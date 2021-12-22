Basketball
High School Boys
Penn Cambria 65, Greater Johnstown 60: Garrett Harrold netted 27 points and Mason McCarthy added 16 as the Panthers held off the host Trojans on Wednesday.
Penn Cambria (6-0) led 59-58 with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Nyere Collins provided a game-high 32 points for 1-3 Greater Johnstown. Donta Tisinger added 14 points.
Conemaugh Township 82, Berlin Brothersvalley 75: In Davidsville, Jackson Byer compiled 33 points, 13 rebounds and four assists as the Indians topped the Mountaineers.
Jon Updyke totaled 26 points and eight rebounds for 4-1 Conemaugh Township.
Pace Prosser netted a game-high 39 points for 2-3 Berlin. Craig Jarvis added 22 points, and Ryan Blubaugh provided 11 points.
Blacklick Valley 60, Shanksville-Stonycreek 50: In Davidsville, Cody Williams amassed 19 points to lead the Cambria County Vikings in their victory over the Somerset County Vikings.
Rudy Lanzendorfer (16 points), Michael Frank (10) and Aaron Gdula (10) all scored in double figures for 4-0 Blacklick Valley.
Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Braden Adams led all scorers with 28 points. Logan McCall added 13 points.
Chestnut Ridge 67, Westmont Hilltop 54: In New Paris, led by Christian Hinson’s game-high 24 points, the Lions roared past the Hilltoppers.
Hayden Little and Matt Whysong each added 16 points for 3-2 Chestnut Ridge.
Noah Louder (19 points) and Austin Svencer (11) each scored in double digits for 2-4 Westmont Hilltop.
Conemaugh Valley 98, Meyersdale 27: Zach Malfer scored 26 points and Landon Percinsky had 17 as the host Blue Jays rolled past the Raiders.
Noah Heltzel had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Conemaugh Valley opened 4-0.
The Blue Jays led 27-8 after one quarter and 48-13 at halftime. No Meyersdale players reached double-digit scoring.
North Star 60, Rockwood 36: In Boswell, Garrett Huzsek (13 points), C.J. Biery (12) and Mitchel Pristas (12) all scored in double figures to lift the Cougars past the Rockets.
Biery and Pristas each grabbed eight rebounds. Ethan Smith snared seven rebounds for 4-3 North Star.
Will Latuch topped Rockwood (1-5) with 14 points. Dalton Boden added 10 points.
Portage 91, Turkeyfoot Valley 27: In Portage, Kaden Claar (16 points), Mason Kargo (12) and Andrew Miko (12) all scored in double figures as the 5-0 Mustangs cruised past the Rams.
Kameron Kemp led Turkeyfoot Valley with 25 points.
Windber 62, Cambria Heights 32: In Windber, Caden Dusack netted a game-high 17 points as the Ramblers defeated the Highlanders.
Keith Charney provided 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals for 3-1 Windber. John Shuster added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Caleb Whiteford and Nate Wholaver each scored eight points for 0-4 Cambria Heights.
High School Girls
Windber 38, Cambria Heights 34: In Patton, Gina Gaye tallied 11 points as the Ramblers carved out a close victory over the Highlanders.
Windber (4-1) led 29-23 after three quarters.
Sienna Kirsch provided a game-high 14 points for 1-2 Cambria Heights.
Forest Hills 61, Richland 56: In Sidman, the Rangers outscored the Rams 20-14 in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten at 6-0.
Alexis Henderson led Forest Hills with 25 points, five steals and five made 3-pointers. Remi Smith netted 13 points and five assists. Arissa Britt contributed eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Jordyn Kinsey topped Richland (2-2) with 26 points and eight rebounds. Laikyn Roman buried four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 69, Bishop Carroll Catholic 50: Bailey Shriver notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists to lead the host Crimson Crushers past the Huskies.
Gianna Gallucci (12 points) and Lexi Martin (11) also finished in double digits for 4-0 Bishop McCort. Martin added seven steals, and Bria Bair snared 18 rebounds to go with nine points.
Savannah Smorto (15 points) and Madison Ostinowky (14) both scored in double figures for 2-2 Bishop Carroll.
Penn Cambria 70, Greater Johnstown 22: In Cresson, Emily Hite and Bailey O’Donnell each provided 12 points as the Panthers devoured the Trojans.
Fourteen different Penn Cambria (7-0) players scored.
Isabella Distefano topped Greater Johnstown (0-4) with seven points.
Westmont Hilltop 66, Chestnut Ridge 41: Carissa Krall (19 points), Beth Buettner (13) and Kendal Shingler (12) all scored in double digits to lift the host Hilltoppers past the Lions.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge with 15 points.
Bedford 66, Central Cambria 36: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott and Sydney Taracatac each tallied a game-high 19 points as the Bisons stampeded the Red Devils.
Riley Ruffley added 14 points and four made 3-pointers for 3-1 Bedford.
Marlow Soyka led Central Cambria (0-4) with 13 points.
Apollo-Ridge 59, Ligonier Valley 47: In Spring Church, Brinley Toland amassed a game-high 29 points as the Vikings defeated the Rams.
Sophie Yard totaled 11 points for 6-0 Apollo-Ridge.
Misty Miller topped Ligonier Valley (0-5) with 14 points and three steals. Maddy Marinchak score nine points. Haley Boyd provided eight points, eight assists and four steals. Maddie Griffin snared nine rebounds.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Hollidaysburg 8, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Altoona, Zack Dunlap tallied a hat trick and two assists to lead the Golden Tigers past the Blue Jays.
Isaac Miller added two goals and an assist for 10-1 Hollidaysburg. Justin Becker, Julian Drass and Porter Weise also scored. Tyler Duey made 19 shots in the shutout.
Broderick Ryan made 44 saves for 0-9 Conemaugh Valley.
