Basketball
High School Girls
Greater Johnstown 48, Richland 43: NaLoani Tisinger scored 18 points, and Meeya Gause had 12 points as the Trojans netted a comeback victory over the visiting Rams.
Greater Johnstown (8-11) outscored Richland (10-9) 21-9 in the fourth quarter to bounce back from a 34-27 deficit through three quarters.
Lanie Marshall and Sasha Garnett each scored 11 points for Richland.
Blacklick Valley 62, Meyersdale 40: In Nanty Glo, Mackenzie Kinter scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, as the host Vikings beat the Red Raiders.
Kaydence Killinger had 18 points, and Kristin Szymusiak had 17 points for Blacklick Valley (13-8).
Zoe Hetz had 16 points and Amelia Kretchman scored 10 points for Meyersdale (14-7).
Chestnut Ridge 73, Bishop McCort Catholic 53: In New Paris, Belle Bosch led the Lions with 30 points as they turned away the Crimson Crushers. Isabella Hillegass added 15 points for Chestnut Ridge, which led by 20 at halftime and marked time with its guests during the second half.
Bria Bair led a trio of Bishop McCort scorers in double figures with 16, while Cami Beppler notched 14, and Gianna Gallucci tallied a dozen.
Conemaugh Township 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 15: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski scored 23 points, and Ava Byer netted 12 points as the host Indians beat the Rams.
Byer had 10 rebounds, Poznanski added six boards, and Jenna Brenneman and Katie Wiley each grabbed five rebounds for Conemaugh Township (11-9). Wiley had five steals.
Shade 61, Conemaugh Valley 48: Jenna Muha scored 26 points, and Kennedy Landis had 16 points in the Panthers’ comeback victory over the host Blue Jays.
Conemaugh Valley led 42-38 entering the fourth quarter, but Shade (13-8) outscored the Blue Jays 23-6 in the decisive final frame, with Muha netting eight and Landis, seven, points.
Muha added 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Landis had 12 rebounds. Kendahl Stutzman had five assists.
Penelope Reininger led Conemaugh Valley (1-21) with 18 points, and Delanie Davison had 13 points.
Penn Cambria 59, Bishop Carroll Catholic 55: In Cresson, Abby Crossman scored 26 points, and Emily Hite had 17 points as the host Panthers edged the Huskies.
Tatum Laughard scored 20 points to pace Bishop Carroll Catholic. Madison Ostinowsky netted 14 points.
Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 16: In Pittsburgh, Karis Thomas’ 23 points set the tone for the Bulldogs as they romped past the Rams. Maggie Spell added 14 points in support for Shady Side Academy, which didn’t allow more than seven points in any quarter.
Lyla Barr had six rebounds in the loss.
Somerset 47, Bedford 40: In Somerset, Eve Housley and Emily Rush each scored 13 points as the host Golden Eagles defeated the Bisons.
Ashlyn Pemberton netted 14 points, and Shannon Letrent scored 11 points for Bedford.
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 62, Forest Hills 59: Eleven of Noah Brownlee’s game-high 32 points came during the fourth quarter as the host Hilltoppers edged the Rangers. Jack Wesner added 11 points in the victory.
The Rangers’ Si McGough netted 21 points, while Jeremy Burda scored a dozen.
Rockwood 62, Shanksville-Stonycreek 43: In Shanksville, Will Latuch scored 21 points and Christian Schrock had 17 points as the visiting Rockets beat the Vikings. Dalton Boden added 11 points for Rockwood (12-8).
Logan McCall had 11 points for Shanksville-Stonycreek (3-17). Ian Fox grabbed 10 rebounds for the Vikings.
Hockey
PIHL
Bishop McCort Catholic 4, Thomas Jefferson 3: Hleb Subach stopped 37 of 40 shots, and Ivan Safronov scored the lone goal of the third period in the Crimson Crushers victory over the Jaguars in Thursday’s late game at 1st Summit Arena.
Mykyta Yalovyi, Timur Naletov and Sammy Treager each had one goal for Bishop McCort Catholic (12-6-0).
Nathan Weiss, Lance Smith and Andrew Oliver each had a goal for Thomas Jefferson.
Westmont Hilltop 7, Plum 3: Nick Rozich scored three goals and had six points as the Hilltoppers defeated the Mustangs.
Logan Glessner had two goals and three points for Westmont Hilltop (2-16-0), which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Chase Krouse and Evan Allen also scored goals.
Hilltoppers goaltender Alex Crespo stopped 27 of 30 shots.
Travis Marks scored two goals and Zach Miller netted one goal for Plum (3-13-3).
