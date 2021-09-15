Soccer
High School Boys
North Star 2, Conemaugh Township 1: In Davidsville, C.J. Biery and Ethan Ash each scored for the Cougars in a close victory over the Indians.
Jackson Sotosky scored for Conemaugh Township (2-2) off a feed from Ben Cotchen.
North Star improved to 1-2.
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 7, North Star 2: In Davidsville, Ashlyn Fetterman provided two goals and two assists to lead the Indians past the Cougars.
Izzy Slezak, Mya Poznanski, Taylor Shaffer, Emilee Roman and Emily Corella also scored for Conemaugh Township.
Cenley Miller scored one of North Star’s goals.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Ebensburg, Linnea Johansson and Jordan Pecze tallied a goal each as the Hilltoppers defeated the Huskies.
The third goal was scored by an unknown player for Westmont Hilltop (3-0).
Kate Ferrante buried a goal for Bishop Carroll (1-3).
Somerset 6, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3: In Altoona, Willa Sharbaugh and Maurah Shortt each scored two goals to lead the Golden Eagles past the Marauders.
Samantha Boden and Ella Wheeler also scored for Somerset.
Lainey Farabaugh buried a pair of goals for Bishop Guilfoyle, which received a score from Rayna Colombo.
Penn Cambria 5, Central Cambria 1: In Cresson, Haylee Watt notched a hat trick to lead the Panthers past the Red Devils.
Madison Farabaugh and Bayle Kunsman also scored for Penn Cambria (2-2).
Brooke Kolar scored Central Cambria’s (1-3) lone goal.
Forest Hills 9, Greater Johnstown 0: In Sidman, Katie Beyer notched a hat trick, while Audrey Peretin provided a pair of goals to lead the Rangers by the Trojans.
Arissa Britt, Samantha Danel, Payton Pcola and Eva Spangler also scored for 2-2 Forest Hills. Anna Wirfel and Alyssa Walker combined on the shutout.
Greater Johnstown dropped to 0-2.
Volleyball
High School Girls
United 3, River Valley 2: In Armagh, Abby McConville totaled 22 kills, 14 digs and six blocks as the Lions defeated the Panthers 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 30-32, 15-11.
Megan Overdorff scooped up 34 digs for United, which received 15 service points and 15 digs from Kaitlyn Dill. Addison Sutton compiled 28 assists and 13 digs, and Mollee Fry added 22 digs.
Somerset 3, North Star 0: In Somerset, Shandi Walker netted nine kills and Gracie Bowers dished out 24 assists to lead the Golden Eagles past the Cougars (3-1), 25-12, 25-12, 25-9.
Olivia Svonavec and Shawna Walker (six aces) combined for 12 kills for Somerset (3-0).
