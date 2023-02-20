High School Girls
District 6 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Juniata Valley 57, Ferndale 24: In Huntingdon, Anna Taylor drained four 3-pointers and supplied a game-high 20 points to lead the Green Hornets over the Yellow Jackets.
“Juniata Valley is a good team,” Ferndale coach Sarah Riffle said. “Our girls stuck with it, and came out and played a much better second half. We couldn’t be more proud of our girls. They had a great season and overcame so much adversity. We know that we can’t rest. We have to move forward. This year is a stepping stone, and we can’t wait for next year.”
Deajah Chatman paced Ferndale (9-14) with eight points.
Second-seeded Juniata Valley (15-7) led 19-4 after the first quarter and 41-6 at halftime.
Hockey
High School
PIHL
Bishop McCort 6, South Fayette 2: In Pittsburgh, Xavier Lieb and Mykyta Yalovyi each buried two goals and added an assist as the Crimson Crushers tallied the final three goals and defeated the Lions at Mount Lebanon Ice Center.
Bishop McCort’s Hleb Subach stopped 27 shots. Timur Naletov amassed two helpers, and Brennan Karalfa and Ivan Safronov each scored.
South Fayette’s Tyler Brandebura tallied both of his team’s goals. Wes Schwarzmiller provided two helpers.
Fox Chapel 13, Westmont Hilltop 3: In Pittsburgh, Nate Sarra and Liam Wiseman each tallied a hat trick and two helpers, while Mason Heiininger netted a goal and seven assists to lead the 18-2-0 Foxes over the Hilltoppers at Alpha Ice Complex.
Fox Chapel’s Killian Kissane provided two goals and two assists, and Grady Cullen chipped in two goals. Danny Downey (two assists) and Hayden Strittmatter each buried a goal.
Conner Gorman, Brett Hoffman and Nick Rozich each scored a goal for 2-18-0 Westmont Hilltop, which concluded its season.
