Volleyball
High School Girls
Tuesday
North Star 3, Conemaugh Township 2: In Boswell, the Indians’ Chloe Bidelman had 26 digs and now has 1,008 career digs, but the Cougars won a tightly contested match 26-24, 14-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-12.
North Star’s Savannah Walker had five kills and five aces, and Suzy Walker, Dannyn Ashbrook and Breanna Nash each had four kills for the Cougars.
Alison Matera had 42 assists, Riley Maldet had 15 kills and Ava Byer had 11 kills for Conemaugh Township.
Bedford 3, Chestnut Ridge 1: In New Paris, Bedford lost the first set but bounced back with three straight wins to beat the Lions 20-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19.
Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch had 15 kills, nine blocks and 14 digs. Riley Frankenbery had 17 assists and 12 digs.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Shade 1: In Berlin, Kylee Hartman had 40 assists and Lynndee Ickes had 16 kills as the Mountaineers defeated the Panthers, 25-22, 25-8, 19-25, 25-19.
Jenny Countryman had 14 kills for Berlin.
Maddy Nemeth had 17 digs and four aces, and Chloe Broadwater had nine kills for the 17-2 Mountaineers.
Jenna Muha had 22 kills, and Cassie Mauger had 22 assists for Shade. Jaedyn Krupper had 12 digs, and Reese Koback had 10 digs for the Panthers.
Forest Hills 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: In Sidman, Sophia Jacobs had 12 service points and nine digs, and Mya Colosimo had 18 kills and nine digs as the Rangers beat the Crimson Crushers, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24.
Addi Schirato had five blocks, Julia Chunter had 35 assists, and Lexi Koeck had four aces for the Rangers.
Somerset 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: Olivia Svonavec delivered 10 kills, while Shawna Walker had nine kills and 12 digs in the Golden Eagles’ 25-8, 26-24, 25-17 triumph over the host Hilltoppers.
Gracie Bowers had 30 assists in the win as teammates Shandi Walker and Sydney Campbell combined for 22 kills.
Westmont Hilltop’s Chloe Hoffman dished out 17 assists, while Kianna Leiato and Carissa Krall had nine digs and seven kills, respectively.
Monday
Chestnut Ridge 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Belle Bosch had 17 kills while teammates Natalie Lafferty and Riley Frankenberry had 12 digs and 25 assists, respectively, in the Lions’ 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 victory over the Panthers.
Bedford 3, Everett 1: The Bisons’ front-row tandem of Natalie Stahlman and Bailey Stahlman combined for 42 kills as Bedford took down the Warriors 25-22, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17.
Riley Ruffley had 25 assists and 25 service points while Laney Lafferty dished out 20 assists. Emma Harclerode produced 23 digs in the win.
North Star 3, Conemaugh Valley 1: A 20-assist effort from Anna Grandas spurred the visiting Cougars as they topped the Blue Jays 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-16. Savannah Walker had nine kills for North Star.
Portage 3, Ferndale 0: Julia Papcun’s 15 kills along with 16 digs from Keira Sossong set the pace for the Mustangs as they dashed past the homestanding Yellow Jackets 25-22, 25-23, 26-24. Lexi Slanoc gave Portage 21 service points in the win.
Shade 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, 23 kills from Jenna Muha along with 20 assists from Cassie Mauger were the key ingredients as the Panthers hammered the Rockets 25-18, 25-19, 25-12.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3 Shanksville-Stonycreek 0: In Berlin, a trio of Mountaineers – Lynndee Ickes (12), Jenny Countryman (11) and Kassidy Smith (11) – registered double-digit kills in a 25-17, 25-13, 27-25 sweep of the rival Vikings. Kylee Hartman kept the attack flowing with 33 assists.
Ligonier Valley 3, Yough 0: In Ligonier, Saylor Clise’s double-double of 14 service points and 17 assists led the Rams as they bounced the Cougars 25-22, 25-15, 25-23. Taylor Meier had eight kills, while Haley Stormer provided seven more.
Conemaugh Township 3, Windber 0: In Davidsville, 36 assists from Alison Matera paved the way for the Indians in a 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of the Ramblers. Conemaugh Township’s Riley Maldey had 14 kills, while teammate Kendra Huber added 11 more. Chloe Bidelman produced 10 digs in the win.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Hollidaysburg 9, Richland 0: The Golden Tigers used a five-goal second period to pull away from the host Rams, at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Hollidaysburg (1-0-0) was led by Kaden Kirham’s three goals and one assist. Ty Burket scored a goal and had three assists.
Golden Tigers goaltender Tyler Duey stopped all 16 shots he faced. Richland goaltender Jonah Horner turned away 37 shots on goal for the 1-1-0 Rams.
Soccer
High School Boys
Tuesday
Penn Cambria 2, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Cresson, the Panthers’ Andrew Dillon bent a corner kick into the frame for his team’s first goal, which was promptly followed by a Noah Noel marker in a victory over the Huskies.
Duncan Gongloff stopped 10 shots on his way to a shutout.
Westmont Hilltop 2, Forest Hills 0: Two first-half goals by the Hilltoppers proved to be enough as the unbeaten hosts turned away the Rangers.
Maximus Zitnay and Conner Oeschlin were credited with the Westmont Hilltop tallies, while Will Gerow and Ryan Poad split time in goal to record the clean sheet.
Monday
Windber 2, Conemaugh Township 1: In Davidsville, two goals by Andrew Floyd lifted the Ramblers to a thrilling win over the Indians.
Dylan Giffin posted Conemaugh Township’s only goal on a first-half penalty kick.
Chestnut Ridge 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Fishertown, Jack Moyer scored five times while Preston Pittman scored the Lions’ other two goals in a convincing win over the Marauders.
Gavyn Walter and Bronson Buchanan combined on the shutout.
Somerset 2, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Mckay Ross and Toby Walker each scored in the second half and Quintin Robison made three saves in the Golden Eagles’ shutout win over the Panthers.
Penn Cambria’s Duncan Gongloff stopped 14 shots.
Westmont Hilltop 2, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Conner Oechslin scored a goal in each half as the Hilltoppers kept their unbeaten season intact by blanking the Red Devils.
Bedford 1, Central 0 (OT): In Bedford, Bowen LaMarche netted the golden goal in overtime as the Bisons blanked the Scarlet Dragons.
Cambria Heights 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 1 (2OT): In Patton, George Campbell’s goal in the second overtime period provided the difference for the Highlanders as they edged the Mounties. Landon Smeal, with a setup from Campbell, notched Cambria Heights’ goal during regulation.
Carson Long’s tally was the cutout for Philipsburg-Osceola.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Windber 8, Cambria Heights 0: In Windber, Mariah Andrews netted four goals as teammate Anna Steinbeck had two goals as the Ramblers drubbed the Highlanders.
Rylee Ott, who had two assists, and Kaylee Dowdell also notched goals in support of goalkeeper Lexi James, who recorded the shutout.
Monday
Windber 14, Tussey Mountain 0: In Windber, a 10-point night from Anna Steinbeck led the way for the Ramblers as they pasted the Titans. Steinbeck led Windber in both goals, with four, and assists, with six. Shannon Tokarsky posted three goals, while Angel James had two goals and two assists.
Aaliyah James’ two goals also aided the Ramblers cause while teammates Kaylee Dowdell, Gina Gaye and Mariah Andrews also scored goals.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 7, Greater Johnstown 1: In Ebensburg, Angel Kutsick put in two goals while the Huskies also saw Savannah Smorto, Kate Ferrante, Maya Sirsikar, Faith Smith and Maddie Lieb mark the score sheet in a win over the Trojans.
Delaine Davison scored Greater Johnstown’s goal during the second half.
