Rifle
Interscholastic
Conemaugh Township wins state title: The Conemaugh Township rifle team won the 2021 Pennsylvania Interscholastic High School 3-Position Smallbore Championship with a high score of 2,209 on Thursday.
The statewide match was held last weekend during a three-day competition at the Everett Junior Rifle Club.
Conemaugh Township defeated two of their archrivals, DuBois and North Star, in the final competition of the year.
DuBois came in second place with a score of 2,194, and North Star landed in third place with a score of 2,186. North Star’s team was made up of Nicole Rininger (572), Elissa Barron (551), Zachary Tedrow (539) and Hunter Snoeberger (524).
“Our four ladies did an outstanding job during the entire season,” Conemaugh Township coach Joe Podrebarac said. “Our top shot, Haley Fetterman, scored a 562 and Ruby Korenoski (553), Gillian Berloffe (550) and Sierra LaPorta (544) were all near that level of competition. This year was very difficult for our shooters because of delayed practices, changing match schedules and other COVID-19 mandates.
“Winning the state championship is a well-deserved accomplishment for our team and a satisfying way to end the season.”
Teams from Bishop Carroll Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Everett, Forest Hills and Turkeyfoot Valley also shot in the competition.
Rininger finished second with a score of 572. Rininger’s 193 was the top kneeling score.
Franklin’s Lily Cicatella tallied a 572, but won the tiebreaker over Rininger. Fetterman finished fifth. Forest Hills’ Carlie McGough was 10th (555).
In the air rifle competition, Everett took first place with a score of 1,515. North Star was second with a 1,505, and DuBois took third tallying a 1,504. Barron (385), Snoeberger (376), Rininger (375) and Tedrow (369) rounded out North Star’s lineup.
Barron was fourth in air rifle with a score of 385. Korenoski took sixth with a 381.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain League
Richland 6, Greater Johnstown 1: At 1st Summit Arena, Josh Slavick produced a hat trick within the first two periods as the Rams scored six unanswered goals to take down the Trojans in a Laurel Mountain matchup on Tuesday.
Logan Hovanec gave Greater Johnstown (1-10) a 1-0 lead 2:07 into the game. Slavick tallied three straight goals, with Jack Lorence providing three assists.
Gavin Lafferty buried a goal and assisted on two others. Gabe Dicamillo and Ty Stawarz (one assist) added goals for Richland (4-8). Aidan Thomas contributed two assists.
Richland outshot Johnstown 53-17. Brock Mroczka made 47 saves for the Trojans. Jonah Horner earned the victory, stopping 16 shots.
