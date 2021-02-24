Basketball
High School Boys
Penn Cambria 60, Richland 59: In Cresson, Conner Karabinos’ driving layup with 12.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter was the difference for the Panthers in a close victory over the Rams on Wednesday night.
Penn Cambria (11-6) clinched the No. 4 seed in the Laurel Highlands semifinals and a trip to top-seeded Greater Johnstown Thursday. The Panthers trailed by 17 points in the second half, including a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter. But Penn Cambria outscored Richland (7-7) 21-6 in the final frame to prevail.
With both Penn Cambria and Richland defeating Chestnut Ridge, Wednesday's game was a de facto LHAC quarterfinal contest with the winner advancing into the semifinals.
Mason McCarthy led Penn Cambria with 23 points. Karabinos added 14, while Garrett Harrold finished with 13.
Trent Rozich led Richland with 16 points. Kellan Stahl added 14 points, with Charlie Lavender providing 11.
Cambria Heights 70, Central Cambria 55: In Ebensburg, Bernie Whiteford totaled a game-high 27 points as the Highlanders topped the Red Devils.
Preston Lamb (14 points) and Luke Lamb (11) also finished in double digits for Cambria Heights (5-7).
Hobbs Dill led Central Cambria (2-11) with 17 points and five made treys. Ian Little netted 13 points.
Forest Hills 67, Somerset 39: In Sidman, veterans Zach Myers (12 points) and Carson Berkhimer (10) both scored in double figures to lead the Rangers to victory on senior night over the Golden Eagles.
Dylan Pasquerilla (15 points) and Jeremy Burda (10) also reached double digits for Forest Hills (6-11).
Masin Stutzman topped Somerset (0-11) with 10 points.
Conemaugh Valley 61, Blacklick Valley 42: In Nanty Glo, Logan Kent tallied a game-high 26 points and buried four 3-pointers as the Blue Jays defeated the Vikings.
Casey Cruse added 15 points for Conemaugh Valley (4-6).
Cody Williams (13 points) and Kolten Szymusiak (12) each scored in double digits for Blacklick Valley (3-13).
Shade 61, Tussey Mountain 51: In Cairnbrook, Vince Fyock totaled a game-high 26 points and seven assists as the Panthers defeated the Titans.
Liam Mincek (14 points and four treys) and Kaden Koleszarik (10) also finished in double digits for Shade (12-5), which drained 11 3-pointers. Lucas Haynes snared eight rebounds.
Chad Morningstar topped Tussey Mountain (4-8) with 20 points. Dawson Rightenour (14 points) and Jacob Henry (11) also finished in double figures.
Westmont Hilltop 62, Bishop McCort 51: Tanner Civis contributed 16 points and 14 rebounds as the Hilltoppers defeated the Crimson Crushers.
No other details were reported.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 62, Bishop Carroll Catholic 31: In Altoona, Patrick Haigh and Cameron Khoza each tallied 14 points as the Marauders doubled up on the Huskies.
Casey Smith added 13 points for Bishop Guilfoyle (9-3).
Luke Repko led Bishop Carroll (5-8) with eight points.
Chestnut Ridge 72, Northern Bedford 69: In New Paris, Luke Mickle led five Lions in double figures as the hosts edged the Black Panthers.
Mickle (16 points), Matt Whysong (15), Christian Hinson (12), Nate Whysong (11) and Lucas Nicodemus (10) gave Chestnut Ridge (8-4) balance.
Caleb Diehl led Northern Bedford (8-6) with 26 points. Hayden Foor totaled 23 points, and Thad Leidy added 12 points.
Johnstown Christian 75, Great Commisssion 36: In Altoona, Drew Taylor totaled a game-high 26 points to lead the Blue Jays to victory on Tuesday.
Dionte Coleman (17 points), Daryl Baker (12) and Reilly McKay (10) also finished in double figures for Johnstown Christian (10-2).
Steven Karageanes led Great Commission with 13 points. Owen Hildebrand added 11 points.
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll Catholic 52, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 50: In Ebensburg, Madison Ostinowsky poured in 20 points as the Huskies edged the Marauders.
Ellie Long added nine points for Bishop Carroll (5-8).
Leah Homan tallied a game-high 25 points for Bishop Guilfoyle (11-3).
Bishop McCort Catholic 59, Westmont Hilltop 43: Lexi Martin led four Crimson Crushers in double figures with 14 points as the visitors clinched a No. 2 seed in the Laurel Highlands semifinals with a victory over the host Hilltoppers.
Bailey Shriver finished with 11 points and 11 assists for Bishop McCort (12-3). Bria Bair and Ally Stephens both chipped in 12 points.
Cambria Heights 50, Central Cambria 45: In Patton, Kirsten Weakland collected a game-high 19 points and nine steals as the Highlanders outscored the Red Devils 12-6 in the fourth quarter to prevail.
Bryce Burkey netted 12 points for Cambria Heights (9-3), which secured the No. 4 seed and will travel to top-seeded Forest Hills Thursday in the Laurel Highlands semifinals. Abbie Baker finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Jade Snedden snared nine rebounds.
Hannah Ray and Megan Stevens led Central Cambria (6-7) with 16 points each.
Blacklick Valley 54, Shade 46: In Nanty Glo, Emily Marines and Maria McConnell each tallied 15 points as the Vikings toppled the Panthers.
A 17-8 surge in the fourth quarter propelled Blacklick Valley (11-6) to victory. McConnell, a St. Francis signee, added nine rebounds. Kaydence Killinger compiled nine points and nine rebounds.
Jenna Muha collected game highs of 23 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks for Shade (10-7). Taylor Rapsky chipped in 17 points and two blocks.
Forest Hills 59, Somerset 30: In Somerset, Jordyn Smith (13 points) and Paige Debias (10) both scored in double figures to lift the Rangers past the Golden Eagles.
Alexis Henderson buried three 3-pointers for nine points. Taylor Burda dished out five assists for Forest Hills (14-0), which received seven rebounds from Kirstyn Vitez.
Paige Housley led Somerset (0-10) with nine points.
Penn Cambria 54, Richland 36: Emily Hite fired in a game-high 19 points on three treys to lead the Panthers past the host Rams.
Marah Saleme chipped in 10 points foor Penn Cambria (7-6).
Logan Roman led Richland (7-7) with 14 points. Bella Burke totaled eight points and eight steals. Mellany Bowser contributed six points and nine steals.
Bedford 52, Greater Johnstown 31: In Bedford, Lindsay Mowry and Josie Shuke each tallied 12 points as the Bisons defeated the Trojans.
Greater Johnstown’s Daijah Hall led all scorers with 13 points. Jayla Morales added 12 points for the Trojans.
Windber 55, Conemaugh Township 28: In Davidsville, Amanda Cominsky (13 points), Gina Gaye (11) and Rylee Ott (10) all scored in double figures as the 15-1 Ramblers stormed past the Indians.
Cominsky collected 12 rebounds for a double-double. Gaye dished out five assists.
Chloe Shaulis led Conemaugh Township (3-11) with eight points and eight rebounds. Hannah Swank blocked five shots.
Belle Vernon 58, Ligonier Valley 31: In Belle Vernon, Taylor Rodriguez poured in a career-high 19 points as the Leopards topped the Rams.
Vira Kreis netted 14 points for Belle Vernon (9-7), which received 10 points from Grace Henderson.
Haley Boyd connected on six 3-pointers for 18 points to lead Ligonier Valley (0-14). Lizzy Crissman blocked five shots. Madison Marinchak dished out four assists.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 39, Westmont Hilltop 34: Teresa Haigh tallied a game-high 16 points to lead the Marauders past the host Hilltoppers.
A 16-7 Bishop Guilfoyle (11-2) advantage in the third quarter erased a 21-18 halftime deficit.
Grace Gardill led Westmont Hilltop (7-5) with 13 points. Olivia Berg added nine points.
Johnstown Christian 44, Great Commission 7: In Altoona, Kasmira Mack led all scorers with 12 points as the Blue Jays registered a road victory.
Hockey
PIHL
South Park 4, Westmont Hilltop 2: At 1st Summit Arena, Ryan Malacki’s power-play goal with 10:32 left in the third period proved to be the game-winner for the Eagles in a victory over the Hilltoppers on Tuesday.
Ty Vargo added a short-handed insurance goal for South Park (7-5) with just 13 seconds left. Malacki assisted on two goals. John Betz and Jordan Penrod added goals for South Park.
Kobe Rickabaugh and Nick Rozich scored for Westmont Hilltop (3-9-2). Matt Noll and Payton Sell picked up assists. Ian Amaranto made 31 saves.
Laurel Mountain
Richland 13, Somerset 5: In Ebensburg, Gavin Lafferty and Bode Wise each tallied a hat trick with one assist to lead the Rams past the Golden Eagles on Tuesday at North Central Recreation Center.
Jon Lorence (two assists), Josh Slavick and Aidan Thomas (one assist) tallied two goals apiece, with Slavick adding five assists for seven points. Tanner Pfeil netted a goal and one assist. Richland (3-8) led 4-1 after the first period, then tacked on six goals in the final frame.
Somerset (2-9) received two goals and an assist each from Matt Bowser and Jonathan Rankin. Chase Stoy added a goal, while R.J. James provided two helpers.
