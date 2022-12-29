High School Boys
Richland Tournament
Portage 62, West Shamokin 41: Trae Kargo tallied a game-high 23 points, including four of his seven made 3-pointers in the third quarter, to propel the 9-0 Mustangs over the Wolves.
Portage’s Mason Kargo collected 15 points and nine assists, and Andrew Miko chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
Braydon Rodgers led West Shamokin with 15 points, and Sean McCullough added 10.
Richland 59, Homer-Center 33: Sam Penna compiled a game-high 22 points as the Rams stormed past the Wildcats.
A 22-2 advantage in the third quarter propelled Richland to victory.
Caden Vitalie led Homer-Center with 15 points.
Tyrone Tournament
Penn Cambria 62, Tyrone 52: In Tyrone, tournament MVP Garrett Harrold provided 17 points and 12 rebounds, while all-tourney team members Vinny Chirdon and Easton Semelsberger each netted 15 points to lead the 8-0 Panthers over the Golden Eagles.
Penn Cambria led 32-20 at halftime and withstood Tyrone's 20-14 scoring advantage in the third quarter.
Tyrone's Dravyn Crowell contributed 15 points, and Zac LeGars added 12.
Hancock Tournament
Championship, Salisbury-Elk Lick 62, Turkeyfoot Valley 56: In Hancock, Maryland, Daulton Sellers’ 24 points led the way for the Elks as they held off the Rams in Wednesday’s championship. Drake Sellers added 17 points for Salisbury-Elk Lick, which led 31-13 at halftime and 49-29 after three quarters.
A 21-point effort from Bryce Nicholson paced Turkeyfoot Valley, which saw Chris Kozlowski net 10 points.
High School Girls
Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament
Consolation, Somerset 59, North Star 24: In Boswell, the Golden Eagles opened with a 16-2 run during the first quarter and closed with an 11-0 charge in the fourth as they thumped the Cougars. Eve Housley’s 26 points lit the way for Somerset.
Chloe Miller’s eight points topped North Star.
Richland Tournament
Richland 63, Shade 36: Lanie Marshall (17 points), Jordyn Kinsey (16), Emma Matejovich (15) and Laikyn Roman (11) each scored in double figures to lift the Rams over the Panthers.
Jenna Muha led Shade with a game-high 26 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Hailee Chapman grabbed seven rebounds.
