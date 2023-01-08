Wrestling
Bishop McCort sees four claim titles: In Richmond, Va., four Bishop McCort Catholic wrestlers topped the podium, while the Crimson Crushers also picked up a runner-up and third-place finisher during this past weekend’s East Coast Catholic Classic at Benedictine College Preparatory School.
Bishop McCort took fourth place in the team competition.
Capping off the weekend with a 26-10 technical fall victory over Don Bosco’s Santino Rodriguez at 120 pounds, Bo Bassett led Bishop McCort’s quartet of champions while also taking home outstanding wrestler honors.
Jax Forrest – a 13-8 winner over Mount St. Joseph’s Coleman Nogle – won the 126-pound bracket with Sam Herring’s 19-3 tech fall win over Bishop McNamara’s Rhonin Swenson at 132, and Devon Magro’s 7-0 win over Cardinal Gibbons’ (Florida) Nicholas Yancey at 138 also bringing in gold to the Bishop McCort contingent.
At 144, Tyler Tracy, of Cardinal Gibbons (North Carolina), notched a 9-3 decision over the Crimson Crushers’ Jackson Butler.
At 150, Bishop McCort’s Owen McMullen claimed third after tallying an 11-3 major decision over Bryan Picallo, of Cardinal Gibbons (Florida).
Basketball
High School Boys
Penn Cambria 62, Bishop McCort Catholic 49: Garrett Harrold’s 20 points led the way for the Panthers as they hammered out a road win over the Crimson Crushers. Penn Cambria also got 18 points from Vinny Chirdon as it used a 16-6 edge in third-quarter scoring to create a 15-point lead.
Ethan Kasper and Ibn Shaheed each scored 11 points to pace Bishop McCort.
Greater Johnstown 79, Tyrone 52: Nyerere Collins ripped the nets to the tune of 30 points – with six 3-pointers – as the host Trojans trampled the Golden Eagles on Saturday. Amire Robinson followed Collins’ lead with 16 points, while Donte Tisinger added 13.
Greater Johnstown outscored its guests 44-21 during the second half to pull away.
Ross Gampe’s 19 points topped Tyrone, while Zach LeGars supplied 11 more.
