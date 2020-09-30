Golf
High School Boys
Coming up empty
In Hollidaysburg, Penn Cambria’s Brodie O’Donnell and Gregory Caldwell just missed the cut to advance at Wednesday’s District 6 Class AA Championships at Scotch Valley Country Club. West Shamokin’s Eric Spencer (74) and Jack McCullough (75), Huntingdon’s Brady Handy (82) and Ryan Marshall (85) and Tyrone’s Jake Taylor (84) will move on to the PIAA Championships on Oct. 19 in York.
O’Donnell (86) finished a stroke behind the top five and Caldwell (87) came in a tie for seventh place. Other local golfers included: Lukas Cascino, Bishop McCort, 90; Ian Verhovsek, Bishop McCort, 91; Ian Mulligan, Central Cambria, 92; Thomas Weakland, Penn Cambria, 96; Nathan Little, Penn Cambria, 97; Zane Hoover, Westmont Hilltop, 98; Logan Angus, Conemaugh Valley, 101; Brady Houser, Northern Cambria, 101; Darren Shrift, Forest Hills, 103.
Penn Cambria (363) finished 26 strokes behind West Shamokin (337) in the team standings for second place. The Wolves will play the District 5 winner in a subregional match on Oct. 14 at Ebensburg Country Club.
Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 7, Northern Cambria 1: In Davidsville, A.J. Smolen recorded four goals and two assists to lead the Indians past the Colts. Herman Zilch added a hat trick for Conemaugh Township (2-7).
Jon Jacobs tallied the lone goal for Northern Cambria (0-5).
Windber 4, North Star 1: In Windber, Nick Vasas tallied a hat trick and an assist as the Ramblers topped the Cougars.
Joe McKelvey added a goal for Windber (3-5-1). Logan Constantino and William Minahan provided helpers for Windber.
Shiloh Eagleson scored for North Star.
Bedford 12, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Bedford, Josh Diehl notched a hat trick and an assist as the Bisons scored nine goals in the second half in a triumph over the Lions on Tuesday.
Chase DeLong and Cole Taylor (assist) both scored twice for Bedford (7-0). Braden Ford found the back of the net and racked up two assists. Bowen LaMarche, Chase Bussard, Timothy Crist and Tristan Minnick added goals.
Jack Moyer scored the lone goal for Chestnut Ridge (2-3-1).
Cambria Heights 3, Richland 1: Seth Conaway tallied two goals as the Highlanders earned a road victory at Herlinger Field on Tuesday.
Nathan McCombie added a goal for Cambria Heights (4-2).
Toryn Schmouder scored the lone goal for Richland (3-2-1).
High School Girls
Forest Hills 7, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Ebensburg, Lydia Roman tallied five goals as the Rangers defeated the Huskies.
Olivia Guillarmod and Anna Wirfel both scored for Forest Hills (4-3-1).
Molly Krumenacker recorded the lone goal for Bishop Carroll (0-7).
Bishop McCort Catholic 4, Chestnut Ridge 1: In New Paris, Caroline Ingram recorded a hat trick to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Lions.
Molly McCullough added a goal for Bishop McCort (2-5).
Olivia Waud scored for Chestnut Ridge.
Westmont Hilltop 14, Greater Johnstown 0: Parker Marion netted a hat trick while Katherine Horner and Jordan Pecze both scored a pair of goals as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Trojans.
Payton Marion added a goal and two assists. Addy Carbaugh scored once and netted a helper. Lauren Mock, Maggie Piro, Sabrina Zimmerman, Natalie Horner and Yasmine Sbeitan also scored for Westmont Hilltop (6-1). Zimmerman, Ella Brawley and Natalie Horner combined on the shutout.
Bedford 13, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Grace Sarver notched four goals as the 8-0 Bisons defeated the 3-4 Panthers.
Abby Donaldson scored a pair of goals. Robyn Casalena (four assists), Abby Custer, Cassidy DeHaven, Josie Hampton, Lizzy Martz, Katelyn Shaffer (three assists) and Sydney Taracatac all found the back of the net.
Lindsay Mowry notched the shutout with six saves.
Penn Cambria goalkeeper Devon Cornell made 29 saves.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Belle Bosch provided 12 kills and 10 blocks as the Lions edged the Crimson Crushers in five sets, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-8.
Leah Winegardner netted 13 kills for Chestnut Ridge (4-3).
Alaina Lafferty passed out 17 assists and Zoie Dunlap compiled 14 digs.
