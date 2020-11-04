Soccer
High School Girls
Fannett-Metal 3, Rockwood 2: In Northern Bedford, Quehannah Coble scored a goal with 1:24 left in the second half to lift the top-seeded Tigers over the third-seeded Rockets in Wednesday’s District 5 Class A championship game.
“I believe the girls came out the first half playing scared,” Rockwood coach Susan Branam said. “The second half was the team that got us this far. We were down 2-0. Fannett-Metal has a nice team with tons of experience. It was just an unfortunate ending.”
Fannett-Metal (17-0) will meet District 6 champion West Branch in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Tuesday. The Tigers led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Jenna Hoffman and Brynn Hartman.
Rockwood (14-4-1) evened the score with tallies from Finnleigh Gould, with an assist from Haley Johnson, and Mollie Wheatley.
Rockwood keeper Lindsay Beeman made 15 saves and surpassed 1,000 for her career.
“All in all, we had a great season,” Branam said. “Twenty girls that all contributed to the successful season we had. I could not be more proud of our team. We had a great group of seniors who weren’t just players, but like daughters to me. I know they will do great things.”
Volleyball
High School Girls
Northern Cambria 3, Penns Valley 0: In Northern Cambria, the fourth-seeded Colts swept the fifth-seeded Rams 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 in a District 6 Class AA quarterfinal match.
Northern Cambria (13-2) will travel to No. 1 seed Philipsburg-Osceola for a 7 p.m. match on Friday in a semifinal. The Colts are in the district semifinals for the fourth consecutive season.
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Philipsburg, the top-seeded Mounties swept the eighth-seeded Panthers 25-7, 25-12, 25-14 in a District 6 Class AA quarterfinal match.
Penn Cambria finished with a 7-9 record.
Philipsburg-Osceola will host No. 4 seed Northern Cambria, the 2018 and 2019 PIAA Class A champions, at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Forest Hills 6, Greater Johnstown 0: In Ebensburg, Cody Secriskey scored twice as the Rangers tallied three goals each in the second and third periods to defeat the Trojans at North Central Recreation Center on Tuesday.
Alex Bambino, Tanner Kalmanir (one assist), Joel Morrison (one assist) and Darren Shrift also scored for Forest Hills (1-0). Issac Lamer, Hunter Miller and Toby Wilt provided one assist each for the Rangers.
Austin Valko stopped all 26 shots on goal for the shutout. Forest Hills outshot Greater Johnstown (0-1) 60-26.
Altoona 8, Conemaugh Valley 4: Parker Cumming provided two goals and two assists as the Mountain Lions clipped the Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday.
Altoona (1-0) scored four goals in the second to lead 6-3. Tyler Earnest and Dylan Vipond each added a goal and an assist for Altoona.
Jakodi Jones, Colin Monahan, Brady Sassano and Joseph Spewock scored goals for Altoona. Connor Fellabaum, Zachary Lingle and Brock Vancas added one assist each for the visitors. Jonathan Edmundson stopped 21 shots for Altoona.
Logan Angus scored twice for Conemaugh Valley (0-1). Julian Novotny and Keaton Troxell both provided a goal and an assist for the Blue Jays. Austin Gentile, Connor Hemlock, Ashton Laughard and Cole Smith all added assists for Conemaugh Valley.
Brody Ryan made 34 saves for Conemaugh Valley.
