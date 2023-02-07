Basketball
High School Girls
Tuesday
Meyersdale 51, Shade 45: In Meyersdale, Zoe Hetz amassed 17 points, and Amelia Kretchman added 12 as the Red Raiders defeated the Panthers.
Jenna Muha paced Shade with 27 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and two blocks. Kennedy Landis grabbed eight rebounds. Kendahl Stutzman dished out five assists, and Zoe Ketchock added five steals.
Central Cambria 58, Penn Cambria 40: In Ebensburg, Abigail Sheehan netted 12 points, and Alaina Sheehan added 10 as the balanced Red Devils beat the Panthers.
Emily Hite led Penn Cambria with 20 points, and Abby Crossman added 12.
Conemaugh Township 41, North Star 35: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski totaled 15 points as the Indians defeated the Cougars. Conemaugh Township’s Jenna Brenneman grabbed six rebounds.
Abby Barnick led North Star with 11 points.
Blacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 40: Mackenzie Kinter netted 18 points, Kristin Szymusiak added 14 points and Kaydence Killinger scored 11 points as the visiting Vikings beat the Blue Jays.
Penelope Reininger scored 15 points and Sarah Miller had 11 points for Conemaugh Valley.
Windber 62, Ferndale 33: In Windber, Lexi James compiled 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Ramblers over the Yellow Jackets.
Windber’s Harmony Jablon netted 10 points and five assists, and Kaylie Gaye chipped in 10 points.
Deajah Chatman led Ferndale with 19 points.
Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 25: In New Paris, Belle Bosch netted 19 points, while Maya Wingard added 12 and Ashlie Weaver provided 11 as the Lions topped the Golden Eagles.
Somerset’s Emily Rush totaled nine points.
Turkeyfoot Valley 61, Hundred 43: In Confluence, Maleigha Younkin (20 points), Ava Hair (13), Makiah Schartiger (13) and Shyanne Schur (10) all scored in double digits as the Rams defeated the Hornets.
Schur and Younkin each grabbed 18 rebounds.
Ashlyn Peters led Hundred with 27 points, and Leah Dean added 14.
Monday
Forest Hills 74, Somerset 36: In Sidman, Olivia McLeary led the Rangers with 15 points and 11 rebounds as the hosts improved to 18-1 with a victory over the Golden Eagles.
Arissa Britt chipped in 13 points for Forest Hills, which received 11 from Ava Maul and 10 from Alexis Henderson.
Eve Housley led Somerset with 18 points.
Greater Johnstown 55, Bedford 44: Bella DiStefano totaled 15 points, and Meeya Gause added 13 as the host Trojans pulled away from the Bisons.
Greater Johnstown’s Zayona Thomas and NaLonai Tisinger each tallied nine points.
Katie McDevitt and Kasey Shuke each led Bedford with 15 points.
Penn Cambria 49, Richland 41: In Cresson, Abby Crossman led all scorers with 19 points as the Panthers clawed their way past the Rams. Penn Cambria’s Emily Hite chipped in 13 points.
Jordyn Kinsey paced Richland with 13 points, and Lanie Marshall added 12.
Rockwood 63, Johnstown Christian 40: In Hollsopple, Izzie Haer netted 23 points as the Rockets soared over the Blue Jays.
Rockwood’s Mollie Wheatley provided 17 points, and Addie Barkman added 15.
Unity Miller led Johnstown Christian with a game-high 25 points.
Central Cambria 71, Central 65: In Ebensburg, Alaina Sheehan provided 19 points, and Abigail Sheehan netted 18 to propel the Red Devils over the Scarlet Dragons. Central Cambria’s Ava Barra supplied 15 points, and Alaina Long chipped in 13.
Central’s Megan Diehl netted 19 points, and Mackenzie Rhykerd added 18.
Mountain Ridge 72, Berlin Brothersvalley 53: In Frostburg, Maryland, Sydney Snyder poured in a game-high 34 points as the Miners defeated the Mountaineers. Mountain Ridge’s Reagan Sivic chipped in 16 points.
Gracyn Sechler led Berlin Brothersvalley with 18 points, and Jen Countryman added 10.
Mount Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 41: In Ligonier, Tiffany Zelmore netted 36 points, and Riley Gesinski added 14 to lead the Vikings over the Rams.
Lyla Barr led Ligonier Valley with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Madison Marinchak dished out six assists.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Penn Cambria 77, Central Cambria 55: In Cresson, Garrett Harrold compiled 18 points, and Easton Semelsberger added 10 as the balanced Panthers toppled the Red Devils.
Grady Snyder led Central Cambria with 22 points. Ben Ream and Nolan Wyrwas each netted 11 points.
Somerset 74, Chestnut Ridge 61: In Somerset, Caleb Platt (16 points), Dominic Heiple (15), Eli Mumau (14), Aiden VanLenten (14) and Luke Housley (10) all scored in double figures as the Golden Eagles soared over the Lions. Mumau snared 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Chestnut Ridge’s Justin Whysong scored 28 points on seven treys, and Gavin Lazor added 15 on five made 3-pointers
Monday
Conemaugh Township 53, Blacklick Valley 39: In Nanty Glo, Tanner Shirley netted a game-high 21 points, and Jon Updyke amassed 10 to propel the Indians over the Vikings.
Alex Reba paced Blacklick Valley with 11 points, and Gino DiPaolo added 10.
Greater Johnstown 78, Bishop Carroll Catholic 44: In Ebensburg, Nyerre Collins (26 points), Donte Tisinger (20) and Turfollow Stalworth (12) all scored in double digits to lead the 18-2 Trojans past the Huskies.
Spencer Myers and Luke Repko led Bishop Carroll with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Westmont Hilltop 80, Somerset 53: In Somerset, Ryan Craft (18 points), Noah Brownlee (17), Jonathan Crocco (15) and Jack Wesner (12) each scored in double figures as the Hilltoppers buried 11 3-pointers as a team to drop the Golden Eagles.
Eli Mumau topped Somerset with 18 points, and Caleb Platt added 15.
Conemaugh Valley 54, Ferndale 44: Landon Percinsky (16 points), Bryton Yackulich (14) and Jeremy Dietz (11) all scored in double figures as the Blue Jays soared over the host Yellow Jackets.
Caleb Fenton led Ferndale with 12 points, and Derrick Buchkoski added 10.
Forest Hills 59, North Star 49: In Boswell, Nate Cornell (13 points), Jeremy Burda (10) and Koy McGough (10) each scored in double digits as the Rangers topped the Cougars.
North Star’s Ethan Smith (15 points) and Brady Weimer (13) each finished in double figures.
Berlin Brothersvalley 90, Meyersdale 28: In Berlin, Ryan Blubaugh supplied a game-high 31 points, while Pace Prosser chipped in 16 and Craig Jarvis added 13 as the Mountaineers tamed the Red Raiders.
Meyersdale’s Malachi Carr and Tyler Sandy each netted eight points.
Rockwood 82, Salisbury- Elk Lick 72: In Salisbury, Will Latuch (28 points), Dalton Boden (18), Christian Schrock (15) and Josiah Rock (14) each scored in double figures as the Rockets topped the Elks.
Drake Sellers topped Salisbury-Elk Lick with 29 points. Lance Jones netted 14 points, Walker Bunnell added 11 and Jilyn Boyd provided 10.
Bedford 72, Everett 48: In Bedford, Kevin Ressler scored 24 points, and Dathan Hylton added 21 points as the host Bisons defeated the Warriors.
Matt Edwards and Jacob Wilson each netted 11 points for Bedford. The Bisons connected on 10 3-point field goals, with Ressler hitting four and Wilson, three.
Dillen Bell led Everett with 16 points.
Northern Garrett 56, Shanksville-Stonycreek 31: In Shanksville, Ethan Sebold provided a game-high 27 points, while Abe Schlipp netted 11 and Robbie Rollman added 10 as the Huskies beat the Vikings.
Logan McCall paced Shanksville-Stonycreek with 13 points, and Christian Musser added 10.
Central 62, Chestnut Ridge 28: In Martinsburg, Eli Lingenfelter (26 points), Seth Bean (10) and Shalen Yingling (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Scarlet Dragons over the Lions.
Justin Whysong led Chestnut Ridge with eight points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Richland 9, Greater Johnstown 1: Gavin Lafferty and Mitch Timcik each buried two goals as the Rams topped the Trojans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday.
Richland’s Connor Bethmann, Jonah Horner, Jack Lorence, Tanner Pfeil and Ty Stawarz (two assists) also scored.
Greater Johnstown’s Brady Stemmler scored.
Conemaugh Valley 6, Somerset 4: In Ebensburg, Brody George netted two goals, while Kenny Billings (two assists), Carsen Lauer, Logan Lambertus and Keaton Troxell each added markers to lead the Blue Jays over the Golden Eagles at North Central Recreation Center.
Somerset’s Tristen Ash and Ethan Ash each buried two goals.
PIHL
Hampton 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: In Valencia, James Elk scored twice, and Gavin Durden added a goal to lead the Talbots past the Hilltoppers on Monday.
Hampton’s Eli Schwarzbach and Sean Sullivan each provided two assists. Nathan Dembowski stopped 27 shots.
Westmont Hilltop’s Evan Allen and Parker Lavis assisted on Nick Rozich’s third-period goal.
Alex Crespo made 44 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.