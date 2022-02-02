Basketball
High School Boys
Portage 67, Windber 56: In Windber, Andrew Miko (18 points), Kaden Claar (16), Jace Irvin (12) and Gavin Gouse (11) all scored in double figures to lift the 17-0 Mustangs over the Ramblers on Wednesday.
Blake Klosky led Windber (12-6) with 22 points. Keith Charney added 12 points and eight rebounds. Caden Dusack and John Shuster (nine rebounds) both netted 10 points.
Conemaugh Township 74, Conemaugh Valley 46: John Updyke (18 points and nine rebounds), Tanner Shirley (16 points), Jackson Byer (11 points and nine rebounds) and Alex Gregory (10) all scored in double figures as the Indians topped the host Blue Jays.
Logan Kent led Conemaugh Valley with 23 points.
Cambria Heights 49, Penns Manor 45: In Patton, Caleb Whiteford (12 points) Nathan Wholaver (11) and Quin Mazenko (10) all scored in double figures as the Highlanders knocked off the Comets.
Grant Grimaldi led Penns Manor (15-3) with 25 points.
United 73, Homer-Center 40: In Homer City, Brad Felix tallied a game-high 27 points to lead the Lions over the Wildcats.
Jacob Boring added 10 points for United.
Austin Zenisek (13 points) and Michael Krejocic (12) led Homer-Center in scoring.
North Star 65, Ferndale 40: In Boswell, C.J. Biery supplied 18 points, and Brady Weimer added 16 points as the Cougars (8-10) defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Bruce Moore led 6-9 Ferndale with 19 points.
Meyersdale 65, Rockwood 59: In Rockwood, Malachi Carr (20 points), Evan Brenneman (18) and Ethan Simpson (14) all reached double figures as the Red Raiders topped the Rockets for their first victory of the season.
Josiah Rock (21 points) and Will Latuch (18) led Rockwood in scoring.
Tyrone 64, Greater Johns- town 54: In Tyrone, Cortlynd Rhoades had 17 points and Keegan Gwinn scored 14 points as the host Golden Eagles defeated the Trojans.
Ross Gampe added 10 points for Tyrone, which improved to 14-5.
Nyerre Collins had 28 points for Greater Johnstown, including five 3-pointers. Terffail Stalworth had 10 points for the 6-12 Trojans.
Bishop Canevin 78, Berlin Brothersvalley 53: In Pittsburgh, Kai Spears (17 points), Kevaughn Price (13) and Amari Evans (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Crusaders over the Mountaineers.
Berlin’s Pace Prosser (23 points) and Craig Jarvis (14) both scored in double figures.
High School Girls
Windber 64, Conemaugh Valley 38: Shannon Tokarsky scored 18 points, including six 3-pointers, as the visiting Ramblers defeated the Blue Jays.
Mariah Andrews had 17 points and Gina Gaye netted 13 as Windber won its seventh straight game.
Anna Gunby led Conemaugh Valley with 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Bishop McCort Catholic 66, Central 55: In Martinsburg, Lexi Martin provided 20 points and four steals to lead the Crimson Crushers over the Scarlet Dragons.
Bailey Shriver added nine points, nine assists and seven steals for 15-1 Bishop McCort.
Gianna Gallucci ended up with 14 points and four assists. Bria Bair snared 11 rebounds, and Ally Stephens poured in 10 points.
Cami Beppler came up with five steals.
Kat Longenecker led Central with 20 points. Leah Johnston netted 12 points.
Blacklick Valley 56, Conemaugh Township 43: In Nanty Glo, Nikki Zimmerman (15 points), Kaydence Killinger (13), Kristin Szymusiak (13) and Morgan Slebodnick (12) all scored in double figures to lift the Vikings over the Indians.
Slebodnick added five assists and five steals. Killinger snared eight rebounds. Szymusiak added six rebounds and two blocks.
Regan Mash led Conemaugh Township with 17 points. Mya Poznanski collected 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Forest Hills 58, Central Cambria 29: In Sidman, Anna Burkey (16 points), Alexis Henderson (13) and Lexi Koeck (10 points and five steals) all scored in double digits as the Rangers (14-4) topped the Red Devils.
Aubrey Ruddek led Central Cambria (5-13) with nine points.
Chestnut Ridge 52, Greater Johnstown 36: Belle Bosch (17 points) and Ashlie Weaver (13) each scored in double figures as the Lions defeated the host Trojans.
Bella Distefano led Greater Johnstown with five points.
Richland 60, Bishop Carroll Catholic 36: Jordyn Kinsey provided 19 points and eight rebounds, while Bella Burke canned five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and seven assists as the host Rams conquered the Huskies.
Avery Marshall added nine points and seven rebounds for 12-6 Richland.
Madison Ostinowsky led Bishop Carroll (7-10) with 10 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 45, Somerset 27: In Somerset, Leah Homan netted a game-high 27 points, and Jaden Quinn added 10 points as the Marauders soared over the Golden Eagles.
Bella Baumgardner and Gracie Bowers each netted six points for Somerset (2-12).
Ligonier Valley 46, Jeannette 8: In Jeannette, Maddie Marinchak made five 3-pointers and compiled 25 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Rams over the Jayhawks.
Sydnee Foust added seven points and 13 rebounds for 2-13 Ligonier Valley. Amanda Woods added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Lyla Barr amassed 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Tuesday
Blacklick Valley 58, Harmony 27: In Westover, Kaydence Killinger produced her eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Morgan Slebodnick also notched a double-double with 10 points, 10 steals and five assists as the Vikings torched the Owls.
Kristin Szymusiak added 14 points, seven steals and five rebounds for Blacklick Valley.
Nikki Zimmerman chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds.
Jessalyn Beck led Harmony with eight points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Forest Hillls 6, Richland 5: In Ebensburg, Alex Kostyk, Joel Morrison (two assists) and Darren Shrift (two assists) each provided two goals to lead the Rangers over the Rams at North Central Recreation Center on Tuesday.
Gabe DiCamillo and Ty Stawarz each scored twice for Richland, which also received a goal from Jonathan Lorence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.