Crossman tied a game high with 10 points to lead the balanced Panthers past the Red Devils.
Penn Cambria (5-4) had 11 different players score.
Hannah Ray and JoAnna Woods each scored 10 points for Central Cambria (5-6), which made 4 out of 19 from the foul line. Abby Walwro chipped in nine points.
High School Boys
Portage 48, Richland 36: In Portage, Demetri Miller totaled 12 points and six rebounds as the Mustangs improved to 13-1 with a victory over the Rams.
Preston Rainey added 11 points for Portage, which led 12-4 after the first quarter.
Kellan Stahl notched a dozen points, while Trent Rozich added 11 points for Richland (4-5).
Berlin Brothersvalley 60, Windber 33: In Windber, Will Spochart poured in a game-high 19 points as the Mountaineers improved to 17-1 over the Ramblers.
Abe Countryman (14 points) and Elijah Sechler (11) also finished in double figures for Berlin, which outscored Windber 24-6 in the third quarter. Pace Prosser buried three triples for nine points.
Aiden Gray and Blake Klosky led Windber (8-3) with 10 points each. John Shuster pulled down nine rebounds, while Keith Charney snared eight.
Chestnut Ridge 85, Cambria Heights 67: In New Paris, Matt Whysong poured in a game-high 23 points in the Lions’ triumph over the Highlanders.
Chestnut Ridge’s Christian Hinson amassed 13 points, while Lucas Nicodemus and Logan Pfister added 12 points each. Nate Whysong finished with 10 points. The Lions (5-2) tallied 51 first-half points.
Preston Lamb led Cambria Heights (3-4) with 18 points. Luke Lamb chipped in 12 points.
Shade 66, Salisbury-Elk Lick 30: In Salisbury, Vince Fyock led all scorers with 33 points, while Braden Adams added 17 points in a Panthers’ victory over the Elks.
Daulton Sellers led Salisbury-Elk Lick (0-9) with 18 points.
Turkeyfoot Valley 85, Shanksville-Stonycreek 65: In Shanksville, Will Toye totaled a game-high 31 points, while Kameron Kemp chipped in 24 points to lead the Rams past the Vikings.
Blake Nicholson added 18 points for Turkeyfoot Valley (5-7).
Luke Reedy led Shanksville-Stonycreek (3-13) with 28 points. Zion Manthey amassed 12 points, while Aidan Klahre posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
South Park 84, Ligonier Valley 54: In South Park, Keith Hutton netted a game-high 20 points as the Eagles dispatched the Rams.
Zach Lemansky (17 points), Aidan Rongaus (13) and Luke Rider (12) also finished in double figures for South Park.
Jaicob Hollick led Ligonier Valley with 18 points. Isaac Neidbalson netted 16 points, and Matthew Marinchak finished with 12 points.
Monday
Penn Cambria 65, Central Cambria 56: In Cresson, Mason McCarthy tallied a game-high 17 points with four rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Panthers in a victory over the Red Devils.
Garrett Harrold added a dozen points, while Conner Karabinos and Kyle Reese each tallied 10 points for Penn Cambria (6-6).
Daric Danchanko poured in 15 points for Central Cambria (2-8), which received 14 points from Hobbs Dill. Ian Little made three triples for nine points.
Hockey
PIHL
Greensburg Salem 3, Westmont Hilltop 2 (SO): At 1st Summit Arena, the Golden Lions prevailed in a shootout for the second time in six days against the Hilltoppers.
Greensburg Salem (10-4) came out with a 3-2 edge in the shootout. Colin Kruth and Landon Morrison scored for the visitors.
Ian Amaranto made 22 saves for Westmont (3-8-2). Colin Gorman and Aiden Rice (assist) each scored for the Hilltoppers. Kyle Replogle and Nick Rozich added helpers.
Laurel Mountain
Richland 6, Forest Hills 2: In Ebensburg, Aidan Thomas produced two goals and two assists as the Rams (2-8) upset the Rangers (8-2) at North Central Recreation Center.
Gabe Dicamillo, Gavin Lafferty (two assists), Jack Lorence and Ty Stawarz each scored for Richland, which led 4-1 after the first period. Jonah Horner stopped 32 shots.
Joel Morrison and Darren Shrift each buried goals for Forest Hills, which received two assists from Tanner Kalmanir. Cody Secriskey finished with 34 saves.
Wrestling
13 grapplers advance out of Section 3: In Ebensburg, Penn Cambria advanced six total wrestlers out of Tuesday’s Section 3 tournament held at Central Cambria. Central Cambria has four moving on and Cambria Heights will have three competing in Saturday’s District 6 Class 2A tournament in Altoona. The top two from each weight class extended their season.
Penn Cambria freshman Trent Hoover defeated Glendale’s Nick Zabinsky by a 9-1 major decision for the 113-pound title.
Cambria Heights seniors Ian Eckenrode (189) and Zach Weakland (215) both earned gold. Eckenrode won a 7-0 decision over Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat. Weakland pinned Penn Cambria’s Austin Wagner in 4:37.
Central Cambria had two champions. At 145, senior Adam McCullough pinned Claysburg-Kimmel’s Anthony McGreary in 1:54. Sophomore Karter Quick earned a 5-1 decision over Glendale’s Brock Smeal at 285.
Penn Cambria’s Nathan Little (145), Brandt Patterson (126), Bryce Proudfit (106) and Wagner (215) all advanced as runners-up.
Cambria Heights junior Issac Westrick finished second at 132. Central Cambria’s Jonathan Hajzus (172) and Kubat (189) won their second-place bouts to advance.
