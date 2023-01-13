Basketball
High School Boys
Penn Cambria 53, Westmont Hilltop 52: Easton Semelsberger netted 17 points, and Garrett Harrold added 14 as the 12-0 Panthers edged the host Hilltoppers on Friday.
Westmont Hilltop missed a shot at the buzzer.
Westmont Hilltop’s Noah Brownlee recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Jonathan Crocco added 14 points.
Conemaugh Valley 47, Ferndale 31: Bryton Yachulich netted 16 points, and Jeremy Dietz provided 14 to lead the host Blue Jays over the Yellow Jackets.
Caleb Fenton totaled 12 points to lead Ferndale.
Forest Hills 71, Central Cambria 40: In Sidman, a trio of Rangers – led by Jeremy Burda’s 20 points – scored in double figures in a comfortable win over the Red Devils. Forest Hills also saw Devon Brezovec tally 14 points, while Nate Cornell pitched in 10.
Grady Snyder paced Central Cambria with 12 points and teammate Ben Ream posted 10 more.
North Star 70, Ligonier Valley 65: In Ligonier, Brady Weimer tallied a game-high 28 points as the Cougars defeated the Rams. North Star’s Ethan Smith added 16 points, and C.J. Biery chipped in 10.
Parker Hollick led Ligonier Valley with 23 points. Haden Sierocky posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while adding six steals. Jimmy Pleskovich grabbed 12 rebounds.
Richland 57, Bishop Carroll Catholic 53: Sam Penna and Luke Raho each netted 14 points as the host Rams edged the Huskies.
Richland buried nine 3-pointers.
Luke Repko led Bishop Carroll with 19 points, and Spencer Myers supplied 18.
Northern Cambria 57, Moshannon Valley 43: In Northern Cambria, Ty Dumm netted a game-high 26 points, and Peyton Myers added 12 to propel the Colts over the Black Knights.
Sam Howard led Moshannon Valley with 21 points, and Landyn Evans chipped in 10.
Hoops for Harmony
Marple Newtown 64, Berlin Brothersvalley 48: In Chambersburg, 23 points from Arrington Greenfield and another 16 from Cam Sparrow helped the Fightin’ Tigers hand the Mountaineers their first loss of the campaign.
Marple Newtown led 25-6 after a quarter and never looked back.
Pace Prosser’s 20 points led Berlin Brothersvalley, which got 19 from Craig Jarvis.
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll Catholic 67, Richland 56: In Ebensburg, Madison Ostinowsky scored a game-high 25 points, while teammate Lauren Long netted 24. Both hit five 3-pointers as the Huskies toppled the Rams.
Bishop Carroll connected on 11 3-pointers and went 20 of 28 from the free-throw line.
Jordyn Kinsey’s 16 points led Richland, which saw Emma Matejovich tally 13 points and Avery Marshall tack on 11 more.
Central 65, Bishop McCort Catholic 62: Mackenzie Rykerd scored a game-high 24 points as the Scarlet Dragons edged the Crimson Crushers.
Central’s Bralyn Ellis (15 points) and Elana Decker (10) also scored in double figures.
Gianna Gallucci led Bishop McCort with 23 points. Bria Bair tacked on 19, and Cami Beppler amassed 16.
Blacklick Valley 64, Conemaugh Valley 37: In Nanty Glo, Kristin Szymusiak amassed 22 points, and Mackenzie Kinter added 20 as the Vikings soared over the Blue Jays. Blacklick Valley’s Kaydence Killinger netted 15 points.
Conemaugh Valley’s Delanie Davison supplied 14 points.
Windber 54, Ferndale 23: Kaylie Gaye, Lexie James (four steals) and Rylee Ott each scored 12 points to propel the Ramblers over the host Yellow Jackets.
Harmony Jablon grabbed eight boards.
Deajah Chatman led Ferndale with seven points.
Marion Center 59, Portage 57: In Marion Center, the Stingers’ Kaelee Elkin notched 25 points with Lydia Miller adding 13 more in a narrow victory over the Mustangs.
Marion Center inched past Portage in the fourth quarter, outscoring its guests 16-13.
The Mustangs’ Alex Chobany and Ashlyn Hudak each had 15 points, with Hudak hitting five 3-pointers.
Conemaugh Township 45, North Star 40: In Boswell, Mya Poznanski provided 16 points and six boards, while Jenna Brenneman compiled a double-double consisting of 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as the Indians hung on to defeat the Cougars.
Conemaugh Township’s Ava Byer grabbed 11 rebounds.
Grace Metz led North Star with 17 points, and Chloe Miller added 16.
Westmont Hilltop 58, Penn Cambria 28: In Cresson, Christiana Gordon supplied a game-high 28 points as the Hilltoppers coasted past the Panthers.
Emily Hite led Penn Cambria with 14 points.
Meyersdale 66, Shade 51: In Cairnbrook, Zoe Hetz (21 points), Marcella Dupre (15) and Laurel Daniels (10) each scored in double digits as the Red Raiders topped the Panthers.
Jenna Muha led Shade with 38 points, 14 rebounds and five steals. Kennedy Landis grabbed 10 rebounds.
Hoops for Harmony
Berlin Brothersvalley 56, Woodland Hills 50: In Chambersburg, the Mountaineers pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the Wolverines 14-8 in the final frame to break a 42-all tie.
Grace Sechler’s 25 points set the pace for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Woodland Hills’ Kayla Walter picked up 20 points, while Carmen Vasquez added 16 more.
Thursday
Bishop McCort Catholic 59, Central Cambria 42: Bria Bair compiled game highs of 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead the host Crimson Crushers over the Red Devils.
Bishop McCort’s Cami Beppler and Gianna Gallucci each netted 12 points.
Aubrey Ruddek led Central Cambria with 10 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Forest Hills 9, Conemaugh Valley 1: In Ebensburg, Kaden Powell tallied a hat trick as the Rangers topped the Blue Jays on Thursday night at North Central Recreation Center.
Isaac Dibble and Josh Morrison each added two goals and two assists for Forest Hills. Elijah Sorchilla provided two helpers, while Nolan Cabala and Cody Secriskey each buried goals. Isaac Valko made 15 saves.
Logan Lambertus scored Conemaugh Valley’s goal.
