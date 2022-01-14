High School Girls
Forest Hills 62, Penn Cambria 40: In Sidman, Remi Smith compiled 21 points, 17 rebounds and six assists to lead the Rangers past the Panthers on Friday in a matchup of the top two teams in District 6 Class 3A.
Anna Burkey amassed 16 points, and Lexi Koeck netted 14 points for 9-1 Forest Hills.
Devon Cornell and Bailey O’Donnell each supplied eight points for Penn Cambria.
Bedford 51, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 48: In Bedford, Sydney Taracatac (22 points) and Natalie Lippincott (21) were the driving forces in leading the Bisons to their first win over the Marauders in series history.
Leah Homan supplied a game-high 30 points for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Bishop McCort Catholic 69, Greater Johnstown 23: Lexi Martin accrued 25 points and five steals as the host Crimson Crushers cruised past the Trojans.
Martin is 13 points away from 1,000.
Bria Bair totaled 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for Bishop McCort. Bailey Shriver dished out nine assists.
Meeya Gause topped Greater Johnstown with 16 points.
Blacklick Valley 67, Ferndale 27: In Nanty Glo, Kristin Szymusiak compiled 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Vikings past the Yellow Jackets.
Kaydence Killinger produced 14 points and nine rebounds for Blacklick Valley, which received 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals from Nikki Zimmerman. Morgan Slebodnick chipped in 11 points, six assists and five steals.
Angelina Wagner topped Ferndale with 16 points.
Portage 53, Conemaugh Township 29: In Davidsville, Ari Wozniak totaled 16 points and Ashlyn Hudak chipped in 14 with four 3-pointers as the Mustangs galloped past the Indians.
Mya Poznanski topped Conemaugh Township with 13 points. Jenna Brenneman and Ashlynn Fetterman (five steals) each grabbed seven rebounds.
Windber 45, North Star 19: In Boswell, Gina Gaye totaled a game-high 18 points as the Ramblers defeated the Cougars.
Cenley Miller led North Star with nine points.
Westmont Hilltop 46, Central Cambria 22: Beth Buettner and Carissa Krall each contributed 12 points to lead the host Hilltoppers over the Red Devils.
Marlow Soyka led Central Cambria with seven points.
United 68, Cambria Heights 48: In Armagh, Delaney Perrone and Lexie Silk each poured in 13 points as the 11-3 Lions roared past the Highlanders.
Lauren Donelson chipped in 12 points, and Mollee Fry added 11.
Bryce Burkey led Cambria Heights with 13 points.
Johnstown Christian 47, Blair County Christian 26: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller amassed 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Jays to victory.
Sarah Huston added nine points, eight rebounds and five assists for Johnstown Christian.
Sarah McCoy led Blair County Christian with 15 points.
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 59, Woodland Hills 58: In Chambersburg, Pace Prosser drained four 3-pointers and netted a game-high 28 points as the Mountaineers edged the Wolverines during the Hoops for Harmony Stand Against Racism tournament.
Craig Jarvis collected 14 points in the win for Berlin.
Chaz Cobbs (19 points) and T.J. Jenkins (11) led Woodland Hills in scoring.
Richland 55, Central 53: In Martinsburg, Trent Rozich (21 points) and Sam Penna (15) both scored in double figures as the Rams edged the Scarlet Dragons.
Eli Lingenfelter totaled 21 points, and Tyrell Rolle compiled 17 points for Central.
Central Cambria 54, Westmont Hilltop 40: In Ebensburg, Daric Danchanko totaled 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, while Hobbs Dill supplied 16 points, six assists and four steals to lead the Red Devils over the Hilltoppers.
Ryan Craft led Westmont Hilltop with 18 points.
North Star 55, Conemaugh Valley 51: Brady Weimer scored 19 points while C.J. Biery posted 12 more in the Cougars’ road win over the Blue Jays. North Star overcame a five-point deficit after a quarter with an 18-11 edge in second-quarter scoring.
Logan Kent’s 15 points paced Conemaugh Valley.
Shady Side Academy 66, Ligonier Valley 59: In Ligonier, a late Rams push saw them outscore the Bulldogs 26-15 in the fourth, but they just couldn’t overcome their 18-point hole after three quarters.
Matthew Marinchak sparked Ligonier Valley with 33 points while Jaicob Hollick added 14 more. Jude Grzywinski pulled down 10 rebounds.
Eli Teslovich led Shady Side Academy with 18 points, while Peter Kramer followed with 16, Thompson Lau 12 and Ethan Salvia 11.
Penn Cambria 90, Forest Hills 50: In Cresson, 14 3-pointers overall and 33 first-quarter points set the tone for the Panthers as they shredded the Rangers.
Cameron Latterner’s 17 points paced Penn Cambria, which saw Zach Grove and Mason McCarthy each tally 13 points while Vinny Chirdon netted 12 and Trenten Murphy pitched in 10.
Dylan Pasquerilla’s 12 points topped Forest Hills, which saw Jeremy Burda score 11 points while Devon Brezovec added 10.
Conemaugh Township 58, Ferndale 24: Jackson Byer netted a game-high 29 points as the Indians scorched the host Yellow Jackets.
Bruce Moore led Ferndale with 14 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 74, Chestnut Ridge 55: In New Paris, Evan Amigh (19 points), Luke Repko (13) and Spencer Myers (12) all scored in double figures as the Huskies topped the Lions.
Matt Whysong (18 points), Christian Hinson (12) and Nate Whysong (11) scored in double digits for Chestnut Ridge.
Penns Manor 92, Salisbury-Elk Lick 36: In Salisbury, Grant Grimaldi scored 45 points to lead the visiting Comets to a comfortable win over the Elks. Noah Kohan scored 13 in victory.
Daulton Sellers’ 14 points topped Salisbury-Elk Lick.
Blair County Christian 44, Johnstown Christian 40: In Hollsopple, Steven Karageanas (13 points) and Connor Dull (10) both scored in double figures to lift the visitors over the Blue Jays.
Dionte Coleman netted a game-high 21 points for 3-4 Johnstown Christian. Michael Taylor added 10 points.
Thursday
United 58, Northern Cambria 36: In Armagh, Brad Felix collected a game-high 20 points as the Lions roared past the Colts.
Ben Tomb added 12 points for 12-2 United.
Peyton Myers topped Northern Cambria (5-8) with 19 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.