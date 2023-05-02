Tennis
High School Boys
Hilltoppers swept District 6 2A semifinals, earn title berth
The District 6 Class 2A Doubles final will be an all-Westmont Hilltop match.
The Hilltoppers swept a pair of semifinal round doubles contests to advance two pairs to the championship match, which has been moved to 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Westmont Hilltop courts due to the weather conditions expected on Wednesday.
In Monday’s semifinals, top-seeded Charlie Snee and Easton Ragno of Westmont Hilltop defeated Richland’s Nilesh Singh and Toryn Schmouder, 6-2, 5-7, 6-0.
The Hilltoppers’ second-seeded Sebastian Masterson and Brett Hoffman defeated No. 3 Juniata’s Connor Peterson and William Hazard 6-0, 7-5.
In the quarterfinal round, Hilltop’s Snee and Ragno defeated Bishop McCort Catholic’s Carson Boyle and Cam Smith, 6-2, 6-1; Richland’s Singh and Schmouder defeated Tyrone’s Will Grot and Brodie Klein, 4-6, 6-3, 10-3; Westmont’s Masterson and Hoffman defeated Bishop McCort Catholic’s Ryan Jaber and Andy Pakstis, 6-1, 6-2; and Juniata’s Peterson and Hazard defeated Tyrone’s Caleb McKinney and Ronnie Kerr 6-2, 6-2.
In the Round of 16, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Boyle and Smith defeated Juniata’s Owen Hubley and Christopher Martion 6-4, 6-4; and Bishop McCort’s Jaber and Pakstis defeated Richland’s Patrick Carbonara and Aiden Culp 6-1, 6-3.
Baseball
High School
Monday
Portage 13, West Shamokin 1 (5): In Rural Valley, the Mustangs only collected two hits but capitalized on 13 walks and four Wolves errors to win in five innings on the road.
Isaac Jubina and Jacob McCoy each had a hit for Portage (5-8). McCoy struck out three and walked six batters while allowing only one hit by West Shamokin’s Josh Kunkle.
The Mustangs tallied nine runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away from the Wolves (3-10).
Central Cambria 24, Greater Johnstown 2 (3): In Ebensburg, Brady Sheehan had a double and a triple, scoring three runs and driving in three more, and Treyton Jacobs went 3-for-3 as the Red Devils rolled against the visiting Trojans.
Central Cambria (4-9) scored 19 runs in the first inning and the game was halted after three frames. The Red Devils collected 13 hits and 11 walks while benefitting from four Trojans errors.
Zach Taylor and Joe Iacono each had a double and two RBIs. Grady Snyder had two hits.
Brock Kobal had the lone hit for Greater Johnstown (0-14).
Softball
High School
Monday
West Shamokin 15, Portage 0 (3): In Rural Valley, Avery Elkin and Malena Stewart each had two hits as the Panthers shut out the visiting Mustangs in three innings.
Stewart drove in three runs, and Elkin plated two. Lilly Jordan and Maddie McConnell each hit a double for West Shamokin (12-3).
Tori Harrison went 2-for-2 for Portage (4-6).
Central Cambria 16, Greater Johnstown 1 (3): In Ebensburg, the undefeated Red Devils collected 13 hits in three innings, including three hits and two home runs by Keira Link in a win over the Trojans.
Kami Kamzik and Katie Scott each had two hits, Lakelynn Campbell hit a home run, and Aubrey Ruddek smacked a double for Central Cambria (14-0).
Greater Johnstown (1-14) didn’t have a hit during its three at-bats. The Trojans were the home team.
The game was moved to Central Cambria’s artificial playing surface due to wet conditions.
