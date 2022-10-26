Volleyball
High School Girls
North Star 3, Westinghouse 0: In Boswell, Breanna Nash recorded 25 straight service points, including 19 aces during the second game as the Cougars rolled past the Bulldogs 25-5, 25-0, 25-2 in their first-round match of the District 5-8 Class 2A tournament.
Anna Grandas had six kills in the win while teammate Dannyn Ashbrook picked up nine aces.
Soccer
High School Girls
Rockwood 7, Berlin Brothersvalley 2: In Rockwood, the Rockets’ Finnleigh Gould netted three goals and her squad built a four-goal halftime lead before eliminating the rival Mountaineers from the District 5 Class 1A playoffs.
Ally Harrold, Addie Barkman, Mollie Wheatley and Chloe Streczwilk also scored for third-seeded Rockwood.
Marcy Sechler and Mikaela Houston punched in goals for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Hollidaysburg 7, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Altoona, Isaac Miller tallied two goals and two assists to lead a balanced Golden Tigers attack in their victory over the Hilltoppers.
Hollidaysburg (1-0) also received goals from Braden Burkey (two assists), Julian Drass, Colin Horn, Jayden Mentzer and Carson Young (three helpers). Hollidaysburg led 5-0 after the second period.
Nick Rozich scored both goals for 0-2 Westmont Hilltop. Landrey Burnheimer and Logan Glessner each added an assist.
Alexander Crespo made 47 saves.
State College 7, Richland 3: Thomas Hay netted a hat trick as the Little Lions defeated the Rams at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Zander Faust, Jonah Little, Samuel Jacobs and Luke Janac also scored for 2-0 State College. Adam Teel added two assists.
Richland (0-1) received goals from Connor Bethmann, Gavin Lafferty and Jonah Weaver. Jonah Horner made 49 saves.
Noah Brydon and Ty Stawarz each added one helper.
