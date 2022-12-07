Basketball
High School Boys
Conemaugh Valley 54, Marion Center 53: Jeremy Dietz made a putback basket with six seconds remaining to provide the winning margin for the Blue Jays over the visiting Stingers on Wednesday.
Dietz had 18 points for Conemaugh Valley (2-0). Noah Miller tallied 14 points, and Landon Percinsky scored 13 for the Blue Jays.
Dawson Bracken led Marion Center with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Evan Risinger had 13 points and Kamdin Rosier provided 10 for the Stingers (1-2).
Blacklick Valley 69, Shanksville-Stonycreek 40: In Nanty Glo, Alex Reba netted a game-high 26 points as the hosts defeated the visitors.
Blacklick Valley’s Braydon Brown added 10 points.
Christian Musser led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 16 points.
Cambria Heights 53, Bellwood-Antis 46: In Patton, Parker Farabaugh and Chris Sodmont each provided 15 points as the Highlanders defeated the Blue Devils.
Farabaugh buried five of his team’s seven made 3-pointers.
Bellwood-Antis’ Caleb Beiswenger netted 12 points.
Conemaugh Township 74, Rockwood 62: In Davidsville, the Indians’ Tanner Shirley ripped the nets for 31 points, while Jon Updyke followed with 18 more in a season-opening triumph over the Rockets.
Conemaugh Township’s Michael Shonko also added 11 points.
Will Latuch’s 15 points topped an even effort from Rockwood, which saw Josiah Rock and Zeke Foy each score 13 with 12 tallied by Christian Shrock.
Turkeyfoot Valley 48, Ferndale 36: In Confluence, Chris Kozlowski provided 15 points, while Bryce Nicholson and Bryce Schmidt each netted 14 points as the Rams swatted the Yellow Jackets.
Kozlowski added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Nicholson chipped in seven steals and six assists.
Caleb Fenton led Ferndale with 15 points.
Windber 65, Meyersdale 37: In Windber, Grady Klosky netted 23 points while also collecting six rebounds and five steals as the Ramblers rolled past the Red Raiders. Rex Rinninger and Tanner Barkley each had 10 points in the win, while teammates Jonah Oyler and Evan Brady had seven steals and six rebounds, respectively.
Malachi Carr’s 19 points topped Meyersdale.
Tuesday
West Shamokin 42, Cambria Heights 32: In Patton, Brayden Rodgers’ 17 points led the Wolves as they bounced the Highlanders in a Heritage Conference fray.
Devin Hatch-Cousins’ 14 points followed Rodgers’ pace.
Cambria Heights’ Chris Sodmont notched 20 points.
United 64, Punxsutawney 48: In Punxsutawney, Tyler Robertson (17 points), Dylan Dishong (14) and Brad Felix (14) all scored in double figures to lead the Lions over the Chucks.
Noah Weaver led Punxsutawney with 15 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Richland 12, Greater Johnstown 1: In Ebensburg, Ty Stawarz netted a hat trick as the Rams beat the Trojans at North Central Recreation Center.
Richland’s Austin Blough and Brady Rex each scored two goals. Cameron Griffith, Gavin Lafferty (two assists), Cooper Lorence and Jonathan Lorence also scored. Jonah Horner compiled 14 saves, and Connor Bethmann provided two helpers.
Jackson Wirick buried Greater Johnstown’s lone goal. Benjamin Beech made 31 saves.
PIHL
Westmont Hilltop 8, Hampton 4: Brett Hoffman and Nick Rozich each collected two goals as the Hilltoppers ended a nine-game losing streak to defeat the Talbots at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Evan Allen, Landrey Burnheimer, Derek George and Logan Glessner (four assists) also scored for 1-9 Westmont Hilltop. Gavin Hockenberry, Parker Lavis and Rozich each added two helpers.
Westmont Hilltop’s Alex Crespo made 16 saves.
Hampton’s Sean Sullivan and Josef Vinciguerra each buried two goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.