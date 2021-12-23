Basketball
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Windber 46: In Berlin, Peyton Grenke buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Mountaineers over the Ramblers in a tight WestPAC crossover contest on Thursday.
Berlin’s Regan Lauer (15 points) tied the game at 46 on a putback with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. Jenny Countryman led Berlin (4-1) with 16 points.
Gina Gaye supplied a game-high 18 points for 4-2 Windber, which led 30-24 at halftime.
Portage 53, Meyersdale 16: In Meyersdale, Maryn Swank (11 points), Jenna Burkett (11), Sydni Sossong (10) and Ari Wozniak (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Mustangs over the Red Raiders.
Portage (4-1) held Meyersdale without a point in the second quarter to lead 32-11 at halftime.
Emily Abraham and Maci Moore each scored four points for 0-4 Meyersdale.
Cambria Heights 38, Juniata Valley 28: In Patton, Sienna Kirsch (14 points) and Bryce Burkey (13) led the Highlanders’ charge in a victory over the Green Hornets.
Cambria Heights (2-2) outscored Juniata Valley 21-13 in the second half.
MaKenna Hartman and Avery Taylor each netted 11 points for 3-3 Juniata Valley.
Rockwood 52, Conemaugh Valley 46: In Rockwood, Mollie Wheatley totaled a game-high 16 points as the Rockets outscored the Blue Jays 19-12 in the fourth quarter to prevail.
Kaitlyn Pletcher (15 points), Morgan Beckner (11) and Elizabeth Haer (10) also scored in double figures for 3-2 Rockwood.
Emma Grecek and Anna Gunby each tallied 11 points for 1-3 Conemaugh Valley. Gunby added 16 rebounds and seven steals. Penelope Reininger grabbed 11 rebounds.
Shade 62, North Star 38: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha compiled 41 points, 18 rebounds and four steals to lead the Panthers past the Cougars.
Muha scored eight or more points in every quarter, including 13 in the second frame. The junior made 15 field goals and drained 11 free throws. She is only two points from 1,000 for her career.
Shade (2-4) received 11 points from Hailee Chapman.
Grace Metz led North Star (1-4) with 16 points.
High School Boys
United 64, River Valley 53: In Blairsville, Jacob Boring (16 points), Brad Felix (12) and Johnny Muchesko (12) all scored in double figures as the Lions improved to 6-2 with a victory over the Panthers.
Andrew Baker (17 points) and Dom Speal (15) led River Valley (3-4) in scoring.
Wednesday
Bedford 76, Central Cambria 73: In Ebensburg, Kevin Ressler amassed 22 points as the Bisons edged the Red Devils.
The teams combined for 54 points in the fourth quarter.
Mercury Swaim (15), Zach Vent (13), Max Washington (12) and Ethan Weber (11) also scored in double figures for 3-1 Bedford.
Central Cambria’s Hobbs Dill led all scorers with 26 points.
Daric Danchanko and Zack Ford each added 12 points.
Richland 63, Forest Hills 29: Trent Rozich (16 points), Kellan Stahl (14), Sam Penna (13) and Griffin LaRue (12) all finished in double figures as the host Rams blitzed the Rangers.
Richland (6-0) led 17-2 after the first quarter. The Rams drained 11 3-pointers, led by Stahl’s four.
Jeremy Burda topped Forest Hills (2-3) with seven points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 58, Bishop McCort Catholic 31: In Ebensburg, Spencer Myers netted a game-high 17 points as the Huskies sprinted past the Crimson Crushers.
Evan Amigh added 11 points for 4-2 Bishop Carroll, which led 22-3 after the first quarter.
Ethan Kasper led Bishop McCort (2-3) with nine points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Westmont Hilltop 12, Forest Hills 0: In Ebensburg, Nick Rozich compiled two goals and five assists, and Tony Marano and Aiden Rice both produced six points as the Hilltoppers blanked the Rangers at North Central Recreation Center.
Marano scored three goals and added three assists. Rice found the back of the net twice and provided four helpers for Westmont Hilltop (9-1). Logan Glessner, Chase Krouse (three assists), Alan Nikonow Jr., Kyle Replogle and Payton Sell also scored.
Landrey Burnheimer and Gavin Hockenberry amassed two assists apiece. Ian Amaranto made 18 saves in the shutout.
Cody Secriskey made 38 saves for Forest Hills (3-8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.