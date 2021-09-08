Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 3: In Berlin, the Indians built a 3-0 lead in the first half and staved off a furious Mountaineers rally to claim a WestPAC win on Wednesday.
Herman Zilch, Drake Rouse, Trenton Brenneman and Ben Cotchen each scored a goal for Conemaugh Township.
Ty Walker posted two goals for Berlin Brothersvallley, which also received a goal from Caden Montgomery.
Chestnut Ridge 4, Forest Hills 2: In New Paris, a hat trick from Jack Moyer led the way for the Lions as they opened their season with a victory over LHAC foe Forest Hills. Preston Pittman added a goal and an assist for Chestnut Ridge.
Mek Singer and Toby Wilt tallied the Rangers’ goals.
Windber 3, North Star 0: In Windber, Brady Smith, Ryan Pudliner and Bryce Brubaker each scored goals for the Ramblers while Bryson Costa kept the Cougars off the board in a clash of Somerset County squads.
Bedford 10, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Bedford, Cole Taylor and Colby Barnhouse each registered hat tricks as the Bisons built an eight-goal halftime lead as they rolled past the Huskies.
Timothy Crist, Colin Gable, Caleb Wigfield and Owen Schrum also scored for Bedford.
Richland 2, Central Cambria 1: At Herlinger Field, Trent Rozich tallied a pair of second-half goals as the host Rams beat the Red Devils in the LHAC.
Central Cambria’s Cody Roberts scored a goal in the opener for each team.
Bedford 3, Altoona 2: In Altoona, Caleb Wigfield scored off of a feed from Cole Taylor in the 69th minute to propel the Bisons past the Mountain Lions on Tuesday.
Timothy Crist’s goal in the 62nd minute tied the game at 2-all. Taylor assisted on two goals. Colby Barnhouse scored the first goal for Bedford.
Goal-scorers for Altoona were not reported.
High School Girls
Windber 8, North Star 0: In Windber, Anna Steinbeck posted five points – two goals and three assists – while Kaylee Dowdell and Rylee Ott each notched three points as the Ramblers buried the Cougars.
Dowdell matched Steinbeck’s goal output while Ott, Paige Strushensky, Mariah Andrews and Shannon Tokarsky each scored a goal.
Windber’s Lexi James notched the shutout.
Cambria Heights 11, United 5: In Armagh, Erin Behe notched a hat trick while Hannah Hite, Siena Kirsch and Karli Storm all buried a pair of goals to lead the Highlanders past the Lions on Tuesday.
Cambria Heights (1-1) scored nine second-half goals to overcome a two-score deficit. Hannah Krug and Carly Lamb also found the back of the net for the visitors.
Lauren Donelson (two assists) and Gabrielle Wirick netted two goals each for United (0-1). Alexa Silk scored the other goal.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bedford 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: The visiting Bisons received a combined 25 kills from Bailey Stahlman (13) and Natalie Lippincott (12) along with a dozen digs from Emma Harclerode in a 25-21, 25-16, 25-23 win over the Hilltoppers.
Nine digs from Julia Kleinmeyer and seven kills from Carissa Krall set the pace for Westmont Hilltop.
Somerset 3, Bishop McCort 0: The Crimson Crushers’ Bailey Shriver tallied 10 kills while Cami Beppler dished out nine assists in a home loss to the Golden Eagles.
Statistical information for Somerset, which won 25-21, 26-24, 29-27, was not reported.
Shade 3, Northern Bedford 1: In Cairnbrook, Cassie Mauger had 26 assists, Jenna Muha had 16 kills and Reece Kovack had 12 digs as the Panthers beat the Black Panthers.
Emily Rapsky and Sophia Mulcahy combined for 17 kills for 3-0 Shade.
Liz Long had four kills for Northern Bedford.
