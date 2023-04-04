Softball
Tuesday
Conemaugh Valley 16, Conemaugh Township 6 (6): in Davidsville, the Blue Jays’ Delanie Davison cracked three home runs – with a pair of grand slams during a 15-run sixth inning – and drove in nine runs as her squad overcame a five-run deficit to overtake the Indians.
The nine-RBI day is believed to be a single-game record for Conemaugh Valley, according to coach Paula McCleester.
Davison also hit a solo home run during the first inning to give Conemaugh Valley a 1-0 lead. Conemaugh Township replied with six runs, holding a 6-1 lead before Bella Grecek reached on an error to open the sixth inning. The Blue Jays, who sent 18 batters to the plate in that frame, also got a two-run home run by Maddie Beiter and doubles from Julia Stiffler and Julia Hudak.
The Indians’ Sierra LaPorta went 3-for-3 while Lakyn Reynolds collected two hits.
Ferndale 16, Blacklick Valley 2 (5): Aubrielle Leverknight’s 12 strikeouts from the circle along with two hits and three RBIs from the plate boosted the host Yellow Jackets as they hammered the Vikings in five innings. Memory McGough picked up three hits and four RBIs in the win while Sahmara Tillman had three RBIs from a pair of doubles.
Blacklick Valley got its runs on Hanna Bartoletti’s two-run home run in the first.
Shade 15, North Star 0 (4): In Boswell, the Panthers’ Tara Corradini struck out eight over four innings and allowed one hit in a convincing victory over the Cougars. At the plate, Shade was paced by Kendahl Stutzman (3-for-3, four RBIs), Jenna Muha (2-for-2, 2 RBIs) and Lindsay Frazier (two RBIs).
Grace Metz delivered North Star’s lone hit in the first inning.
Northern Cambria 13, Purchase Line 3 (5): In Commodore, Laci Lanzendorfer picked up three hits and scored a pair of runs as teammate Kenzie Formeck had a pair of hits and crossed the plate three times as the Colts smoked the Red Dragons for the second time in as many days. Morgan Hassan and Sophia Williams each had two RBIs, while Lakin Baker and Skye Bernecky had two knocks apiece.
Alivia Yahner and Baker also scored twice.
Brooklynn Syster picked up a hit, stole a base and scored a run for Purchase Line.
Monday
Berlin Brothersvalley 5, Windber 4: In Berlin, Taylor Hillegass’ two-run double in the seventh capped off the Mountaineers’ come-from-behind win over the Ramblers. Mikaela Huston was 2-for-2 and scored two runs for Berlin Brothersvalley, which saw Elsie Barna supply two hits.
Windber got two hits apiece from Kaylie Gay and Alliyah James.
Central Cambria 17, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (4): In Altoona, the Red Devils saw seven players collect multiple hits as the team totaled 21 in a quick win over the Marauders. Jordan Krawcion and Aubrey Ruddek each had three hits, while Keira Link, Kami Kamzik, Kait Roszi, Katie Scott and Madison Janosik had two hits apiece.
Forest Hills 14, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: Avery Smiach struck out 14 batters, while batterymate Mylee Gdula pounded out two home runs and delivered four RBIs as the Rangers rolled past the Crimson Crushers. Gdula had four hits, while Aislinn Myers had three hits, two home runs and three RBIs.
Alayna Marion chased in Bishop McCort’s lone run with a sixth-inning double.
Cambria Heights 7, Portage 2: In Patton, Martina White swatted a home run in the third as the Highlanders overcame an early 2-0 deficit by scoring seven unanswered runs. Macey Mezzelo had two of Cambria Heights’ eight hits while Sidney Nihart held the Mustangs without a run over the final six innings.
Payton Noll drove in a run for Portage.
Conemaugh Valley 15, Moshannon Valley 0 (4): Maddie Beiter struck out nine and did not allow a hit, picking up an abbreviated no-hitter as the Blue Jays stormed past the Black Knights.
Conemaugh Valley, which scored eight runs in the first, was led at the plate by a two-home run, four-RBI day from Bella Grecek. Katie Ledwich was 3-for-4 and Delanie Davison had two hits in the win, which was capped by Beiter’s fourth-inning triple.
Northern Cambria 14, Purchase Line 2 (5): In Northern Cambria, the Colts pounded out 17 hits with an eight-run outburst in the fourth keying a shortened victory over the Red Dragons. Lakin Baker had three hits and scored thrice, while Kenzie Formeck provided three hits and three RBIs. Megan Lubert chased in three runs, with Alivia Yahner and Baker each driving in two. Morgan Hassen (two runs), Yahner and Laci Lanzendorfer each had two hits, while Skye Bernecky scored two runs.
Kara Harbrige doubled and scored for Purchase Line.
Westmont Hilltop 15, Bedford 1 (5): The host Hilltoppers put the game away with eight runs in the fourth inning as they trampled the Bisons. Westmont Hilltop parlayed seven hits with four Bedford errors and seven walks issued by Bisons pitching into the five-inning win.
Zoey Lynch had four hits, five RBIs and swatted a home run in the victory. Ashlyn Kist also had two hits while Elizabeth Veranese scored four runs. Lynch scored three times while Zailees Seda Fas and Samantha Dixon each crossed the plate two times.
Greta Nicodemus scored the Bisons’ lone run.
Baseball
Tuesday
Blacklick Valley 20, Ferndale 3 (4): Greg Schilling had four RBIs and scored two runs, while fellow Vikings Jake Noble and Jeremy Hessler each had three RBIs in an emphatic win over the host Yellow Jackets. Seven different Blacklick Valley players scored at least two runs as Ashton Younkin, Alex Reba, Josh Hessler and Noble each crossed the plate three times. Jeremy Hessler, Schilling and Jordan Kotelnicki each scored twice.
Ferndale, which saw its pitching issue 12 free passes, was led offensively by two hits and two runs scored by Aedan Hrivnak.
Huntingdon 5, Penn Cambria 4 (8): In Lilly, the Bearcats’ Jack Foster laced out three hits while Will Wallen added a pair of RBIs in an extra-inning win over the Panthers. Huntingdon trailed 4-0 after three innings and started its rally with a run in the sixth and three to tie the game in the seventh. Lincoln Miller struck out 10 batters in 51/3 innings of relief.
Easton Semelsberger and Vinny Chirdon each had two hits for Penn Cambria.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 10, Penns Manor 0 (5): In Revloc, Preston Gillin fanned six batters while on the mound and delivered two RBIs at the plate as the Huskies rolled past the Comets in five innings. Zander Sekerak and Thomas Urbain each had two hits in the triumph, while Luke Repko and Gillin each scored two runs.
Penns Manor’s hits came off of the bats of Ashton Courvina and Tyler Mellott.
Westmont Hilltop 2, North Star 0: In Boswell, Hilltoppers hurler Jackson Rupert pitched 61/3 innings, while limiting the Cougars to three hits in a non-conference victory. Eli Thomas was 2-for-2 and scored a run during the fourth as Sully Weir drove him in. Gavin Hockenberry added a solo home run in the seventh as insurance.
North Star’s Glendon Griffith laced a double in the loss.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 11 Turkeyfoot Valley 0 (5): In Confluence, the Vikings’ Christian Musser held the Rams to two hits and struck out nine, while also scoring four times in a five-inning romp. Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Jordan Young supplied four hits and a pair of RBIs while Ian Fox chased in two runs and had two knocks.
Turkeyfoot Valley’s hits came from Luke Bowers and Bobby Dobbins.
Monday
Windber 8, Berlin Brothersvalley 7: In Berlin, Lucas Oleksa and Rex Rininger each had four hits while Rambler teammate Andrew Scalia had three hits and two RBIs in a win over the Mountaineers. Rininger also scored two runs for Windber.
Joe Reynolds picked up the win in relief, fanning five batters over three innings without allowing a run.
The Mountaineers’ Pace Prosser collected three hits and scored twice with teammate Cale Kosic posting three RBIs and two hits.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Craig Jarvis also chased in two runs.
Forest Hills 10, Bishop McCort Catholic 0 (5): In Sidman, Chase Williamson had three hits and drove in five runs as the Rangers trounced the Crimson Crushers in five innings. Jeremy Burda fanned seven batters in four innings while allowing two hits. Devin Kreger scored three runs while Gage Ruddek also crossed the plate three times as a courtesy runner.
Brock Beppler and Jake Yatsky each had hits for Bishop McCort.
Ferndale 7, Shanksville-Stonycreek 0: In Shanksville, the Yellow Jackets’ Josh Mitchell limited the Vikings to two hits while fanning five in a 94-pitch, complete-game shutout. Mitchell also had two hits and a pair of RBIs, while teammate Aedan Hrivnak had two hits and a pair of runs scored. Nick Reynolds also supplied a pair of RBIs in the win.
Somerset 15, Greater Johnstown 0 (3): In Somerset, Called Miller had a home run and four runs batted in to spark the Golden Eagles in an abbreviated victory over the Trojans. Landon Strelko chased in three runs for Somerset, which saw Owen Miller score three times while Brad Bruner, Nolan Riggs, Zane Hagans, Aiden VanLenten and Kahne Foltz each scored two runs.
Donte Tisinger had Greater Johnstown’s lone hit.
