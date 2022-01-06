Basketball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 66, Ferndale 35: Mya Poznanski tallied a game-high 22 points and six steals as the Indians swatted the host Yellow Jackets on Thursday.
Jenna Brenneman (11 points and 15 rebounds) and Mya Nanna (10) also finished in double figures for 3-5 Conemaugh Township. Emilee Roman collected five steals. Regan Mash dished out five assists.
Angelina Wagner topped Ferndale (0-4) with 17 points.
Portage 73, Conemaugh Valley 21: Sydni Sossong (18 points), Ashlyn Hudak (17) and Jenna Burkett (11) all scored in double figures to lift the Mustangs over the host Blue Jays.
A 28-3 scoring edge helped Portage (7-2) break away.
Emma Grecek led Conemaugh Valley (2-6) with six points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 44, Turkeyfoot Valley 14: In Berlin, Gracyn Sechler tallied nine points to lead all scorers as the Mountaineers dispatched the Rams.
Berlin (6-1) led 21-3 after the first quarter.
Maleigh Younkin led Turkeyfoot Valley with seven points.
United 57, West Shamokin 34: In Armagh, Jordyn Travis (14 points), Lauren Donelson (12) and Aleah Bevard (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Lions over the Wolves.
Lexie Young topped West Shamokin with 15 points.
Purchase Line 59, Cambria Heights 53: In Commodore, Abby Goss tallied 19 points to lead all scorers as the Red Dragons topped the Highlanders.
Madison Scalese and Bethany Smith each collected 14 points for 6-4 Purchase Line.
Bryce Burkey (15 points), Sienna Kirsch (13) and Karli Storm (11) all finished in double figures for 4-4 Cambria Heights. Maddie Bender grabbed 11 rebounds.
Belle Vernon 49, Ligonier Valley 41: In Ligonier, Jenna Dawson (15 points), Presleigh Colditz (10) and Viva Kreis (10) all scored in double figures as the Leopards topped the Rams.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-8) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Madison Marinchak chipped in 10 points. Lyla Barr and Maddie Griffin each grabbed 10 boards. Misty Miller came up with six steals.
Wednesday
Penn Cambria 68, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 48: In Cresson, Devon Cornell (20 points) and Emily Hite (18) led four Panthers in double figures as the hosts defeated the Marauders.
Bailey O’Donnell chipped in 12 points for 7-1 Penn Cambria, and Marah Saleme finished with 10 points.
Leah Homan topped Bishop Guilfoyle with 16 points.
High School Boys
Wednesday
Chestnut Ridge 80, Central 77: In New Paris, Matt Whysong (26 points) and Hayden Little (20) combined for 46 points as the Lions edged the Scarlet Dragons.
Nate Whysong (16 points) and Christian Hinson (14) also finished in double digits for 6-2 Chestnut Ridge.
Eli Lingenfelter led Central (7-2) with 21 points. Tyrell Rolle (20 points), Seth Bean (12) and rylan Daugherty (10) also scored in double figures.
Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
Richland 10, Altoona 3: Aidan Thomas had four goals, and Jonah Weaver had a hat trick as the Rams pulled away from the Mountain Lions at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Gavin Lafferty had a goal and two assists and Austin Blough had four assists for the 6-6 Rams. Richland also had goals by Ty Stawarz and Gabe DiCamillo.
Goaltender Jonah Horner made 19 saves.
Altoona’s Liam Jackson scored two goals and Colin Monahan had one. Altoona is 3-9.
