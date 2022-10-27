Volleyball
High School Girls
District 6 Playoffs
Class 2A First Round
Central Cambria 3, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils’ Mikalah Kim had 17 kills to push her past 500 during her varsity career in a 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 18-25, 15-11 win over the ninth-seeded Hilltoppers.
Westmont Hilltop’s Carissa Krall also eclipsed the 500-kill milestone for her career with 14 to go with five digs.
Central Cambria’s Alli Malay and Morgan Sedor each had 10 kills to follow Kim’s lead, while Summer Koss had 31 assists. Maggie McCullough had 16 digs and delivered 22 service points, while Emma Pablic recorded 21 service points in the win.
The Hilltoppers’ Leah Petrore had 14 digs while teammate Julia Kane posted a dozen kills. Sidney Pastorek dished out 28 assists in the loss.
Marion Center 3, Richland 0: In Marion Center, Casey Yost priced 10 digs for the Rams while teammate Laney Marshall added eight kills, but it wasn’t enough as the Stingers prevailed 25-18, 25-19, 25-17.
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Conemaugh Township 3, Meyersdale 0: In Davidsville, Hannah Sodano provided 10 kills, 11 digs and seven aces as the top-seeded Indians swept the Red Raiders 25-11, 25-9, 25-7.
Hannah Swank provided 11 kills in the win while Alison Matera dished out 31 assists and Ava Byer produced 12 digs for Conemaugh Township.
Soccer
High School Boys
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Conemaugh Township 1, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Davidsville, Dylan Giffin’s second-half goal and a clean sheet from Declan Mainhart led the way for the Indians as they dropped the Mountaineers.
Hockey
PIHL
Bishop McCort Catholic 8, Meadville 7: Ivan Safronov’s goal with 11 seconds remaining in the third period pushed the Crimson Crushers ahead as they tallied a wild win over the Bulldogs.
Bishop McCort had led 7-4 entering the third period before goals from Sam Engels, Preston Phillis and Trevor Kessler equalized. Kessler’s goal crossed the line with 1:03 remaining.
Mykyta Yalovyi had three goals and two assists, including a helper on Safronov’s game-winner.
Timur Naletov, who also assisted on the deciding tally, had a goal and three assists.
Carson Boyle and Brennan Karalfa each had a goal and an assist for the Crimson Crushers while Lukas Cascino recorded two assists. Goaltender Stephen Sanders stopped 19 shots.
